Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns | The Thaiger

Crime

Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns
FILE PHOTO
The deputy attorney-general who endorsed public prosecutors’ decision not to prosecute Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya in the controversial hit-and run case which took the life of a senior police officer, has handed in his resignation. A statement released today from the Office of the Attorney-General announced that Deputy AG Nate Narksook has tendered his resignation letter to Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong, to indicate his honesty in the handling of the Vorayuth case.

The resignation will only become effective after it’s approved by the AG. According to the statement, Narksook insists he performed his duty as assigned and endorsed the prosecutors’ decision on Wongsakul’s behalf. Wongsakul was reportedly working on other business at the time.

Narksook was due to retire at the age of 65 on September 30, but according to the Public Prosecutors Act, a retiring prosecutor can seek an extension of service until the age of 70, from the Prosecutors’ Commission, their regulatory body, to become a senior prosecutor.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

    Toby Andrews

    August 12, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Go before he is pushed, and he was due to retire in September anyway.
    He will probably receive a big payoff, and a pension, and be immune to any prosecution for corruption.
    Same method of jumping a ship on fire is used in the West.

