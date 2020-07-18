Connect with us

Crime

Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders

Jack Burton

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders | The Thaiger
PHOTOS" 77kaoded
    • follow us in feedly

…right next to the Pattaya police station. Doh!

Pattaya City Police arrested tracked down the married couple at a rental room in Jomtien, south of Pattaya City, for allegedly stealing gas cylinders and then reselling them. Seized as evidence were a saw, reportedly for cutting locks and chains, and 3 x 15-kilogram gas cylinders.

The arrests of 44 year old Yon Wongsuk and 36 year old Sakorn Poomjaroen came after the pair were reportedly seen on security footage stealing gas cylinders from the Yong Ja restaurant in Soi 9, right next to the Pattaya police station, and a hotel on Pattaya Second Road. Owners of both businesses made a report and presented the footage to police.

The couple reportedly admitted they regularly stole the cylinders and resold them to a secondhand shop for 800 baht apiece.

The pair told officers they used to work at a construction site but their employer didn’t pay them and they were laid after during the Covid19 crisis. Unable to find another job but with debt piling up, they turned to theft to pay bills and school fees.

Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders | News by The ThaigerCouple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders | News by The ThaigerCouple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | thaivisa | 77kaoded

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Khon Kaen police deny charges pressed against hospitalised activist

Jack Burton

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Khon Kaen police deny charges pressed against hospitalised activist | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

The chief of police in Khon Kaen province is denying any charges have been laid against an activist sent to a psychiatric hospital there in connection with a possible lèse-majesté crime earlier this month. Prachatai’s website reports that 47 year old activist Tiwagorn Withiton, who posted pictures of himself wearing a T-shirt with a message relating to the monarchy, is still at the hospital. “It is a medical issue and he is being treated accordingly.” The director of Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital says doctors still have Tiwagorn under observation and are yet to come to a conclusion on his […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims &#8220;for no reason&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A man was found stabbed on Pattaya Beach this morning by passersby on the beach road in front of the Royal Garden at 5:30am. The victim, 36 year old Athapol Tokrisana, reportedly shouted for help and was discovered with a knife protruding from his buttocks. Police, reporters, and rescue workers were called to the scene. Athapol was not entirely cooperative with Pattaya Police regarding their questioning of how or why the incident happened. He claims he was attacked “for no reason” and the suspect ran away. He had no description of the suspect or further details. Pattaya Police are reviewing […]

Continue Reading

Crime

CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha | The Thaiger

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the Bueang sub-district of Sri Racha after a man allegedly was caught on video stealing 5 pieces of lingerie from a clothesline from a woman’s rental room. The owner of the lingerie, whose name has been withheld, said she has seen the man around before and thinks he may live in the same soi as her. She told police that the man parked a truck nearby before stealing the garments. The woman has warned others to be careful around this man as police say they will interview the suspect if found, and interview him […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending