Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic | The Thaiger

Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic

Jack Burton

Published 

33 mins ago

 on 

Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Despite a continued and near-total ban on international arrivals, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport is seeing a spike in traffic after the government eased lockdown measures and allowed domestic travel. The airport’s general manager says that from July 1-15, Suvarnabhumi saw 3,205 flights (1,604 incoming and 1,601 outgoing) or an average of 214 per day.

“The total number of passengers using the airport was 174,912 (85,758 incoming and 89,154 outgoing), or 11,661 passengers per day on average, which is a big jump from the previous months.”

“To ensure the safety of passengers and staff during the Covid-19 situation, Airports of Thailand has employed measures suggested by the Ministry of Public Health, such as setting up screening checkpoints at all terminals, maintaining social distancing in operational and passenger areas, performing deep cleaning in public areas and facilities every day, and enforcing the wearing of face masks by staff and passengers.”

He suggests passengers download the AOT Airports Application and fill in their information before entering the airport, to avoid creating bottlenecks at terminals.

“For inquiries about the airport’s services and flight details, contact AOT Contact Centre 1722, which is available 24 hours a day.”

(The Thaiger passed through Bangkok’s other airport, Don Mueang, on Friday and wasn’t required to fill in the AOT Airports Application, although the week before at Suvarnabhumi, we were.)

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

