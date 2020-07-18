Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Despite a continued and near-total ban on international arrivals, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport is seeing a spike in traffic after the government eased lockdown measures and allowed domestic travel. The airport’s general manager says that from July 1-15, Suvarnabhumi saw 3,205 flights (1,604 incoming and 1,601 outgoing) or an average of 214 per day.
“The total number of passengers using the airport was 174,912 (85,758 incoming and 89,154 outgoing), or 11,661 passengers per day on average, which is a big jump from the previous months.”
“To ensure the safety of passengers and staff during the Covid-19 situation, Airports of Thailand has employed measures suggested by the Ministry of Public Health, such as setting up screening checkpoints at all terminals, maintaining social distancing in operational and passenger areas, performing deep cleaning in public areas and facilities every day, and enforcing the wearing of face masks by staff and passengers.”
He suggests passengers download the AOT Airports Application and fill in their information before entering the airport, to avoid creating bottlenecks at terminals.
“For inquiries about the airport’s services and flight details, contact AOT Contact Centre 1722, which is available 24 hours a day.”
(The Thaiger passed through Bangkok’s other airport, Don Mueang, on Friday and wasn’t required to fill in the AOT Airports Application, although the week before at Suvarnabhumi, we were.)
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet
A taxi driver’s body was found yesterday in the restroom of an NGV petrol station on Bangkok’s Kanlapaphreug Road. Police from Bang Khun Thian station in Jomthong district was alerted to a bad odour coming from the toilet. The body of 58 year old Kaew Srikan, a resident of Jomthong, was found seated inside. Police say the toilet was locked from the inside and there were no signs of struggle or wounds on the body. Forensic staff estimate the victim had been dead for at least 48 hours. A taxi driver, who visits the petrol station daily to refuel, told […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced yesterday that it’s banning flights by Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air to the mainland from July 20-27 as a punitive measure for allegedly bringing Covid-19 patients into the country. Today both airlines announced that no one disembarked while in Bangkok. After the CAAC announced that 11 travellers aboard Thai Lion Air’s flight SL117 to Guangzhou and Thai Airasia X’s flight XJ808 to Tianjin landed there with the virus, both airlines explained that they were connecting flights transiting at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Thai AirAsia X said the flights were routed […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
The Department of Disease Control has announced the results of Covid-19 testing among 1,603 high-risk people involved in the incidents of an Egyptian military crew member (in Rayong) and a 9 year old girl from Sudan (in Bangkok). The results in Rayong province show that all of 1,336 people tested are negative, while in Bangkok, all 267 tested in a Sukhumvit condominium are also negative. The swab tests were conducted on those who visited the Passione Shopping Centre, in the downtown district of the eastern province, at the same time as members of an infected Egyptian military mission on July […]
