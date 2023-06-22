Chon Buri authorities arrest employee accused of adolescent assault in 2022

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Authorities in Chon Buri province tracked down and arrested a young staff member who enticed a new female employee to stay with him, assaulting her later, and eventually fleeing the case.

Thanachai, a 21 year old man, was apprehended today per the court order of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya on charges of “Using brute force to commit indecent assault and deprive a juvenile aged over 15 years but not exceeding 18 years for obscenity.”

The arrest took place at a mansion on a main road in Mueang Chon Buri. The molestation case unfolded back in 2022 when Thanachai was an employee at a local convenience store in Bang Pa-in district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. During that period, Thanachai lured a young female coworker, Bee (pseudonym), who was just 17, to meet him in his room. Being a senior colleague, he was trusted and Bee consented to visit his residence. Upon her arrival, Thanachai forcefully violated her. After the harrowing incident, Bee confided in a guardian who then reported it to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Suspecting a case would be filed, Thanachai fled the area. The Crime Suppression Division police later found that Thanachai was hiding in Chon Buri province and arrested him. After an interrogative session, Thanachai confessed, after which he was sent to Bang Pa-in Police Station for further legal action.

“It is essential that all employees, especially the youngsters, are aware of their rights and safety. It’s equally important to report any uncomfortable experience to a trusted figure or guardian,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Montree Thetkhan from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

