Thailand tourism thrives as it ranks second in global travel, Bangkok tops city list

Photo courtesy of Kenny Teo, Flickr

Thailand tourism continues to thrive, as online travel platform Agoda recently revealed that the country holds the title of the second most popular destination for travellers worldwide, with Bangkok topping the list of favourite cities for global travellers. The ranking came from an analysis of booking data collected from January to May of the current year, shared by government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Outperforming Thailand, Japan emerged as the leading destination for tourists during the same period. Early reopening of the country’s borders has undoubtedly contributed to Thailand’s tourism sector rebounding at a faster rate compared to other nations.

In addition to this, Agoda’s findings disclosed that Thailand tourism ranked fourth in terms of domestic trips, coming after the United States, Japan, and Malaysia.

Discussing regional travel trends, Anucha announced the recent collaboration between Asia’s travel booking platform Klook and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in launching the “Let Your Journey be THAI” campaign. This initiative aims to showcase the nation’s soft power and boost interest, reported Bangkok Post.

Klook has witnessed an impressive 1,200% year-on-year increase in the number of international tourist booking activities in Thailand during the first five months of 2023.

Burapachaisri noted that the top origin countries for these travellers included Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia. The activities proving most popular encompassed day trips, sightseeing tours, and spa experiences, boosting Thailand tourism.

In an intriguing development, the TAT is preparing to launch an event that will promote 12 religious tourism routes throughout the nation. This innovative initiative aims to revitalise Thailand’s tourism and generate increased revenue by catering to visitors who are interested in engaging in religious activities or embarking on spiritual journeys.

The event, featuring three primary segments, offers attendees a diverse array of religious activities and immersive cultural experiences to indulge in. To know more, read HERE.