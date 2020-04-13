Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Crime
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
The show must go on! But not at the moment. Police in Chon Buri province southeast of Bangkok, acting on a tip, arrested dozens of people in a raid on an underground “cam show” at a Pattaya area luxury home at about 12:30 am yesterday.
The raid was led by local police units along with a transnational crime unit and the tourist police. The Pattaya News accompanied police on the raid.
The raid nabbed 32 people, comprising 27 Thais, 4 Chinese and 1 Pakistani man.
They were allegedly performing shows over the internet for members of online applications and websites involving cabaret, gambling, interviews and entertainment. Police provided reporters with an example video:
All 32 have been arrested and detained under the Emergency Decree currently in effect in Thailand to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Temperature checks were performed at the scene of the raid and further medical checks will be made.
If convicted, the 32 face up to 2 years in jail and/or a 100,000 baht fine for violating the emergency decree which includes curfew and mass gathering violations.
On Thursday Pattaya put harsh restrictions on movement both in and out of, and within the city Chon Buri police have issued stern warnings against breaking the national curfew, which runs 10pm-4am.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Additional safety measures for Thai prisons
With curfew violations continuing to escalate, and memories of prison riots from fears of Coronavirus, the Department of Corrections stated they have further increased measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the fears of inmates.
The measures, according to an announcement by the PR Department, will consist of isolating new prisoners for 14 days, cancelling the professional training and vocational programs outside the prisons, no longer allowing visitors, measuring body temperatures regularly, and regularly observing prisoners and prison staff for symptoms closely. The DOC will increase efforts to educate inmates and staff on preventing the spread of the virus.
In a new development, the DOC approved a 200,000 baht budget to assist prisoners’ families in a case where a prisoner should die from Covid-19 while in custody.
SOURCE: Thai PR Department
Fake Isaan coronavirus doctor robs the elderly
A man impersonating a doctor from the health department has been arrested in north-eastern Thailand for robbing his patients. 49 year old Isaan man Wanlachon Singthong targeted seniors in the Kamalasai District, of Kalasin Province. He told his victims he was a doctor providing free sanitation services to protect them from the Covid-19 outbreak.
When the seniors welcomed him into their house, he robbed them and slipped away.
Wanlachon confessed to officers that he drove his motorbike, with no license plate, to one home last Tuesday where the 75 year old woman was home alone. She told police that while she went back inside to put on a face mask, Wanlachon stole 800 baht in cash and road away.
Wanlachon then went to 77 year old Ms Samai’s home where, after some medical advice, he suggested she shower. While Ms Samai was busy showering he searched the home but finding no valuables, he fled and went on to his next victim, 71 year old Ms Thorn. Just like Ms Samai, he recommended a shower to prepare for an examination. This time he stole 20,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, and her mobile phone.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Wanlachon worked as a recycler of wood from old homes. He told investigators Covid-19 took away his livelihood and desperate, he decided to become a thief. Police stated that he even offered free Covid-19 tests to the victims.
Mr Wanlachon was charged with petty theft, impersonating a health official and faces additional charges under the State of Emergency Decree.
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
A number of German expats have been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly trying to remove a community Covid-19 coronavirus barrier. The expats claim the barrier was blocking access to their home.
Locals, however disagreed, claiming the barrier was vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and filed a police report. The district headman claims the moving of their barrier was an illegal act and says the Germans should be prosecuted and fined. Chiang Mai Immigration was also called in to investigate the visa status of the Germans involved.
Chiang Mai One News claims it isn’t clear whether the barrier was completely preventing the Germans from accessing their properties. However from Chiang Mai News’s photo the barrier looks like it would stop a herd of stampeding elephants, let alone the German expats trying to get back to their property.
Chiang Mai One says it’s one thing to require a temperature check before being allowed to enter an area, but if these people were being denied access to the homes that would be another matter.
Xenophobia against foreigners, mainly ‘farang’ or caucasians, is popping up from time to time across Thailand where some Thais are blaming foreigners for the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom, despite the disease originating in China. Thais, restricted to their homes and unable to work, are looking for someone to blame and becoming increasingly frustrated and distressed about the situation.
This week a Phuket-based Facebook page ‘Spotlight Thailand’, mostly an anti-corruption advocate, went full rogue when the owner of the page called on local Phuketians to grab slingshots and rocks to fire at “shit tourists” who were defying the curfew or not wearing face masks. The original post was followed up with pictures of ‘foreigners’ travelling around the island or visiting various locations in a ‘shame file’.
Whether intended as a joke or not, there were hundreds of vicious responses in the comments to the posts endorsing the post and showing photos of their slingshots at the ready.
“Get out from my country if you cannot stay at home. Shit tourist#”
At this stage there have been no cases of foreigners being hit by high-speed rocks and the offending Facebook page has been taken down, by Facebook.
The Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand has been economically ruinous to Thais and working expats, particularly in the country’s tourist areas which will one day hope for the foreigners to return and open up their pockets once again.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Chiang Mai News
