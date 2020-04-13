image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

The show must go on! But not at the moment. Police in Chon Buri province southeast of Bangkok, acting on a tip, arrested dozens of people in a raid on an underground “cam show” at a Pattaya area luxury home at about 12:30 am yesterday.

The raid was led by local police units along with a transnational crime unit and the tourist police. The Pattaya News accompanied police on the raid.

The raid nabbed 32 people, comprising 27 Thais, 4 Chinese and 1 Pakistani man.

They were allegedly performing shows over the internet for members of online applications and websites involving cabaret, gambling, interviews and entertainment. Police provided reporters with an example video:

All 32 have been arrested and detained under the Emergency Decree currently in effect in Thailand to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Temperature checks were performed at the scene of the raid and further medical checks will be made.

Chon Buri police raid late night 'ladyboy' cam show, arrest dozens - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Chon Buri police raid late night 'ladyboy' cam show, arrest dozens - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

If convicted, the 32 face up to 2 years in jail and/or a 100,000 baht fine for violating the emergency decree which includes curfew and mass gathering violations.

On Thursday Pattaya put harsh restrictions on movement both in and out of, and within the city Chon Buri police have issued stern warnings against breaking the national curfew, which runs 10pm-4am.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Additional safety measures for Thai prisons

Sean Kelly

Published

22 hours ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Additional safety measures for Thai prisons | The Thaiger

With curfew violations continuing to escalate, and memories of prison riots from fears of Coronavirus, the Department of Corrections stated they have further increased measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the fears of inmates.

The measures, according to an announcement by the PR Department, will consist of isolating new prisoners for 14 days, cancelling the professional training and vocational programs outside the prisons, no longer allowing visitors, measuring body temperatures regularly, and regularly observing prisoners and prison staff for symptoms closely. The DOC will increase efforts to educate inmates and staff on preventing the spread of the virus.

In a new development, the DOC approved a 200,000 baht budget to assist prisoners’ families in a case where a prisoner should die from Covid-19 while in custody.

SOURCE: Thai PR Department

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fake Isaan coronavirus doctor robs the elderly

Sean Kelly

Published

1 day ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Fake Isaan coronavirus doctor robs the elderly | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kalasin Police

A man impersonating a doctor from the health department has been arrested in north-eastern Thailand for robbing his patients. 49 year old Isaan man Wanlachon Singthong targeted seniors in the Kamalasai District, of Kalasin Province. He told his victims he was a doctor providing free sanitation services to protect them from the Covid-19 outbreak.

When the seniors welcomed him into their house, he robbed them and slipped away.

Wanlachon confessed to officers that he drove his motorbike, with no license plate, to one home last Tuesday where the 75 year old woman was home alone. She told police that while she went back inside to put on a face mask, Wanlachon stole 800 baht in cash and road away.

Wanlachon then went to 77 year old Ms Samai’s home where, after some medical advice, he suggested she shower. While Ms Samai was busy showering he searched the home but finding no valuables, he fled and went on to his next victim, 71 year old Ms Thorn. Just like Ms Samai, he recommended a shower to prepare for an examination. This time he stole 20,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, and her mobile phone.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Wanlachon worked as a recycler of wood from old homes. He told investigators Covid-19 took away his livelihood and desperate, he decided to become a thief. Police stated that he even offered free Covid-19 tests to the victims.

Mr Wanlachon was charged with petty theft, impersonating a health official and faces additional charges under the State of Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Chiang Mai News

A number of German expats have been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly trying to remove a community Covid-19 coronavirus barrier. The expats claim the barrier was blocking access to their home.

Locals, however disagreed, claiming the barrier was vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and filed a police report. The district headman claims the moving of their barrier was an illegal act and says the Germans should be prosecuted and fined. Chiang Mai Immigration was also called in to investigate the visa status of the Germans involved.

Chiang Mai One News claims it isn’t clear whether the barrier was completely preventing the Germans from accessing their properties. However from Chiang Mai News’s photo the barrier looks like it would stop a herd of stampeding elephants, let alone the German expats trying to get back to their property.

Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai One says it’s one thing to require a temperature check before being allowed to enter an area, but if these people were being denied access to the homes that would be another matter.

Xenophobia against foreigners, mainly ‘farang’ or caucasians, is popping up from time to time across Thailand where some Thais are blaming foreigners for the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom, despite the disease originating in China. Thais, restricted to their homes and unable to work, are looking for someone to blame and becoming increasingly frustrated and distressed about the situation.

This week a Phuket-based Facebook page ‘Spotlight Thailand’, mostly an anti-corruption advocate, went full rogue when the owner of the page called on local Phuketians to grab slingshots and rocks to fire at “shit tourists” who were defying the curfew or not wearing face masks. The original post was followed up with pictures of ‘foreigners’ travelling around the island or visiting various locations in a ‘shame file’.

Whether intended as a joke or not, there were hundreds of vicious responses in the comments to the posts endorsing the post and showing photos of their slingshots at the ready.

“Get out from my country if you cannot stay at home. Shit tourist#”

At this stage there have been no cases of foreigners being hit by high-speed rocks and the offending Facebook page has been taken down, by Facebook.

The Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand has been economically ruinous to Thais and working expats, particularly in the country’s tourist areas which will one day hope for the foreigners to return and open up their pockets once again.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Chiang Mai News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending