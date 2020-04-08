Pattaya commences ‘restricted access’ from April 9 onwards | The Thaiger

Today, Chon Buri’s governor Pakkhathorn Thianchai has approved the Pattaya City’s proposal to restrict access to the town at 2pm from tomorrow (April 9) for 21 days. It is not a new curfew, but a limitation on people travelling in and out of the city region.

Pattaya City will commence a 24 hour lock down of the city’s borders where those who are not residents of Pattaya or not working there will not be allowed access to the area until the situation improves. Multiple checkpoints will be set up during the lockdown to prevent people outside coming in, unless they have specific exemptions. Those who are not exempted in the lockdown announcement, but find it necessary to travel, must seek permission from the district offices first.

Exemptions include ambulances, medical supplies, officials and food supplies.

People living inside Pattaya will still be able to move round during the day but will have to adhere to the current national curfew at night from 10pm – 4am.

The District Chief Amnart Charoensri says that many of the confirmed cases in Pattaya are foreigners who were visiting Pattaya or who were living here.

“Most of our cases are imported. We have to control the spread of the Coronavirus. This is a difficult measure but we must stop people, especially foreign tourists, coming into the city at this time.”

“The committee has approved to close Pattaya by setting entrance and exit checkpoints.”

Under the plan, 5 checkpoints will be set up on roads leading into Pattaya to strictly screen vehicles and people.

Entry to the city will be closed at the Krating Rai flyover. Motorists are required to make a U-turn in this area to the railway line road. People entering the town will be screened at checkpoints on the city’s 5 main access routes…

Soi Chaiyapornvithee. Motorway Route 2 in front of the highway police office. Soi Pornprapanimit. Soi Chayaporn. Sukhumvit Road in front of Na Jomtien temple.

Foreigners will need to have their original passport at all checkpoints and Thais will need their ID card. Temperature checks will take place at every checkpoint, if anyone tests high they will be required to go to a hospital immediately.

People are also required to wear face masks when in public.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Pattayanews