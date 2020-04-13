New virus cases nationwide fall to 28 (Monday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New virus cases nationwide fall to 28 (Monday)
Health officials confirmed 28 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country today, bringing the total to 2,579 since the outbreak began in January. There were 2 additional deaths announced today, bringing the national tally to 40. Today’s new infections are fewer than yesterday’s 33, marking the fifth consecutive day of declines since a spike to 111 on April 8.
Of today’s cases, 12 are in Bangkok, 6 in Phuket, 2 each in Chon Buri, Satun and Yala provinces, and Nonthaburi, Nakhon Phanom and Chumphon each had 1 case
The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
With more than 20,000 deaths, US surpasses Italy’s total of deceased coronavirus patients
Deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus in the US topped 20,000 yesterday (20,577 to be precise), surpassing Italy, previously the world’s hardest-hit country. It was a grim start to the Easter holiday weekend on which US President Donald Trump had earlier hoped to “reopen the country”. With the report of 1,863 new deaths nationally yesterday, the US has reached two grim milestones – all 50 states are now in a state of emergency, and the US outbreak is the deadliest in the world.
Italy has still lost more people per capita: with a population of 60 million, roughly 31 of every 100,000 people there have been killed by the virus. In the US that ratio is 5. If the US death toll were to match the ratio in Italy, more than 100,000 Americans would die.
But after two months of extreme social distancing and devastating losses, Italy’s crisis seems to be gradually subsiding; the daily number of new cases has fallen by almost half since the peak in late March. The US is still on an upward trajectory of its pandemic “curve,” with the number of new cases increasing nearly every day.
Estimates on how many people will end up dying in the US have fluctuated in recent weeks as new data continues to pour in from various attempts at mathematical modelling. A leading projection model from the University of Washington has forecast about 60,000 deaths, far fewer than the 100,000 to 240,000 deaths that were projected in a White House press release less than 2 weeks ago. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had this to say…
“The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we’re having a definite positive effect by these mitigation things that we’re doing, this physical separation, so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that. And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000.”
As Americans desperately seek assurance that the country has a path out of its crisis, the official response has been fractured and uncertain.
In his daily briefings and private calls with officials, US President Trump has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by the end of April. But leaders in states with some of the biggest outbreaks caution against actions that they say could lead to another spike in cases and prolonging the crisis.
In an interview on Friday night, Fauci said he hoped the nation would find a “real degree of normality” by November.
The US is still stepping up its response to the virus, albeit delayed by politics and states vs federal frictions. The Pentagon announced yesterday it will invest 133 million dollars to increase domestic production of N95 masks needed by health-care workers on the front lines of fighting the virus.
Across the country, Americans braced for the unthinkable: empty churches, silent ballparks, students struggling to learn over a Zoom connection, families without food, doctors desperate for protective equipment and an ever-growing list of the dead.
In an interview, Rev Timothy Cole, a priest at Christ Church in Washington’s Georgetown district, who was the district’s first known Covid-19 patient, said this moment “feels more like the darkness of Good Friday, when Christians believe Jesus died on the cross, than the rebirth celebrated by Easter Sunday.”
SOURCES: USA Today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday)
33 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Thailand today (Sunday), and 3 more deaths. The total number of infections in Thailand since the outbreak began now stands at 2551. There have been 38 deaths.
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the deaths were 2 Thai men, aged 74 and 44, and a 65 year old Thai woman.
Among the new cases were 4 in Phuket. A second case was recorded in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province.
Of the national total, 1218, or about 48% have recovered and been sent home.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket confirms 4 new Covid-19 cases (Sunday)
Phuket has confirmed 4 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Sunday), double yesterday’s 2 cases but still in the low single digits as the numbers are on a downward trend.
Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports. As of Friday night even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts will be severely restricted starting tomorrow (Monday).
Here are the details of today’s cases…
Case 173: A 20 year old Thai woman, a student from Bangkok with a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bangkok. She shows no symptoms at this stage.
Case 174: A 68 year old Thai man, the owner of an aluminum business in Bangtao who has a history of close contact with confirmed case 94.
Case 175: A 40 year old thai woman, a worker in a entertainment venue in Patong sub-district, who had close contact with confirmed case 164.
Case 176: A 55 year old Thai man, a freelance driver with a history of close contact with confirmed case 123.
Phuket has reported no deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours.
SOURCE: Phuket People's Voice
