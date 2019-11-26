Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
Police are investigating the death of a Chinese man found murdered at his visa service office on the first floor of a Bangkok apartment in Huai Khwang. Police found 54 year old Fang Yang Zen dead, face down at a blood drenched table in the office. There were more than ten cuts on his face and neck, and a pocketknife in the bathroom sink.
Witnesses say a man with a backpack ran out of Fang’s office at around 8pm on Saturday night.
After watching security footage and receiving forensic reports, police arrested Fang’s 32 year old friend, Kan Zhe, the day after.
Police say that Kan was sent to Rama 9 hospital with a deep cut on his right hand.
“He had surgery and will be under watch for a few days.”
Kan has so far said nothing about the incident, claiming his wound is from a kitchen accident.
He also claims the anesthesic for the surgery affected his memory, according to police, who added that Kan would soon be transferred to the Police General Hospital.
Police assume the victim and the suspect got into an argument, prompting the suspect to stab the victim with the pocket knife.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Business friend finds body parts in Bangkok refrigerator
Police have made a grisly discovery at a house in Bangkok where a woman’s dismembered body has been found in a refrigerator, and her son shot in the head. One of the woman’s business friends made the discovery and alerted police.
Police attended the townhouse in the Thonburi area, on the west banks of the Chao Phraya.
Inside the refrigerator they found a head, arms, a torso with stab wounds and the lower half of the body, from the waist down.
Police then discovered the woman’s son on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a .38 calibre pistol next to his body. He was still alive, rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead a few hours later.
A friend of the woman who made the shocking discovery told police she went to the woman’s house after trying to contact her on Sunday to “discuss business matters”.
She says the son answered the door, said his mother wasn’t home, and didn’t want her to go inside the house. But she insisted and went in to look for her. Eventually she opened the refrigerator and found the woman’s dismembered body.
“The son ran to get the gun and shot himself.”
She then called police.
Police told media that the 42 year old divorced woman and her 20 year old son had lived in the house for three years.
Hospital records indicate that the son was an outpatient at a psychiatric hospital. Thai media have reported he suffered major depression.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Panthongtae Shinawatra acquitted of money laundering charges
The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct has acquitted Thaksin Shinawatra’s son, Panthongtae Shinawatra, of money laundering. The court’s verdict said they were unable to identify the source of a 10 million baht cheque he received from a friend involved in the Krungthai Bank loan scandal.
Read more about the story HERE.
Public prosecutors arraigned the 41 year old in October 2018, on charges that the cheque was drawn on money from illegal loans of 9.9 billion baht from the state-run bank.
Panthongtae has denied money laundering all along. He explained that the money belonged to his friend 53 year old Ratchada Krisdathanon who wanted to co-invest in a planned supercar import venture which they later shelved.
Panthongtae was released on bail of 1 million baht conditional on his remaining in Thailand during the trial.
According to the Bangkok Post, the court ruled that Mr Panthongtae was not guilty of money laundering because public prosecutors failed to prove that he knew the source of the 10 million baht that he received from Ratchada’s father Wichai Krisdathanon, owner of real estate developer Krisdamahanakorn (KMC).
Panthongthae received the money when he was a 26 year old graduate and at that time he owned shares valued around 4 billion baht in his own companies. The 10 million baht sum was only 0.25% of his share wealth at the time, Panthongthae’s lawyers pointed out.
After the ruling, Panthongtae said he had received considerable moral support over the matter.
In 2015, former KTB president Viroj Nualkhair, former bank chairman Suchai Jaovisidha and 22 other bank staff were found guilty of charges connected to the Krungthai Bank loan scandal.
The Supreme Court acquitted Thaksin of charges earlier this year in connection with the same Krungthai Bank loan scandal, ruling there was no proof presented that he was the alleged “big boss” who had ordered KTB to approve the 9.9 billion baht in loans to KMC’s affiliates.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Buddhists protest at Chatuchak over commercialisation of Buddha images
TheIndonesian island of Bali is one of the largest producers and exporters of Buddha images around the world and, according to the Knowing Buddha Organisation, should stop commercialising Buddha’s image.
Yesterday at Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok, was the site of a massive gathering by Buddhists organised by the Knowing Buddha Organisation, educating and pleading to the world to stop selling and buying the image of Buddha and using it as decoration. Shoppers stopped to read signs and listened to KBO speakers explain why, in their opinion, it is wrong to use Buddha’s image for decoration in homes, gardens, hotels, bars, restaurants or spas.
“We had no idea that buying or using Buddha’s image was offensive to Buddhists or disrespectful to the Buddha” said many foreigners visiting the market.
Market vendors whose shelves were filled with images of Buddha for sale as decoration hid in their shops, as nearly 1000 marchers passed by their stores.
“The atmosphere was like a bright light shining through the market exposing the wrong and protecting our hero the Buddha” said Patt Pattana a spokesperson for the knowing Buddha Organisation.
Thai vendors, mostly Buddhists, know they are doing wrong by selling Buddha’s statues and images as Art to unsuspecting tourists. Today we could see the shame in their faces.
Earlier in the day the Knowing Buddha Organisation was invited to speak at Wat Arun Temple (the Temple of Dawn), to French television about the massive merchandising of Buddha around the world.
“The World is waking up to the Knowledge that it is a sin and bad Karma to use Buddha’s image” said Sucheewa Sangduen a member of the Knowing Buddha Organisation.
“As the world is being educated and reminded that Buddhism is a religion and the image of Buddha is not just a piece of art that should be used to bring calm to our homes or a business” said Sangduen.
The Abbot of Wat Arun praised the Knowing Buddha Organisation for it’s work with his temple and others around Thailand to educate tourists about proper attire and attitudes when visiting temples. The Abbot bemoaned how in the past visitors would arrive in shorts and tank tops and some women even posed with their shirts off in front of Buddha. The Knowing Buddha Organsation changed all this through signs and brochures teaching tourists how to behave and treat Buddha.
According to Pat Pattana it is all about education and teaching the world about this issue through kindness and compassion.
“We find that most foreigners had no idea that they were doing something wrong by decorating with the image of Buddha. And once we explain to them that this is wrong and bad karma, people are more than willing to fix their mistakes”.
The Knowing Buddha Organisation founded by Vipassana meditation master Acharavadee Wongsakon. Acharavadee who had visited the Buddha Bar in Paris a decade earlier, was devastated that the Buddha Bar had replicated a Thai temple and installed a dance floor and Bar. She returned to Thailand to set up an organisation to educate the world about respect and morality and the proper use of Buddha for worship.
The organisation’s website knowingbuddha.org explains the do’s and don’ts of using Buddha’s Images. The organisation can also be contacted to help individuals and commercial organisations learn how properly remove Buddha art from their homes or commercial venues.
One such a case was a resort in Bali which had large murals of Buddha carved in stone. The KBO organisation showed the owners how to re-carve the murals into angel heads. Other cases learned how to properly and respectfully dispose of unwanted Buddha decoration.
“Respect is common cense” is the motto of the Knowing Buddha Organisation.
PROVIDED BY: Knowing Buddha Organisation
(The Thaiger notes that nowhere in Buddha’s teachings does it demand people not to recreate or worship the image of the Buddha.)
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
