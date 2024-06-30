Rain check: Floodgates open as downpours dampen Phuket spirits

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) released an updated report on the recent flooding in Phuket, following heavy rains that caused significant disruption across the popular holiday resort island. Floodwaters inundated roads and homes, while landslides and fallen trees rendered several routes impassable.

The TMD highlighted that water levels in Kathu had largely decreased, making most roads passable, including those in Phakdee Village and Sinthao Village, where small cars can now navigate. However, the road behind Loch Palm Golf Course remains blocked due to landslides and fallen trees.

Patong and Phuket Town have returned to normal after the initial floodwaters receded. In Kamala, severe flooding on the main road persists, particularly around Soi Ohlala, which is still submerged and impassable. At least ten homes in the region have suffered significant flood damage.

In Koh Kaew, water has yet to be fully drained from most roads, causing heavy traffic jams. Several areas in Thepkrasattri, including Villages 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 11, are still awaiting relief efforts. Dream Village, Baan Phon Housing Estate, Prime Place Village, and I Leaf Town Village 1 and 2 in Srisoonthorn also remain flooded, with small cars unable to access roads.

Floodwaters are still present in Sopta Eiad, Soi Palai, and Tak Daet Village in Chalong. A wall collapse in Chaofa Village, Wichit, has further delayed road traffic. Major roads in Cherng Talay have cleared, although Pasak 1 and Pasak 8 are still flooded, closing both roads. Sandbags have been deployed to mitigate the situation, and approximately ten homes have sustained heavy flood damage.

The report did not include information for Rawai and Pa Khlok, while the situation in Ratsada, Mai Khao, and Karon remains normal.

A relief centre has been established in Kathu to support those affected by the floods, particularly in Loch Palm, Phakdee Village, and Katu-Nagok Road. Kathu Mayor Wannayut Suttikul led a team to clear debris and fallen trees, aiming to reopen roads quickly, and distributed drinking water to residents.

The relief centre, located at the Kathu Municipal Office, will be operational for one week. Affected residents can submit requests for assistance with proof of house registration, a copy of their national ID card, and a photo of the damage. For more information, residents can call 06 3874 9717.