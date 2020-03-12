Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
A businessman in Thailand’s southern Trang province is dead after being shot down in home Tuesday in front of his family. Police say the murder occurred about 9:35pm. Thai media report that 32 year old Suchart Kongpeng was eating watermelon with his family when hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun, killing Suchart instantly. The attack was witnessed by his wife, their 12 year old son and five cousins, who were unhurt.
Police believe the motive was a business conflict. Suchart was a trader of rubber wood and oil palms. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Elsewhere, in Thailand’s northeast, a man’s charred body was found inside a gutted pickup truck near a cassava plantation in Nakhon Ratchasima. Locals found the burned out Toyota pickup behind a municipality office.
They told police that they went to investigate a fire in a grassy field. When they arrived they found the pickup and a corpse nearby. They believed the fire spread from the vehicle to the field.
The body was later identified as 47 year old Kittisak Tamdeekin, an officer in the Thai air force.
According to the Bangkok Post a charcoal stove was found on the floor below the left front seat. Police say it appeared he suffocated himself before the vehicle caught fire. The truck was registered to Kittisak’s father.
Kittisak’s wife told police her husband was promoted to the rank of flight lieutenant in November, but he suffered from stress and had been taking anti-depressant medication.
Police are investigating to establish the actual cause of death, but have ruled out the possibility murder.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Siamrath | Bangkok Post
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau have reported a number of cases in the Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. Both dugs cases involve a truck and an attempt to hide the illicit drugs in large sacks which were packed with dog food.
In the first case, 38 year old Jiradech Isipriya from Chiang Mai as well as 3 other members of a Kamphaeng Phet gang, were trying to transport 5.3 million methamphetamine pills to deliver to a customer. Officials received a tip off that the gang were about to ship a large delivery to a central Thailand province.
Police claim the gang had been ordered by a “big boss” to transport the shipment of drugs from Chiang Mai south into central Thailand provinces Central Thailand. Police report that on March 3 at 6.20pm officials stopped a suspicious truck at Payuha Checkpoint in Nakhon Sawan Province. They searched the truck and found large bags of dog food, mixed in with bags of methamphetamine tablets. The suspects admitted to police that they have done the same delivery at least 3 times before.
In the next case, police stopped another “suspicious” truck (there seem to be a LOT of suspicious trucks floating around northern Thailand) that police had to chase after the vehicle drove straight through the checkpoint.
When police saw the truck they signalled the pick-up to stop. But instead, the driver attempted to drive through, crashing into 2 police vehicles on the way. Officials kept following the vehicle until it was intercepted before driving off the road. 2 men were arrested, both from Chumpon Province. Inside the truck were 1,000 kilograms (1 tonne) of marijuana.
SOURCE: Thai Residents

Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
The internet is abuzz with outrage and indignation as netizens and animal lovers express their outrage over a man in arrested in northern Thailand for adopting kittens, then killing them. Officers in Chiang Mai arrested the man, identified as Waitaya Kadpab, on animal cruelty charges for adopting and killing up to 12 kittens.
Authorities told Thai media that several people came forward complaining a man had been abusing cats. Police say three separate people posted on social media that they needed homes for stray cats they’d found. In each case, Waitaya responded, saying that he’d adopt them. According to police, Waitaya then tortured and killed the cats.
One woman said that she found a stray cat and posted that it needed a home. On February 26 she handed over the cat to Waitaya, who said that he would “take great care of it.
But the woman later discovered through an online site that the man is a known animal abuser. She called Wataya and asked how the cat was, and whether she could have it back.
She says he fobbed her off a few times, eventually telling her that the cat was dead.
The Watchdog Thailand Foundation reports Waitaya has been accused of killing up to 12 cats. He will be sent to court, and if found guilty he faces a maximum of two years in jail and a 40,000 baht fine.
Wataya maintains his innocence, saying that these cats were untrained and difficult to care for, and that had to use violence to keep them orderly. He said that he had been “stressed and unable to control himself.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Khaosod
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
A police officer and four local police volunteers been arrested for extortion and abduction in Pattaya. Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong, a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and the four volunteers for police were arrested Saturday, and are now in custody at the local remand prison.
The arrest comes after relatives of an accused drug dealer reported to the Chon Buri Provincial Police that the Pattaya City Police demanded 300,000 baht for the release of a man who was allegedly caught with 200 methamphetamine pills.
The Chon Buri police then conducted an investigation, leading to a sting operation in which they publicly arrested the suspects right in front of the Pattaya City Police Station.
A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says they face “severe legal action with no leniency.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
