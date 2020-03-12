Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted | The Thaiger

Weather
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, causing hot to very hot weather there. Meanwhile, weak easterly winds across the Gulf are bringing less rain to the South.
From Saturday to Monday, another high pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, where many areas of the upper country already have hot to very hot weather. The TMD says southwesterly wind will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions. This will also bring thunderstorms, thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, and possible lightning over the upper country.
The forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; lows of 17-24℃ and highs of 38-41.
Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day, with isolated rains in some areas; lows of 21-25℃ and highs of 36-40.
Central region: Hot to very hot in many areas with dim weather; temperature lows of 25-26℃ and highs of 39-41.
Eastern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃ and highs of 35-40 degrees Celsius; waves less than a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 22-26℃; highs of 33-38℃; waves under a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 34-37 ℃; waves under a metre high.
Bangkok and environs: Hot to very hot in some areas; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 37-40 degrees Celsius.
SOUERCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Thailand’s stock exchange, the SET, plunged yesterday along with the region’s other bourses. The index dropped amid concerns over the growing global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The SET dived 74.57 points, or nearly 6%, to 1,175.32 points. This all happened shortly after the open in a turnover of 9 billion baht. The SET50 index, Thailand’s top 50 listed companies, faired even worse, dropping 59.6 points, or 7.24%, to 763.41.
Asian stocks followed suit, with Australia’s S&P and ASX 200 entered a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its recent highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost nearly 1%.
The plunges are in line with markets around the world which were in the red after the World Health Organisation upgraded the designation of the coronavirus a “pandemic”.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) shares were the biggest loser as it shed 5 baht, or 8.26%, to 55.50, while PTT (the Thai petrochemical giant) shares dropped 1.50 baht, or 5.13%, to 27.75.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNNKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province was a battleground yesterday, with fierce skirmishes raging through city streets. Fortunately no casualties were reported. No human ones, anyway. Rival monkey gangs took to the streets and brawled for hours. Lopburi is home to two monkey clubs, with thousands of members: city monkeys and temple monkeys.
The temple monkeys control the area around Phra Prang Sam Yod, an ancient Hindu shrine, while the rival gang controls the city streets. The zones are divided by the northern train track.
Normally the two camps do not encroach on one another’s turf.
Locals residents offered different theories for the brawl. Some pointed to the scorching heat, saying that might have made them hot-tempered, while others believe they were fighting over food.
A taxi motorcyclist told Thai Rath online that he saw the leader of the temple monkeys leading members into the area controlled by the city gang to take food at a market. The city chief then fought back, leading the intruders to retreat to their home turf.
A woman told Thai Rath online that the temple monkeys didn’t have enough food and decided to take to the streets to meet their needs.
Somchai Unakong, a local resident, said he saw the incident as a bad omen for the country — the 75-year-old man said it was like nothing he had ever seen before before.
“Did this relate to the Covid-19 virus that is spreading? I wondered.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Thailand News Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
Yesterday’s Thai cabinet meeting gave the greenlight to a new stimulus package.
The government expects the approved 400 billion baht to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Last week’s 2,000 baht cash stimulus proposal, which was largely roasted in Thai social media after being proposed by the economic ministers, isn’t included in yesterday’s approved package.
The package will cover all sectors and is designed to benefit 14.6 million low-income earners who account for 22% of the Thai population, and 3 million small-to-medium-sized enterprises (99% of all business enterprises).
Full story at The Thaiger.com
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
The Department of Disease Control plans to impose compulsory measures for all inbound arrivals,
This will include notifying personal information and contact information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses.
The additional arrival formalities will start tomorrow and officials say the new personal information provided by inbound passengers will stay in the system for 14 days after their arrival at a Thai international airport.
There will also be a new App from tomorrow where passengers will be able to provide the additional information OR they can add the new information on the current TM8 arrival form.
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday.
The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.
One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case.
The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
Airlines around the world are battling to re-assess and refine their flight schedules in response to the dive in passenger bookings following the outbreak and impact of the covid-19 coronavirus.
Thai AirAsia announced today that it will halt flights out of KL to and from Kunming, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao, from March 11 until March 31.
Customers with existing tickets have been given a range of options.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways has temporarily cancelled flights on its two routes to Italy up to the end of March as Italy has implemented a lockdown of all regions.
And Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have now caused cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts which were scheduled in Japan. K-Pop is a major export for the South Korean economy.
South Korean band Super Junior has called off its tours scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 and the annual K-Con convention has been called off as well.
Back in South Korea, band BTS, the world’s most popular music act, has cancelled its scheduled April concert in Seoul.
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
And two big drug hauls in Thailand’s north.
A drug gang was trying to transport 5.3 million methamphetamine pills to deliver to a customer. They were intercepted in Nakhon Sawan where police found the pills packed in with bags of dog food. In another case drug traffickers tried to barrel through a checkpoint south of Chiang Mai but were eventually intercepted. Police found 1000 kilograms of marijuana in the back of the truck, again hidden under sacks of dog food.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation
6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people
Thailand News Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
Cooking with Bibi – let’s make papaya salad (somtam)
Violette Wautier new release “Brassac”
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus4 days ago
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus4 days ago
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
- Coronavirus4 days ago
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary