Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6% | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Thailand’s stock exchange, the SET, plunged yesterday along with the region’s other bourses. The index dropped amid concerns over the growing global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The SET dived 74.57 points, or nearly 6%, to 1,175.32 points. This all happened shortly after the open in a turnover of 9 billion baht. The SET50 index, Thailand’s top 50 listed companies, faired even worse, dropping 59.6 points, or 7.24%, to 763.41.
Asian stocks followed suit, with Australia’s S&P and ASX 200 entered a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its recent highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost nearly 1%.
The plunges are in line with markets around the world which were in the red after the World Health Organisation upgraded the designation of the coronavirus a “pandemic”.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) shares were the biggest loser as it shed 5 baht, or 8.26%, to 55.50, while PTT (the Thai petrochemical giant) shares dropped 1.50 baht, or 5.13%, to 27.75.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNNKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
The US President Donald Trump has announced today a month-long suspension for travellers out of Europe. The only exception if people travelling from the UK to the US.
In an official televised address to the US TV audience from the White House, President Trump noted he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”
The travel ban starts tomorrow night (Friday). Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the Covid-19 coronavirus has been upgraded to a designation of ‘pandemic’.
The move will have profound consequences for airlines travelling between the US and Europe as well as travel companies. The US President is expected to outline some financial and tax relief those industries.
“Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.”
In his address he also confirmed an earlier Facebook post, reporting that US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus whilst visiting Australia.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation
The Covid-19 coronavirus has now been identified in at least 114 countries, whilst killing more than 4,000 people. From an outbreak, to an epidemic, the coronavirus has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Even though media outlets around the world were starting to use the ‘P’ word, the WHO had so far resisted raising the emergency level to that of ‘Pandemic’.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the declaration at a briefing in Geneva. The last time the WHO declared a global pandemic was during the outbreak of H1N1, aka. “swine flu”, in 2009.
“This is the first pandemic caused by coronavirus.”
Even as Tedros raised the current world-wide health emergency to its highest level, Tedros said the WHO remains hopeful that that COVID-19 can be curtailed and continued to urge countries to “take action now to stop the disease”.
“WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases,” Tedros said. “And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”
Eight countries, including the US, are now each reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases…
“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.”
“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”
The WHO is “deeply concerned, both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction” by world leaders in response to the outbreak.”
In the last pandemic, the H1N1 influenza virus killed more than 18,000 people in more than 214 countries and territories, according to the WHO. Other estimates put H1N1’s final toll even higher.
In Italy, more than 630 people have died of Covid-19 coronavirus, and the total number of cases continues to rise sharply – 2,313 new cases in the past 24 hours. The country now has 12,462 cases, second only to China. There are 9,000 cases in Iran and more than 7,755 in South Korea.
Those four nations are all imposing drastic measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. At this stage the coronavirus shows a higher fatality rate for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions. The younger you are, the less likely you are to suffer severe symptoms, or die. Still, the current death rate of the virus, globally, is 3.6%.
“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic.”
The Thaiger has some broader thoughts on the current situation and some tips and prevention measures HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people
Thailand now has a total of 59 Covid-19 Coronavirus cases with the announcement yesterday of six new confirmed patients. In their daily briefings the Thai Ministry of Public Health added that 34 cases had now fully recovered and 24 still in hospitals. One person has died of the disease in Thailand.
One of the newly announced cases, a 25 year old Thai man, has already recovered and returned home after treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases in Nonthaburi (just west of Bangkok).
Thailand is now ranked down to 37 in the list of countries with the most coronavirus cases.
Here’s some details of the new cases…
- A 36 year old Singaporean, who owns a restaurant in Bangkok. He became sick on March 6, with a fever, muscle pains and cough. He was admitted to a private hospital and, subsequently, transferred to Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment, where he tested positive.
- A 21 year old immigration officer at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He went to a state hospital with a runny nose and headache. He was later transferred to the Central Hospital, where he tested positive for the virus.
- A 40 year old official working at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He became sick on March 7, with a fever, runny nose and headache, and went to a private hospital for checks after two days. He was confirmed as infected and admitted for treatment.
- A 25 year old office worker, who became sick on February 25 with a fever and muscle pains. He went to hospital twice, on February 27 and March 2, for examination which revealed a lung inflammation. He was subsequently transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment and tested positive.
- A 27 year old woman who returned from South Korea on February 7. She fell sick on February 20 and was admitted for treatment to a private hospital. On February 28, she was transferred to Nopparatratchathani Hospital for further treatment, with a high fever, sore throat, headache, cough and runny nose. She was diagnosed as being infected with the virus.
- A 40 year old Thai man returning from Japan on February 26. On the following day, he checked in at a private hospital for treatment to a fractured left wrist, but tests showed him infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, the 241 Thais returning from working illegally in South Korea have been quarantined at Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya. Doctors report that 29 cases require special attention – six pregnant women, five children and 18 people with pre-existing conditions.
Here’s a list of the top 10 countries as of this morning. All the latest news on the coronavirus HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation
6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people
Thailand News Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
Cooking with Bibi – let’s make papaya salad (somtam)
Violette Wautier new release “Brassac”
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus4 days ago
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus4 days ago
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
- Coronavirus4 days ago
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway