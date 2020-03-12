image
image
Economy

Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Thailand’s stock exchange, the SET, plunged yesterday along with the region’s other bourses. The index dropped amid concerns over the growing global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The SET dived 74.57 points, or nearly 6%, to 1,175.32 points. This all happened shortly after the open in a turnover of 9 billion baht. The SET50 index, Thailand’s top 50 listed companies, faired even worse, dropping 59.6 points, or 7.24%, to 763.41.

Asian stocks followed suit, with Australia’s S&P and ASX 200 entered a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its recent highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost nearly 1%.

The plunges are in line with markets around the world which were in the red after the World Health Organisation upgraded the designation of the coronavirus a “pandemic”.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) shares were the biggest loser as it shed 5 baht, or 8.26%, to 55.50, while PTT (the Thai petrochemical giant) shares dropped 1.50 baht, or 5.13%, to 27.75.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNN

The Thaiger

Coronavirus

US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
PHOTO: US President Trump announces ban on flights out of Europe, except the UK - CTV News

The US President Donald Trump has announced today a month-long suspension for travellers out of Europe. The only exception if people travelling from the UK to the US.

In an official televised address to the US TV audience from the White House, President Trump noted he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

The travel ban starts tomorrow night (Friday). Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the Covid-19 coronavirus has been upgraded to a designation of ‘pandemic’.

The move will have profound consequences for airlines travelling between the US and Europe as well as travel companies. The US President is expected to outline some financial and tax relief those industries.

“Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.”

In his address he also confirmed an earlier Facebook post, reporting that US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus whilst visiting Australia.

US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe | News by The Thaiger

Coronavirus

Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation
PHOTO: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - SCMP

The Covid-19 coronavirus has now been identified in at least 114 countries, whilst killing more than 4,000 people. From an outbreak, to an epidemic, the coronavirus has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Even though media outlets around the world were starting to use the ‘P’ word, the WHO had so far resisted raising the emergency level to that of ‘Pandemic’.

Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation | News by The Thaiger

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the declaration at a briefing in Geneva. The last time the WHO declared a global pandemic was during the outbreak of H1N1, aka. “swine flu”, in 2009.

“This is the first pandemic caused by coronavirus.”

Even as Tedros raised the current world-wide health emergency to its highest level, Tedros said the WHO remains hopeful that that COVID-19 can be curtailed and continued to urge countries to “take action now to stop the disease”.

“WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases,” Tedros said. “And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

Eight countries, including the US, are now each reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases…

Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation | News by The Thaiger

“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.”

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”

The WHO is “deeply concerned, both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction” by world leaders in response to the outbreak.”

In the last pandemic, the H1N1 influenza virus killed more than 18,000 people in more than 214 countries and territories, according to the WHO. Other estimates put H1N1’s final toll even higher.

In Italy, more than 630 people have died of Covid-19 coronavirus, and the total number of cases continues to rise sharply – 2,313 new cases in the past 24 hours. The country now has 12,462 cases, second only to China. There are 9,000 cases in Iran and more than 7,755 in South Korea.

Those four nations are all imposing drastic measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. At this stage the coronavirus shows a higher fatality rate for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions. The younger you are, the less likely you are to suffer severe symptoms, or die. Still, the current death rate of the virus, globally, is 3.6%.

“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic.”

The Thaiger has some broader thoughts on the current situation and some tips and prevention measures HERE.

Coronavirus

6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people

Thailand now has a total of 59 Covid-19 Coronavirus cases with the announcement yesterday of six new confirmed patients. In their daily briefings the Thai Ministry of Public Health added that 34 cases had now fully recovered and 24 still in hospitals. One person has died of the disease in Thailand.

One of the newly announced cases, a 25 year old Thai man, has already recovered and returned home after treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases in Nonthaburi (just west of Bangkok).

Thailand is now ranked down to 37 in the list of countries with the most coronavirus cases.

Here’s some details of the new cases…

  • A 36 year old Singaporean, who owns a restaurant in Bangkok. He became sick on March 6, with a fever, muscle pains and cough. He was admitted to a private hospital and, subsequently, transferred to Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment, where he tested positive.
  • A 21 year old immigration officer at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He went to a state hospital with a runny nose and headache. He was later transferred to the Central Hospital, where he tested positive for the virus.
  • A 40 year old official working at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He became sick on March 7, with a fever, runny nose and headache, and went to a private hospital for checks after two days. He was confirmed as infected and admitted for treatment.
  • A 25 year old office worker, who became sick on February 25 with a fever and muscle pains. He went to hospital twice, on February 27 and March 2, for examination which revealed a lung inflammation. He was subsequently transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment and tested positive.
  • A 27 year old woman who returned from South Korea on February 7. She fell sick on February 20 and was admitted for treatment to a private hospital. On February 28, she was transferred to Nopparatratchathani Hospital for further treatment, with a high fever, sore throat, headache, cough and runny nose. She was diagnosed as being infected with the virus.
  • A 40 year old Thai man returning from Japan on February 26. On the following day, he checked in at a private hospital for treatment to a fractured left wrist, but tests showed him infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the 241 Thais returning from working illegally in South Korea have been quarantined at Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya. Doctors report that 29 cases require special attention – six pregnant women, five children and 18 people with pre-existing conditions.

Here’s a list of the top 10 countries as of this morning. All the latest news on the coronavirus HERE.

