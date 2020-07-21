Government announces 3,000 baht payment for elderly, infant, disabled population | The Thaiger

The Thai government has pledged to provide a 3,000 baht Covid-19 handout to the country’s elderly, infant, and disabled citizens. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security says the payment will be made to vulnerable sectors of society and covers around 6 million eligible people.

Each person is entitled to a one-off payment of 3,000 baht, which will be paid into the bank account recorded on the Ministry’s database. Certain categories of individuals who have already benefitted from Covid-19 aid will be excluded from the payment. These include freelance and casual workers, those in possession of a state welfare card, and those who have been paid as part of the farmers’ compensation campaign.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand