Government announces 3,000 baht payment for elderly, infant, disabled population | The Thaiger

Government announces 3,000 baht payment for elderly, infant, disabled population

Maya Taylor

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Government announces 3,000 baht payment for elderly, infant, disabled population
PHOTO: www.bitcoretech.com
The Thai government has pledged to provide a 3,000 baht Covid-19 handout to the country’s elderly, infant, and disabled citizens. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security says the payment will be made to vulnerable sectors of society and covers around 6 million eligible people.

Each person is entitled to a one-off payment of 3,000 baht, which will be paid into the bank account recorded on the Ministry’s database. Certain categories of individuals who have already benefitted from Covid-19 aid will be excluded from the payment. These include freelance and casual workers, those in possession of a state welfare card, and those who have been paid as part of the farmers’ compensation campaign.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

    Toby Andrews

    July 21, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Very good.
    That will pay for a good night in a go go bar for granddad, with maybe a short time after.

    lol

