Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand

Police have launched a murder investigation after finding the body of missing woman tied to a water pump inside a lake in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in western Thailand.

Last night, police found the body of a woman estimated to be around 30 years old submerged in a lake in Moo 4, Ang Thong subdistrict, Thap Sakae district. Her body was tied to a water pump with blankets to keep it weighed down.

Police suspected the victim could be Supaporn “Peg” Bootket, a local woman who went missing two weeks ago.

Peg’s aunt Jaran Muennin went to see the corpse in the middle of the night and confirmed it was her sister’s daughter, identifying her by a tattoo she has on the middle of her back.

While relatives have confirmed her identity, police say that her identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

This morning, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police and officers from Thap Sakae Police Station took a 25 year old man who lives 50 metres away from the lake into custody for interrogation at Thap Sakae Police Station.

Police say Peg was the victim of a brutal murder.

Last week, a transwoman was murdered and thrown into a canal in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok.

In September, a woman’s corpse was found floating face down in a pond with a phone charger in Phayao province in northern Thailand.

The same month, a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase floating in the Mekong River.

In July, a woman’s corpse was found “naked and covered in bite marks” was found inside a house in Buriram province in northeast Thailand.

The issue of women’s safety in Thailand came into the spotlight again last week when a serial rapist was arrested for the fifth time in Ubon Ratchathani province in northeast Thailand.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that from January 23, criminals put away for violence against women will be tagged for up to 10 years upon release from prison as a measure to protect women.