Cowardly rapist arrested for a fifth time in Isaan

A serial rapist was arrested for the fifth time on Friday for attacking and sexually assaulting two women in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani.

The 41 year old man, named Pathanin Jen, an ex-convict, is also guilty of several thefts in the Isaan province.

Footage emerged of Pathanin conducting a cowardly attack on a teenage girl on Sunday, November 20 in front of Tung Sri Mueng Public Park in Ubon Ratchathani, reported MGR Online.

The 18 year old victim, named Noi, is seen entering the parking area at about 9pm and climbing onto her motorcycle. Unseen, the gutless Pathanin attacks her from behind by kicking her in the head, knocking her off the motorcycle. The beastly man continues to kick the woman several times until she is unconscious. He then drags her body to a corner of the car park where he continued to rain blows on her while her prostrate body lies motionless.

The loathsome Pathanin is then seen dragging the unconscious teen out of the parking area and taking her to an abandoned house and raping her.

Noi reported the incident to officers from Ubon Ratchathani Police Station when she managed to escape. Officers visited the rapist at his home on November 25 and stumbled upon his next victim while arresting him.

Officers were shocked to discover another woman held captive inside the rapist’s house.

The woman, 18 year old Nid, informed officers that she travelled from a northern province to see her boyfriend in Sisrakate. She met Pathanin by chance at the Ubon Ratchathani Bus Terminal on November 22.

Pathanin claimed that he knew her boyfriend and volunteered to drive her to the boyfriend’s home. However, she was taken to his home, raped, and imprisoned for four days before the officers found her.

Pathanin confessed to officers he’d drugged Nid with sedatives to make her incapable of escaping.

Aside from the two rape cases, Pathanin confessed to stealing three motorcycles. He said he did so to make a living. He added he also stole a motorcycle helmet and a security guard’s uniform to try and hide his crimes.

According to the police report, Pathanin had been arrested four times before, for theft and physical assault, and was released from prison in the middle of this year.

Pathanin faces four main charges including:

Section 276 of the Criminal Law: anyone, who has sexual intercourse with a woman, who is not a wife and is unable to resist, by threatening or doing any violent act against the victim’s will, will be punished with imprisonment from four to 20 years and a fine from 8,000 to 40,000 baht.

Section 310 of the Criminal Law: whoever detains or imprisons another person or does any action against another’s liberty shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 10,000 baht or both.

Section 295 of the Criminal Law: whoever causes injury to another person’s body or mind shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 4,000 baht, or both.

Section 335 of the Criminal Law: whoever commits theft at the dwelling place or commits theft during the nighttime shall be punished with imprisonment from one to five years and a fine from 2,000 to 10,000 baht.

The two rape victims were sent to a hospital where they are being treated for physical and mental health injuries.

Outraged Thai netizens and locals in Ubon Ratchathani urge the authorities to tighten safety measures at the public park and other risk spots in the province by adding more street lights, security cameras and employing more security guards.