Billions in illicit drugs burned in Thailand and Myanmar | The Thaiger

Crime
Billions in illicit drugs burned in Thailand and Myanmar
In a joint operation, authorities in Thailand and Myanmar destroyed 25 tonnes of illicit drugs valued at more than 62 billion baht (US$2 billion) in Ayutthaya and Yangon. The move comes as drug cartels in the Golden Triangle boost supplies and seek new channels of distribution. The Golden Triangle, where Laos, northern Myanmar and Thailand meet, has been a hub of illicit drug traffic for decades. Authorities say production there is now taking place on an industrial scale.
In Ayutthaya, about 80 kilometres north of Bangkok, Thai authorities marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a mass burning of drugs. Police guarded boxes of drugs unloaded from trucks while bricks of heroin and bags stuffed with methamphetamine pills, known as “yaba,” were thrown into dumpsters for incineration. In Yangon, meanwhile, plumes of black smoke filled the sky as sacks full of drugs were set ablaze. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.
Thai authorities say Covid-19 travel restrictions and checkpoints helped reduce smuggling, but the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said last month that the trade continues to thrive. Thailand’s deputy national police chief says drug criminals are getting more creative, and the internet is becoming a growing outlet for the illicit drug trade.
“Our children are making the wrong decision to order narcotic drugs online. And the dealers send the drugs to them.”
Rising heroin use among young people is among several worrying trends. Though opium cultivation and heroin refining have dropped, methamphetamine production in Myanmar’s northern regions has increased dramatically, with armed ethnic groups collaborating with organised crime elements. Thailand is used mainly as a conduit and distribution point, with some drugs sold domestically, but most smuggled onward.
Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC regional representative, says online drug sales represent a worrying trend, with an oversupply of meth pushing prices down and adding to more drug abuse.
“Above all we are looking now at an increase in drug availability. Very dangerous. Frankly speaking, Myanmar has become the transit place of narcotic drug distribution to Europe and Asia.”
Crime
Military weapons seized near Burmese border
Police in the Mae Sot district of the Tak province, near the Burmese border, have seized a massive cache of military weapons, including 33 M16 and AK47 assault rifles, M79 grenade launchers and PK general purpose machine guns, together with a large quantity of ammunition of different calibers. 2 Thai men were arrested, but no details were available as to where.
Thailand’s national police chief says that he suspects the weapons were intended for use by ill-intentioned elements which, according to intelligence reports, have been plotting to stir political unrest in the region. He declined to speculate or identify any specific political groups, saying the matter is under investigation by authorities.
He has ordered police in all areas, particularly in 10 provinces, including Chiang Mai, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya and Khon Kaen, to keep a close watch on political movements today, the 88th anniversary of the transformation from absolute monarchy to to constitutional monarchy, saying he worries that there will be gatherings as a symbolic gesture.
Past reports of arms seizures in Mae Sot, as well as other districts bordering Myanmar, appear to show that most of the weapons are actually smuggled from Cambodia by traffickers, for sale at huge profits to Burmese rebel groups based along the porous border between Thailand and Myanmar.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Cambodia soon, reconsider, unless you’re willing to put down US$3,000, a fortune for a backpacker in Southeast Asia. The country wants foreigners to make the deposit at a local bank upon entering to make sure any potential medical or quarantine costs can be met. And that’s just the start.
Even if you have the money, it’s still tricky to get in. Travellers need to have a medical insurance valued over US$50,000 and a health certificate deeming them free of the coronavirus, issued 72 hours before entering the country. Then, they start deducting from the deposit.
Travelling to south east Asia as a tourist has largely been put on hold by most of the countries keeping strong control over their borders in the immediate and medium future. Travel bubbles are being seen as a way forward for reciprocal ‘low risk’ countries to re-introduce travel across their borders.
Cambodian media say testing may need to be done before a traveller can enter which would be US$100 for a swab test, US$30 for overnight accommodation while results sent to the lab, $30 for food and extra expenses for transportation. This would be taken out of the deposit made at the bank.
Once the travellers has gone through all that rigmarole, then they must self isolate for 14 days at their hotel, reporting to medical officers each day. Another swab test would be done on the 13th day of isolation. In another scenario, where a passenger on the flight tests positive for the coronavirus, then everyone on the flight would need to go into quarantine, with costs involved taken out of the bank deposit. Worse case, those who get sick need to pay all costs involved.
Even death has costs. US$1,500 would used for cremation and funeral costs.
Have a great time in Cambodia!
Cambodia
Amnesty International urges global petition for investigation of Thai activist’s abduction
The alleged abduction of Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit in Cambodia, and the inaction and apparent lack of interest on the part of both governments, has left people around the world to demand urgent action by writing a petition to Cambodian PM Hun Sen calling for an “effective, thorough and transparent” investigation into the disappearance.
It also urges people to demand that the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, to which Cambodia is a signatory, be respected.
Wanchalearm is one of 9 Thai activists who sought sanctuary in neighbouring countries after the coup in May 2014 and have been missing in recent years. The remains of two of them were discovered packed with rubble in the Mekong River in 2018.
The human rights monitor has also expressed concern about the possibility that the governments of neighboring countries, including Cambodia, have been colluding with Thailand in recent years to compel the expulsion of political activists who risk human rights abuses if they expulsion. These include Cambodians fleeing persecution for exercising their right to freedom of expression.
It also states that neighbouring countries, including Laos and Vietnam, have not exercised due diligence in investigating the pattern of abductions of Thai nationals whom Thailand has sought to extradite.
The 37 year old Wanchalearm was reportedly abducted from Phnom Penh Street on June 4. His sister says she spoke to him on the phone around 4:30 pm when she heard him say, “I can’t breathe,” and the line went abruptly silent.
Security footage reportedly shows a black Toyota Highlander SUV speeding out of its condominium at about the same time. Like other missing activists, the whereabouts of Wanchalearm are unknown. No ransom request has been made.
Wanchalearm faces sedition charges in Thailand, the most recent filed in 2018 under the Computer Crime Act, alleging that he had posted anti-government material on a Facebook group called “Gu Tong Dai 100 Lan Jak Thaksin Nae Nae Nae Nae” (I will certainly receive 100 million from Thaksin).
Wanchalearm’s Facebook profile states that he is in exile because he supports democracy.
