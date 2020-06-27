Heroin making a comeback among Thai teens | The Thaiger

Crime
Heroin making a comeback among Thai teens
As if the spike in synthetic drugs coming from the so-called Golden Triangle weren’t enough, authorities report that heroin is making a comeback in Thailand, especially among teenagers, who are often unaware of the dangers, including HIV and hepatitis C. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board reports rising numbers of teens aged 15-18 admitted to rehab programs for heroin addiction.
More than 3,700 teenagers went into rehab for heroin addiction in 2017; that number increased to 3,980 teenagers in 2019. In the first 8 months of this year alone, the number of teen addicts has already surpassed 2,900, most of whom are new addicts. Fully a third of heroin addicts nationwide are teenagers.
The ONCB’s secretary-general says most heroin abuse cases were found in Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Narathiwat, Chiang Mai and Kanchanaburi. Every teen who entered rehab in those areas said they didn’t realise they had taken heroin, that they thought the substance was not harmful but just some kind of powder that left them in a trance after use.
“But pure heroin is expensive and it is typically used by adults more than young people due to its steep price. Most young people can’t afford to buy heroin. However, physical checks of addicted youths found heroin in their blood.”
The ONCB says heroin addiction is on the rise and making a comeback among young users, but the number of addicts and those being treated addiction is still low compared with cases of methamphetamine abuse. The secretary-general says, however, that heroin is being formulated to make it cheaper and more widely available. It is also commonly found mixed with other narcotics.
Seizures of heroin from the Golden Triangle, one of the world’s largest production areas along the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thaland, have been rising every year, according to the ONCB.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says the Golden Triangle remains the world’s largest heroin producing region. From there the drug is smuggled into Thailand through porous borders before being distributed, domestically and globally. According to ONCB records, 376 kilograms of heroin was seized in fiscal year 2017; that number jumped to 941 kilograms in 2019.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
2 women arrested for human trafficking
Police have arrested 2 Thai women for luring Thai girls into prostitution in Dubai. The girls were told they’d work as masseuses, but instead were forced into prostitution. Immigration police reported the arrest of 28 year old “Rissraporn” and 25 year old “Aranya” on charges of human trafficking.
The suspects would “sell” girls to buyers in Dubai. The girls were abused, held against their wills, harmed and threatened. The victims believed that they were travelling to work as masseuses specialising in traditional Thai massage, but heir dreams were destroyed as soon as they arrived in the UAE, when they were forced into prostitution and sold in brothels. They were threatened and treated as slaves. They couldn’t flee as their passports were confiscated.
One victim escaped to the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dabhi. She met with a member of the Alliance Anti-Trafic NGO and immigration police. An investigation was opened and arrest warrants were issued. Officials discovered the location of both suspects, leading to their arrest. According to a spokesperson:
“It is disappointing that these women are destroying other Thai girls by taking advantage of their hopes to go to work abroad for better pay. Hopefully, the investigation will help officials arrest more of those involved in the case.”
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Redshirt activist acquitted, freed after nearly 4 years
Activist Thanet Anantawong has been acquitted of national security and computer crime charges after being detained for almost 4 years. He was charged over 5 Facebook posts made in 2015, criticising the now defunct National Council for Peace and Order, and the army.
The posts were critical of the late Privy Council president and former PM Prem Tinsulanonda, and the army, for the death in custody of Suriyan “Mor Yong” Sucharitpolwong, who was accused of insulting the monarchy. The army claimed he died of a “bloodstream infection.”
Thanet also alleged corruption at the army-run Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin. Some of the posts encouraged people to float kratong (traditional Thai floating offerings) to expel dictatorship, and to wear red shirts to the park as an act of protest. The charges claimed the posts caused people to dislike the government, leading to protests to topple it.
Lawyers for Human Rights, who handled the case, say the court reasoned that while Thanet may have had different views from those in power at the time, he acted constitutionally. Quoting a translation of the verdict, they say…
“The court believes his expression of opinions was not intended to stir up sedition or disobedience among people to the extent it could cause unrest in the kingdom or law violations. It was legitimate free speech. Since the witnesses and evidence of the plaintiff do not carry sufficient weight to warrant a guilty verdict, we’ve dismissed the charges.”
It’s been 4½ years since Thanet was charged, and he was detained for 3 years and 10 months, or 1,396 days, including for the “offence” of boarding a train to the Rajabhak Park in Hua Hin as a symbolic gesture against alleged corruption in the park’s funding by the army. His case was tried in a military court but only 3 witnesses were heard. Since he failed to report when summoned (but changed his mind later), he was denied bail.
The case was then transferred to a civilian court last year, delaying the trial by almost a year. The hearing of all witnesses finally ended in May.
While in custody he lost his father and was not permitted to meet with him before he died.
Now 30, Thanet is from the central Uthai Thani province, north of Bangkok. His mother died when he was 8 and he worked as a labourer for several years like his father. After competing primary school he worked as a motorcycle taxi driverin Bangkok. He joined the red-shirt protests in 2010 and was jailed for a year for breaking the emergency law at the time.
After the 2014 military coup, he continued to join anti-coup movements, especially activities led by the Democracy Study group led by Sirawich “Ja New” Seritiwat.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Police arrested a Chiang Mai-based English magazine employee yesterday for allegedly hacking and stealing nearly 4 million baht from her editor’s account. On Friday, Citylife Media Group editor-in-chief Pim Kemasingki noticed that her bank account only had 24 baht left, millions short of what she should’ve had.
After requesting a bank statement from the Siam Commercial Bank, Kemasingki received a call from one of the bank’s investigators who found the media company’s junior clerk, 26 year old Jessadaporn Khamtong, had been transferring to her accounts.
Khamtong, who worked for SCB in the past, allegedly started withdrawing funds in mid-April using the online wallet application AirPay, and transferred the money into her SCB and Kasikorn Bank accounts. In 2 months, she did 115 transfers which totalled at 3,975,841 baht. The money was allegedly then spent on online gambling.
While Khamtong had access to her editor’s ID card, phone number and bank account number, no one knows how she accessed the money. Khamtongh’s husband is also being investigated by police. Khamtong could face 3 to 5 years in prison for each of the transactions, and could spend life in prison.
The magazine started in 1992 as ‘The Chiang Mai Newsletter & Advertiser.’ The media company says they now reach 2 million people each year.
SOURCES: Chiang Mai Citylife |Chiang Mai Citylife | Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers
Many Thais face salary cuts, job loss due to pandemic, survey finds
2 women arrested for human trafficking
Redshirt activist acquitted, freed after nearly 4 years
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Despite recent denials, NokScoot is closing down
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Police arrest man for robbery on 4 year old warrant
Death sentence of Lao drug lord “Mr X” commuted to life
Heroin making a comeback among Thai teens
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
Bangkok buses to ease social distancing requirements in Phase 5 as schools reopen
Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26)
Thailand News Today – Friday, June 26
Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats3 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Business3 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
- Food Scene3 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
- Business2 days ago
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”