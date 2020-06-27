Pattaya motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan

A motorcyclist in Pattaya was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into a minivan at an intersection. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at the Wat Boonkanjanaram intersection at 8pm.

Police, emergency workers and reporters rushed to the scene to find a damaged motorbike, which had struck the back of white minivan at the intersection. The van was also damaged.

The motorbike’s driver, identified as 43 year old Tanakrit Saejang, was found nearby. He died on impact according to rescue personnel. His body was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the minivan, tour guide Suthep Jearanaibanyong, told The Pattaya News that he’d stopped his minivan, with several foreign passengers inside, at the red light. Suddenly, the motorbike, which was allegedly “travelling at high speed,” crashed into the back of the van. Neither Suthep nor his passengers were injured in the incident.

Pattaya police are checking CCTV footage nearby to determine the exact sequence of events.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News