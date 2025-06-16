Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid

Police in Bangkok apprehended a couple in Nonthaburi with 600,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in a rented room. Police also found a firearm and ammunition. The couple admitted they were paid 2,000 baht per sack for transportation.

Yesterday, June 15, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, along with senior officers including Police Major General Napasil Poolsaard, Police Major General Pallop Aremlaa, Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Police Colonel Suwat Koetkaew, Police Colonel Ritthe Pan-dam, and Police Colonel Sitthichak Nakamat, orchestrated the arrest of 39 year old Boy and 25 year old Tassanee.

The operation seized 600,000 methamphetamine pills packed in nine cardboard boxes, three vehicles (a Toyota Yaris, a Toyota Yaris Ativ, and a Honda Civic), six mobile phones, a Sig 320sp gun, and 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The arrest took place in front of Narong’s rented rooms in Sai Yai subdistrict, Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi province, on June 13 at around 11pm.

Before the arrest, police from the Crime Suppression Division had gathered intelligence indicating that drugs were being transported from the upper central region and stored in the rented rooms in the Sai Yai subdistrict. Surveillance was set up to monitor the suspects, and by 11pm, officers observed Boy exiting room number four.

Believing drugs were concealed inside, police intervened, discovering Boy and his partner Tassanee, both from Suphan Buri province, just outside the room. A thorough search revealed approximately 600,000 methamphetamine pills in the room and a firearm hidden in the Honda Civic.

During questioning, Boy stated he acted as a courier from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, intending to deliver three sacks of methamphetamine, each containing 200,000 pills, for a fee of 2,000 baht (US$60) per sack. However, police are sceptical of his claims, suspecting the drugs were meant for sale.

Tassanee, who works as a betel nut seller and is not addicted to drugs, was informed of her rights. Both suspects were taken for further questioning at the Crime Suppression Division, with initial charges being processed by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.