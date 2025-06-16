Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

A 34 year old man, Anon, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his 4 year old stepdaughter in front of her mother, who was too afraid of him to intervene. This distressing incident came to light when the child’s grandmother noticed signs of abuse and reported it to the police yesterday, June 15.

Police Colonel Kukong Disawat, along with other officers, apprehended Anon in Kalasin province following a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court on June 4.

The suspect is accused of continuously abusing the young girl, referred to as Bee, while living with her mother, A, in a worker’s camp. The mother, despite witnessing the abuse, could not protect her daughter due to fear of being harmed herself.

The situation was revealed when Bee was sent to live temporarily with her grandmother. While bathing Bee, the grandmother noticed blood and questioned her, but Bee, frightened, remained silent and only cried.

Over the following days, Bee began exhibiting unusual behaviour, such as licking her grandmother’s body. Alarmed, the grandmother asked who had taught her to do this, leading Bee to disclose that her stepfather was responsible, reported KhaoSod.

Upon learning this, the grandmother promptly took Bee to report the abuse. Investigators gathered evidence and obtained a warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court, which led to Anon’s arrest. Anon has denied all charges, and the case is being handled by Min Buri police for further legal proceedings.

