Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

Hidden pain surfaces as relatives step up for justice

Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
1 minute read
A 34 year old man, Anon, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his 4 year old stepdaughter in front of her mother, who was too afraid of him to intervene. This distressing incident came to light when the child’s grandmother noticed signs of abuse and reported it to the police yesterday, June 15.

Police Colonel Kukong Disawat, along with other officers, apprehended Anon in Kalasin province following a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court on June 4.

The suspect is accused of continuously abusing the young girl, referred to as Bee, while living with her mother, A, in a worker’s camp. The mother, despite witnessing the abuse, could not protect her daughter due to fear of being harmed herself.

The situation was revealed when Bee was sent to live temporarily with her grandmother. While bathing Bee, the grandmother noticed blood and questioned her, but Bee, frightened, remained silent and only cried.

Over the following days, Bee began exhibiting unusual behaviour, such as licking her grandmother’s body. Alarmed, the grandmother asked who had taught her to do this, leading Bee to disclose that her stepfather was responsible, reported KhaoSod.

Upon learning this, the grandmother promptly took Bee to report the abuse. Investigators gathered evidence and obtained a warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court, which led to Anon’s arrest. Anon has denied all charges, and the case is being handled by Min Buri police for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Thai man committed suicide at a durian farm in the southern province of Chumphon on February 24 to avoid legal consequences after his 15 year old daughter came out to seek justice for years of sexual abuse.

A community elder in Chumphon’s Phato area told MGR Online that the teenage victim’s 15 year old boyfriend, Aum, wanted to aid his girlfriend, Ice. Aum informed the leader that Ice had been sexually molested by her father, 34 year old Anusorn, since she was 11.

