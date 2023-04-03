Bangkok Police rescue 2 underage girls from prostitution ring

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

Bangkok Police swooped on a karaoke bar in the capital’s Don Mueang district and rescued two underage teenage girls forced into prostitution. The mamasan, who is said to have been orchestrating the operation, has been charged with multiple offences, including human trafficking.

Acting on a tip from informants who believed that the establishment was involved in human trafficking, officers descended upon the karaoke venue located on Soi Songprapha 12. Once inside, they were able to free the two girls, one aged 14 and the other 17. The teenage victims later told the police that they were being held against their will and forced into prostitution, reported Pattaya News.

The owner of the bar, Naruemon (whose last name is being withheld by the police), was arrested by the Bangkok police, led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saeng, the commander of the Metropolitan Police. The police reportedly used two 1,000 baht banknotes as bait to catch the suspect.

According to Lt. Gen. Thiti, during the police raid on the karaoke bar, it was uncovered that the owner had allegedly hired girls under the age of 18 to work for her. These young employees were paid 240 baht for their first hour of work, and then an additional 120 baht for each subsequent hour. However, the owner would deduct 20 baht from their earnings as well as an extra 100 baht for various offences and penalties.

Lt. Gen. Thiti added that the owner also forced her underage employees into prostitution. The victims were reportedly paid 2,000 baht every time they went with a customer but then had to pay the owner 500 baht.

If the victims spent too much time with customers, they would have to pay an additional 500 baht. Each victim was forced to work for a period of 3-4 months, and while some were able to escape, others remained because they were indebted to the establishment. Lt. Gen. Thiti said…

“The victims were confined at the venue and if they needed to go out to buy something from a convenience store, someone would accompany them.”

Naruemon is now facing multiple human trafficking charges. The police have also revealed that this is not the first time she has been arrested for such offences.