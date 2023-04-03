A guide to fine-dining spots in Phuket

PHOTO via Unsplash

The fine-dining experience is one of Phuket’s dining options that stands out. The restaurants combine the best of both Thai and foreign cuisines in this style of eating, which also features an excellent presentation and top-notch service. Visitors have a variety of options to pick from, from exquisite Michelin-starred restaurants to inviting boutique eateries, each of which offers a distinctive fine-dining experience that appeals to travelers with delicate palates. This is a list of Phuket’s fine-dining restaurants for your consideration.

3 Trendiest Fine-Dining spots to visit in Phuket

Suay Restaurant

Location: 19, 1 Bandon-Cherngtalay Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening Time: Daily, 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Suay Restaurant is a must-visit if you’re searching for a distinctive fine-dining experience in Phuket. This location, in the center of Phuket Old Town, is a true hidden gem, with breath-takingly sleek and modern decoration. You won’t discover anything like it elsewhere on the island.

Let’s now discuss the meal. Modern fusion cuisine, which combines traditional Thai flavors with Western cooking methods and ingredients, is the focus of Suay Restaurant. Anything from salads and seafood meals with a Thai influence to spaghetti and risotto with a Western touch can be found here. Laab Tuna, Phuket Paella, and Pomelo Salad are some of their most delicious specialties.

The atmosphere of Suay Restaurant is what actually makes it special. It is such a great experience to be able to observe the cooks as they prepare your meal thanks to the open kitchen design. The services are really top-notch as well, because as soon as you walk through the door you will feel like a VIP.

Ultimately, Suay Restaurant is the place to go if you want a truly unique fine-dining experience. You won’t be disappointed!

Black Ginger

Location: 116, Moo 1, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket 83110

Opening Time: Daily, 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Customers have to make a deposit of THB 1,000 per person to make a reservation due to the limited number of seats.

Dress code: Smart casual

You must visit Black Ginger in Phuket if you want a fine-dining experience that will take you to another world. This location is extremely unique; it’s a floating island restaurant and you have to go there by boardwalk lit by lanterns. And the food? It’s really extraordinary!

You can see traditional Thai food on the menu, but you will notice that the menu has a fresh take that will make your taste buds dance. From the spicy papaya salad with grilled shrimp to authentic jungle curry, every dish is crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and expertly prepared by the chefs.

Furthermore, the way the fine-dining experience is presented is what really makes Black Ginger stand out. You’ll feel as if you’ve entered another reality in the private dining pavilions, which are exquisitely furnished with classic Thai furniture. As for the service, it offers attentive wait staff that is always there to provide ideas and make sure that your meal is nothing less than ideal.

And let’s not forget the bar – the cocktails and mocktails are simply delicious, and the wine list is extensive enough to please even the most discerning palate.

To conclude, if you’re looking for a truly special fine-dining experience, Black Ginger should be at the top of your list. Whether it’s a romantic night out or a special occasion, you will have a long-lasting impression.

The Boathouse Phuket

Location: 182 Koktanode Road, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

Check-in time: 2:00 PM

Check-out time: 12:00 AM

The Boathouse Phuket is a fine-dining establishment situated on Phuket’s stunning Kata Beach. As the restaurant has been dishing up tasty food for more than three decades, it comes as no surprise that it is still popular with both locals and tourists.

The spectacular view of the Andaman Sea from Boathouse Phuket’s terrace is one of its most distinctive characteristics. The restaurant offers a relaxed atmosphere, and with its wooden floors, tall ceilings, and plush furnishings, it’s the ideal spot to unwind and enjoy a meal.

The menu is a unique blend of European and Thai cuisine, with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Some of the must-try dishes include the Andaman lobster ravioli, the seared tuna tataki, and the lamb rack with green curry sauce. Also, the dessert menu is equally impressive, with the signature mango and sticky rice parfait being a particular standout.

Moreover, the staff members are friendly and competent, providing advice and attending to each visitor’s demands. The staff at Boathouse Phuket make sure every visitor has an exceptional experience.

Follow us on :













Certainly, Boathouse Phuket is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a unique dining experience in Phuket. The combination of delicious cuisine, breathtaking views, and exceptional service makes it a truly priceless hotel on the island.

Now that you know some of the best restaurants that offer unique, fine-dining experiences, make sure to visit these restaurants the next time you visit Phuket! And if you are more of a café enjoyer, here is the trendiest café chains in Thailand to try this 2023.