Bangkok police bust couple for covert online ammo sales

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a major crackdown on the illegal arms trade, the Thai police arrested a couple for selling ammunition online.

Yesterday, April 30, law enforcement officers apprehended 29 year old Sarawut, and his 19 year old girlfriend Nariporn, for their involvement in an illicit online ammunition business.

Operating under the guise of selling film cameras, they cleverly masked their trade on an e-commerce platform, using coded language to list .22LR ammunition as 22LR film cameras.

The arrests followed a meticulous investigation led by the Bangkok Metropolitan Police’s cyber patrol unit, which identified the disguised online listings. This operation is part of a broader strategy by Thai police to combat various crimes that distress citizens, particularly drug trafficking, illegal firearms, and weapons of war. These offences often lead to violent disputes and criminal activities.

Sarawut, who is an official of the Department of Provincial Administration in Kanchanaburi, admitted to acquiring the .22LR ammunition at low prices by leveraging his official identification card.

Initially, he sold the ammunition to acquaintances before enlisting Nariporn to expand the operation through the online platform. Their combined efforts resulted in the sale of over 200 boxes, amounting to approximately 1,000 rounds.

The couple’s capture is a direct result of the policies set by high-ranking officials in the Thai Police Force, who are fiercely clamping down on criminal activities. The apprehension serves as a stern warning to others involved in the unauthorised sale of firearms and ammunition, which carries severe legal consequences.

Those found guilty of such sales without proper authorization face imprisonment ranging from two to 20 years and fines between 4,000 and 40,000 baht (US$107 to US$1,075), reported KhaoSod.

Moreover, individuals purchasing firearms or ammunition online without permission are liable to one to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from 2,000 to 20,000 baht (US$53 to US$240), as mandated by the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and the Equivalent of Firearms Act. The criminal records incurred from these offences are long-lasting, highlighting the risks associated with engaging in the illegal arms trade.