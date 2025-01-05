Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:59, 05 January 2025| Updated: 10:59, 05 January 2025
338 2 minutes read
Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A drunken altercation at a new year party took a shocking turn when an inebriated police officer assaulted the son of a local administrative leader in Uthai Thani. The incident, which quickly escalated, left several individuals, including the man’s wife and daughter, shaken.

A report was lodged today, January 5, by 49 year old Ornuma, an official at the Nong Suang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, following an unsettling episode involving a police officer who vandalised her property. The officer, identified as Sergeant Methas, was accused of breaking down the fence of Ornuma’s home while shouting abusive language directed at her husband.

Advertisements

The incident occurred on January 3 at approximately 9.40pm when the Nong Suang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation held a new year’s party in their meeting room. Among the attendees was Ornuma’s husband, 49 year old Natee, who is the son of the head of the Ban Mai Khlong Khian Subdistrict. Natee, having previously worked at the organisation, had since left to pursue his business ventures.

During the festive gathering, a commotion erupted as several employees rushed to the back of the room. Ornuma followed to find her husband embroiled in a fistfight with Sergeant Methas, who is stationed at a local police station. Both men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Related news

“Natee insulted me first, calling me names. In my drunken state, I retaliated, leading to the fight,” Methas stated.

Methas, who attended the event with his wife, also a staff member at the organisation, later pursued Natee to their residence. His arrival was marked by loud shouting and demands for Natee to come outside.

Drunken police officer attacks leader's son in Uthai Thani party brawl | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

Police attack

Ornuma, her husband, and their daughter confronted Methas at the front gate. In a fit of rage allegedly sparked by jealousy over his wife, Methas reportedly hurled insults at Natee and proceeded to destroy the wooden fence, damaging nine panels and a solar lamp before tossing his sandal into the property.

In response to the escalating situation, Ornuma contacted the local police station in Nong Chang. Officers arrived promptly, intervening as Natee reopened the gate, leading to yet another scuffle with Methas.

Both individuals were separated, with Methas being escorted to police accommodations, and Natee taken to Nong Chang Hospital for treatment of head, arm, and finger injuries. The doctors advised him to stay overnight for observation.

The next morning, Ornuma collected Methas’s sandals and broken lamp fragments from her yard and filed a formal complaint with officer Pojanat Ketklao at the local police station. Determined to pursue the matter fully, she sought justice for the damage and distress caused.

After these events, reporters visited the police station to speak with Methas, who briefly reiterated his earlier claim of being provoked by Natee. In a separate statement, Phakin Wannasri, a senior officer at the Nong Chang station, advised Ornuma to report the property damage while suggesting that Natee file a complaint against Methas upon his release from the hospital, as he is the direct victim of the altercation, reported KhaoSod.

The scene at the party was described by Tanapong, an employee on duty at the time, who recounted hearing the uproar and witnessing the ensuing melee. Despite his attempts to intervene, he was struck on the face, leaving his cheek swollen.

Drunken police officer attacks leader's son in Uthai Thani party brawl | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck Crime News

Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck

8 hours ago
Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects Crime News

Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects

8 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

8 hours ago
Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok Events

Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok

9 hours ago
Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital Crime News

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

10 hours ago
Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control Phuket News

Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control

10 hours ago
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos Crime News

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

10 hours ago
Drunken police officer attacks leader&#8217;s son in Uthai Thani party brawl Crime News

Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

10 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

11 hours ago
Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road Pattaya News

Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road

11 hours ago
Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident Crime News

Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident

11 hours ago
Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network Crime News

Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network

12 hours ago
Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules Thailand News

Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules

12 hours ago
Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release Thailand News

Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release

12 hours ago
Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution

12 hours ago
Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe Crime News

Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe

12 hours ago
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

1 day ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

1 day ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

1 day ago
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video) Thailand News

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

1 day ago
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre Crime News

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

1 day ago
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested Crime News

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

1 day ago
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

1 day ago
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop Bangkok News

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

1 day ago
Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach Crime News

Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

Published: 13:10, 05 January 2025
Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Published: 11:45, 05 January 2025
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

Published: 11:19, 05 January 2025
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

Published: 10:44, 05 January 2025