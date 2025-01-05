Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A drunken altercation at a new year party took a shocking turn when an inebriated police officer assaulted the son of a local administrative leader in Uthai Thani. The incident, which quickly escalated, left several individuals, including the man’s wife and daughter, shaken.

A report was lodged today, January 5, by 49 year old Ornuma, an official at the Nong Suang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, following an unsettling episode involving a police officer who vandalised her property. The officer, identified as Sergeant Methas, was accused of breaking down the fence of Ornuma’s home while shouting abusive language directed at her husband.

Advertisements

The incident occurred on January 3 at approximately 9.40pm when the Nong Suang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation held a new year’s party in their meeting room. Among the attendees was Ornuma’s husband, 49 year old Natee, who is the son of the head of the Ban Mai Khlong Khian Subdistrict. Natee, having previously worked at the organisation, had since left to pursue his business ventures.

During the festive gathering, a commotion erupted as several employees rushed to the back of the room. Ornuma followed to find her husband embroiled in a fistfight with Sergeant Methas, who is stationed at a local police station. Both men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Natee insulted me first, calling me names. In my drunken state, I retaliated, leading to the fight,” Methas stated.

Methas, who attended the event with his wife, also a staff member at the organisation, later pursued Natee to their residence. His arrival was marked by loud shouting and demands for Natee to come outside.

Advertisements

Police attack

Ornuma, her husband, and their daughter confronted Methas at the front gate. In a fit of rage allegedly sparked by jealousy over his wife, Methas reportedly hurled insults at Natee and proceeded to destroy the wooden fence, damaging nine panels and a solar lamp before tossing his sandal into the property.

In response to the escalating situation, Ornuma contacted the local police station in Nong Chang. Officers arrived promptly, intervening as Natee reopened the gate, leading to yet another scuffle with Methas.

Both individuals were separated, with Methas being escorted to police accommodations, and Natee taken to Nong Chang Hospital for treatment of head, arm, and finger injuries. The doctors advised him to stay overnight for observation.

The next morning, Ornuma collected Methas’s sandals and broken lamp fragments from her yard and filed a formal complaint with officer Pojanat Ketklao at the local police station. Determined to pursue the matter fully, she sought justice for the damage and distress caused.

After these events, reporters visited the police station to speak with Methas, who briefly reiterated his earlier claim of being provoked by Natee. In a separate statement, Phakin Wannasri, a senior officer at the Nong Chang station, advised Ornuma to report the property damage while suggesting that Natee file a complaint against Methas upon his release from the hospital, as he is the direct victim of the altercation, reported KhaoSod.

The scene at the party was described by Tanapong, an employee on duty at the time, who recounted hearing the uproar and witnessing the ensuing melee. Despite his attempts to intervene, he was struck on the face, leaving his cheek swollen.