Arrest warrants issued in money laundering probe linked to illegal gambling

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The arrest of three police officers and a civilian is on the horizon as warrants have been sanctioned in relation to allegations of money laundering tied to an illicit online gambling network. A high-ranking police officer has also been issued a summons in connection with the same case.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s deputy commissioner, Thinnakorn Rangmat, confirmed on Tuesday that the officer who will be summoned holds a general’s rank. However, he refrained from disclosing the identities of the accused individuals.

An insider privy to the investigation revealed that the arrest warrants were sought after the discovery of financial connections between the accused five individuals and the illegal online gambling site, BNKMaster. This website was shut down last year following a crackdown.

The investigation led to the revelation that funds were transferred to an associate of a senior police officer. Consequently, this aide has been slapped with money laundering charges.

Following the evaluation of the request by Thinnakorn Rangmat, the Criminal Court sanctioned the arrest warrants for the quartet and sent out a summons for the high-ranking officer, considering his seniority, as per the insider.

Lawyers representing deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn, also known as ‘Big Joke,’ refuted claims on Tuesday that the court had summoned Surachate for interrogation. They acknowledged that an attempt was made to procure an arrest warrant for Surachate, but the evidence presented was deemed insufficient, reported Bangkok Post.

