Six businessmen face PACC summons over illegal land acquisition

Six businessmen are soon to be summoned by the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on suspicions of unlawfully obtaining land plots allocated for landless farmers. The news was announced on Tuesday by Thanadon Suwannarit, an adviser to the Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, Thamanat Prompow.

Thanadon brought forth this development as he presented officials, well-versed in land distribution laws, to the PACC as witnesses in an ongoing investigation into land encroachment within the boundaries of Khao Yai National Park. He pointed out that the investigation has yielded significant progress, having identified the suspects.

The probe conducted by the ministry had earlier revealed multiple farmers flouting regulations concerning the use of Sor Por Kor land surrounding the park. These violations range from illegal soil excavation for commercial gain to the sale of these plots to ineligible individuals or entities.

Subsequently, both the ministry and the Anti-Money Laundering Office are devising strategies to confiscate the properties of those implicated in the illegal use or transfer of Sor Por Kor plots.

Thanadon also highlighted the suspected involvement of two officials from the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) located in tambon Moosi, in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, in the unlawful allocation of the Sor Por Kor land reform plots. He indicated that arrest warrants are imminent and an additional seven officials will be subjected to questioning.

According to Thanadon, the ministry discovered that three Sor Por Kor plots are under the occupation of a significant corporation. He further disclosed his plans to lead an inspection of the Sor Por Kor land encroachment across the nation within the coming weeks, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a probe into land encroachment at Khao Yai National Park led to plans to reclaim illegal properties. Officials faced penalties as authorities investigated corruption. Collaborating with the Anti-Money Laundering Office, a joint committee aimed to combat corruption in agriculture. The investigation implicated officials and revealed illicit transactions involving Sor Por Kor plots.