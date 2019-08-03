All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning’s spate of explosions | The Thaiger

Bangkok
All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning’s spate of explosions
The PM says there will be no special laws enacted to respond to yesterday’s bomb blasts around Bangkok.
Prayut continues to urge people not to panic and says police will rush to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The PM, who is also the defence minister, also ordered police to step up security and appealed for people to report any irregularities as they move around the city.
The incidents took place as Thailand hosts ASEAN summits with regional foreign ministers in town for post ministerial conferences and related meetings until today.
There were multiple locations where the bombs went off. Five of them occurred at the Government Complex (B Building) on Chaeng Watthana road, a spot near Chong Nong Si BTS station, Soi Rama 9, the Royal Thai Armed Forces HQ, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary For Defence (Sri Samarn Road).
After the blasts, key politicians and ministers came forward to condemn the incidents while urging that people should remain calm and avoid sharing rumours on the internet. Many key locations, including transport sites, have seen security stepped up with many businesses, including shopping centres, initiating security step-ups with car and bag searches at entrances.
Meanwhile, two men were arrested in the early hours yesterday, preceding the spate of small bomb blasts around the city, when going through a checkpoint on a south-bound bus in Chumphon province on suspicion of placing two fake homemade bombs in front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Thursday evening.
After placing the ‘fake’ bomb on the steps of the police headquarters the pair seen on CCTV used two different methods of transport to flee the area before boarding their south-bound bus at Chatuchak as well as changing their clothes twice.
Read more HERE.
At this stage there are no specific links between the Thursday night ‘fake’ bomb placement outside the Royal Thai Police HQ and the blasts yesterday morning, mostly between 7am-9.10am.
The small explosive devices were mostly ‘ping pong’ bombs and have been clearly detonated to ‘send a message’ rather than intentionally causing damage or kill citizens.
Four people were slightly injured in yesterday morning’s explosions including two road cleaners. Read that story HERE.
Army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong spoke out yesterday afternoon, an unusual interception by the Army chief, accusing “Redshirts and those controlling them” of being behind the bombings. His comments were reported in Khaosod English at 3.14pm Friday afternoon.
“This is similar to the events in 2006. It’s the same group of people, with the same ideologies that used to bomb police checkpoints.” Apirat did not provide any evidence to back his accusations when speaking to the media. The Army chief also said that intelligence services had been aware of plans for the attacks for a while, but did not expect the bombings to unfold so soon.
SOURCES: The Nation | Khaosod English
A stern-faced PM Prayut before speaking to the media yesterday afternoon where he urged ‘calm’ and promised the perpetrators would be caught.
Bangkok
Ananda development pulls the plug on Bangkok condo project
Property developers Ananda Development have pulled the plug on the development of a condo project, Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai, valued at 10 billion baht, and will refund down-payments made by customers who booked units since the April launch.
Ananda Development’s chief strategy officer Sumeth Ratanasrikul says that the demand to buy the project at that location didn’t match with the concept design.
“Since introducing the project to the market in April this year, about 39% of the first phase totalling 396 units have been reserved. We have decided to suspend sales and refund booking and down payments to customers. We will now revise the design of this project and will launch it again in 2020.”
The Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai project was located close to the Saphan Khwai BTS station on a six-rai plot. It was originally designed to have 1,114 units at a starting price 5.5 million baht per unit.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Two city cleaners injured in this morning’s explosions around Bangkok
PHOTO: JS100
Two road sweepers in Suan Luang district were injured in an explosion on Soi Rama 9 57/1, a soi off Rama 9 Road, at 8am this morning. After examining the area, police determined that the explosion was caused by a ping-pong bomb.
The bomb was one of multiple small explodsions between 7 and 9am.
Read about the rest of the explosions that rocked Bangkok this morning HERE.
Four people were slightly injured as a result of the explosions and appear to be linked to a fake bomb that was left out the front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters last night. Two suspects have already been arrested. Read that story HERE.
Bangkok
HM the Queen makes her first solo speech at Thai Women’s Day
PHOTOS: The Nation
Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana has presided over the Thai Women’s Day celebrations at Impact Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.
The Nation reports that it was the first time Her Majesty addressed the public speaking about her determination to perform her royal duties.
“I shall continue, preserve and expand the royal initiations of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, as well as His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s first royal command to build upon the royal legacy of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol. I wish all of you to help and support me so as to glorify the royal graciousness and to strengthen women’s sustainable development, which is the purpose this year’s Thai Women’s Day theme.”
The royal statement brought about joy and appreciation among those in attendance. In addition Her Majesty also noted that Thai women have an important role in nurturing and teaching good morals to their family members and to build a strong foundation for society and the country at large.
Thai Women’s Day 2019 was organised by Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in collaboration with the National Council of Women of Thailand, and under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen. Her Majesty granted honorary certificates to 150 distinguished women and 25 youth, and then visited the exhibition paying tribute to the Queen Mother.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has ordered every province to pay respects to the Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of her 87th birthday anniversary during August 5-19. On August 12, there will be religious ceremonies, a merit-making to 88 monks, and the candlelight blessing ceremony at 7.30pm across the country.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning’s spate of explosions
Ananda development pulls the plug on Bangkok condo project
Two city cleaners injured in this morning’s explosions around Bangkok
First batch of Government approved medical cannabis ready next week
HM the Queen makes her first solo speech at Thai Women’s Day
Currency investors factor in no-deal Brexit as pound flounders
Dams, politics and greed are killing the mighty Mekong River
Two suspects held over last night’s ‘fake’ bomb, security ramped up at ASEAN meeting
Thai PM condemns the people behind Bangkok’s bomb explosions – UPDATE
Bombs rock Thai capital Bangkok during peak hour this morning, up to four injuries reported
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
National police chief is going to war with street racers
Over 2 million meth pills, 83 kilograms of ice seized from a woman in Bangkok
Fake bomb left outside Police headquarters in Bangkok – two suspects arrested
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok22 hours ago
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
- Expats4 days ago
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
- Phuket3 days ago
Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Immigration in Chiang Mai continue crackdown on TM30 infringements
- Events3 days ago
Make it a date – Thai public holidays in 2020
- Thai Life3 days ago
Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets