60 Surat Thani women report their photos posted online soliciting sex | The Thaiger

Crime
60 Surat Thani women report their photos posted online soliciting sex
Dozens of women from southern villages in Surat Thani found photos of themselves shared online with messages soliciting prostitution. 1 woman says her Facebook account was hacked and messages offering sexual services were sent from her personal account.
Chai Buri district police say 60 women reported their photos being used online with what looked like personal messages from them offering sexual services. Some photos were posted in sex-oriented chat groups. The women filed complaints over the weekend.
Local teenagers found the photos and showed them to a woman in the village, 43 year old Rabiab Muadsee. Rabib saw the photos of the women posted in the chat group and says she recognised about 30 women from her village. Women of all ages from 18 to 40 years old.
She got messages from people asking for sex acts, to make an appointment for sex and asking her to share explicit photos of herself.
The random messages had her worried. Rabiab often collects rubber from trees during the night, but says she was too afraid to go out when it was dark because she didn’t feel safe.
Another woman says her Facebook account was hacked and messages were sent from her account offering sexual acts in exchange for money. She says her photo with offers for sex were also sent in Twitter messages.
Police say they’ve already identified a suspect, but need to investigate more to gather enough evidence to press charges. Police and other volunteers are on patrol in the Chai Buri district villages to make sure the women are safe.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions
Families of those who were allegedly abducted while abroad are calling on the government to give answers to the missing cases. The families gathered together yesterday in remembrance of those they lost from enforced disappearances. Recently, protests sparked after the June disappearance of Wanchalearm Satsaksit who was living in exile in Cambodia. Surveillance footage shows Wanchalearm, a Thai Monarchy critic, appearing to get forced into a car. Activists say that he was abducted, and some suspect he was murdered. His sister, Sitanan, says both Thai and Cambodian governments could not give her much information about what happened to her brother. […]
Crime
Protest paint-throwing incident draws mixed reactions
A singer who threw blue paint on police during Friday’s protest in front of Samranrat police station in Bangkok has drawn mixed reactions from all sides of Thailand’s political spectrum. The lead singer of the Bottom Blues Band, Chai-amorn “Ammy” Kaewviboonpant, hurled blue paint at officers during a brief commotion in front of the station, where anti-government protesters had gathered to offer moral support to Chatupat Boonpathararaksa, aka Pai Daodin, who was reporting to the police to acknowledge charges against him. Chai-amorn claims he was acting in retaliation for police harassment of activists, who are being “painted” negatively by the […]
Crime
Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house
A man in the southern Songkhla province was shot dead at a house on stilts in the middle of Songkhla Lake in the small hours of this morning. A Singha Nakhon police duty officer says he was informed of the incident at about 3:40am. Officers were sent to the scene to investigate. Police found the body of the man lying in the house in the middle of the lake, surrounded with baskets for raising fish. He was wearing only a pair of shorts. A gunshot wound was found on the right side of his neck. The man was identified as […]
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions
Activist burns copy of public assembly law handed to him by police
British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19
Thai critics abroad get threatening packages
216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight
Health Ministry up in arms over possible return to toxic chemicals
Royalist group says it will fight any changes to Thai Constitution
90 day Immigration reporting must be done by the end of today (August 31)
Covid-19 vaccine may involve 2 doses
60 Surat Thani women report their photos posted online soliciting sex
Thai PM orders the suspension of trade across the Burmese border in Kanchanaburi
Government postpones controversial submarines deal
4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
- Northern Thailand4 days ago
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Phuket2 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Crime3 days ago
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket