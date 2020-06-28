Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

The Covid-19 coronavirus has now officially infected over 10 million people worldwide. We emphasise “officially” because today’s sad milestone only accounts for confirmed cases. The 10 million case milestone was almost certainly passed some time ago with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announcing recently that infections in the US alone could be 10 times greater than reported. Then there’s the many third world and developing nations lacking resources to test major sections of their populations.

The other milestone that has been passed in the past 24 hours is the number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the world which has now surged past 500,000. But the statistical death rate from Covid-19 of 5% is estimated to be more like 1-2% by the World Health Organisation when the unreported cases are considered in scientific modelling.

Some 6 months now into this pandemic the world’s infection numbers continue to rise, indeed accelerate. The numbers of deaths per day is starting to rise again after a gradual decline in April and May.

UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000 | News by The Thaiger

GRAPH: worldometers.com

The Covid-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, and traced to a food market selling live animals, including bats, from whom the virus is thought to have jumped the species barrier to humans. As such, Covid-19 is described as a zoonotic virus. The Thaiger has done a breakdown of the first crucial weeks of the virus HERE.

The US, one of the current epicentres of infection growth, has over a quarter of the worldwide infections and roughly the same percentage of the global death toll, despite having only about 4.3% of the world’s population. The southern and western states of Florida, Texas, California and Arizona have been reporting accelerating numbers of new infections providing almost 60% of the country’s daily new cases in the past two weeks of data. But the number of daily deaths in the US has dropped drastically in the past 2 months as treatments improve over time.

Brazil, Russia, India and the UK are the other countries in the world’s top 5 total case numbers. Here is the worldometers.com listing as of 9am Sunday (Thai time).

UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000 | News by The Thaiger

In China’s current ‘second wave’ outbreak since June 11, stemming from a sprawling wholesale food centre in the southwest suburbs of Beijing, 311 people in the city of more than 20 million have contracted the virus. The country reported 3 new imported cases on Friday, infections linked to travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with 4 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,500.

Brazil has recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths, according to its Health Ministry. Total case numbers have more than doubled during June.

The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths.

Thailand, with a population of some 69 million has had a total of 3,162 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak, and 58 deaths. It was the first country outside mainland China to confirm a case of the virus on January 14. The kingdom has now gone 33 days without a locally transmitted case and has now lifted nearly all ‘lockdown’ restrictions and looking towards re-opening the borders in a staged process starting July 1.

And in the past 24 hours, Zurich’s health officials announced they ordered a 10 day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a patron tested positive for the virus and had been proven to have infected others. The man was at the ‘Flamingo Club’ on June 21 and tested positive on June 25. Five other people who were at the club with him have also tested positive since.

Similar outbreaks have also occurred in nightlife zones in Japan and Seoul over the past month.

The “Spanish flu” epidemic of 1917-18 is estimated to have infected 500,000,000 people worldwide, or roughly 28% of the world’s 1.8 billion population at the time, and killed an estimated 50,000,000, far more than World War 1, in its second wave.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing

Jack Burton

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

China&#8217;s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Caixin Global

Mainland China today reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in 4 days, driven by a resurgence of the virus in Beijing. The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections nationwide on, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday. In Beijing, 17 new confirmed cases were reported, up from 11 a day earlier and the most since June 20.

Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak on June 11, stemming from the huge Xinfadi wholesale food market in the southwest of the city. Since then there have been 297 confirmed cases in the city of more than 20 million.

China reported 4 new imported cases yesterday, linked to travellers arriving from abroad, compared with 2 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,483. It reported 12 new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive but showed no clinical symptoms, up from 5 a day earlier. The NHC does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.

China’s death toll from the virus stands at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

SOURCE: Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000

Anukul

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

India&#8217;s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: BBC

India reported more than 17,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the country ‘s total above 500,000, as reported by the Federal Ministry of Health today, with infections occurring in major cities including the capital, New Delhi.

India has the fourth largest virus outbreak worldwide in confirmed infections, and follows only the US, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters report. Infections are expected to grow steadily in India. Experts advising the nation’s government say authorities should now prioritise the reduction of mortality over stemming the spread of the virus. According to the director of the National Epidemiology Institute:

“Our focus should be on preventing deaths and not really getting bogged down because of numbers. Numbers are going to increase, ”

The COV-IND-19 study group, led by Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan, predicts India will see between 770,000 and 925,000 cases by 15 July.

As diseases spread rapidly and hospitals expand, some cities, including New Delhi, are struggling to build temporary facilities with thousands of quarantine beds to care for Covid-19 patients.

The city of about 20 million people currently has about 13,200 beds designated for Covid-19 patients, with some hospitals run by the army and paramilitary doctors, which will add up to 20,000 beds in the coming weeks.

Staff shortages are likely to be a problem as hospitals are swamped and more temporary facilities will open, experts say, while health authorities in some cities are pushing for improved risk-based categorisation of patients.

“We must ensure that those who really need care are not denied facilities.”

SOURCE: The Guardian

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

ASEAN

PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NNT

The Covid-19 crisis has severely restricted international air travel, but that didn’t stop a summit of Asean nations yesterday hosted by Vietnam and held by teleconference. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called on fellow Asean members to begin discussion about reopening certain limited lines of interregional travel, to begin the recovery from the pandemic’s impact on the regional economy.

No specific time was mentioned around when such discussions would take place, but it was a significant first step to begin deeper discussions, as many Asean nations now have low to no active cases of Covid-19. There are some notable exceptions, such as Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, which saw 1,240 new cases yesterday alone.

Prayut specifically mentioned businesspeople in regards to the travel permissions, as well as other limited groups. It’s expected that if such a proposition moves forward, any travel corridor would carry strict limits and restrictions and wouldn’t allow everyone to travel freely across the region.

Prayut said public health measures would still take top priority in any such travel channel and would need to be agreed upon between member countries.

Besides opening dialogue on travel Prayt also suggested further investment in digital infrastructure and closer economic integration across the region.

Thailand has been considering “travel bubbles” for several weeks, at the highest levels of government, but announced earlier this week detailed discussion would be postponed until August. Monday’s meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and other relevant agencies will discuss allowing limited numbers of foreigners enter, but with strict medical precautions. These would be limited to businesspeople, diplomats, guests of the government and foreigners with dependent Thai families. Discussion on protocols for such entries are ongoing as of press time. It’s is expected that the majority, if not all, will be required to go through quarantine at their own expense.

Thailand has not had a single confirmed locally transmitted case of Covid-19 in 32 days, and this morning announced 0 confirmed total cases in the past 24 hours.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending