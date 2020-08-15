Connect with us

Crime

2 bombing suspects dead, 3 soldiers wounded in Pattani shootout

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

2 bombing suspects dead, 3 soldiers wounded in Pattani shootout | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Isranews
2 suspected insurgents allegedly involved in Thursday’s bombings in Pattani’s Nongjik district, which killed 2 security officers and injured 3 others, were killed in a shootout yesterday in the southern province’s Yaring district. 3 more soldiers were wounded. The clash erupted in Buenaejuerae village in tambon Kolam where a combined team of soldiers, police and local officials were patrolling, according to police.

An unknown number of men opened fire on the officers, who returned fire. The exchange lasted about 30 minutes and 3 officers were injured. They were rushed to a hospital while the hunt continued for the armed men. 33 year old Sutthiporn Supakarn was wounded in the right leg. 31 year old Anuwat Suansokchuek was hit in the left ankle, 27 year old Saenchai Chartchamnarn suffered injuries to his left leg and right ankle. All were taken to Yarang Hospital in Pattani. The 2 dead suspects were later identified as Masukri Sarumo and Anwar Golae.

At the scene, officials reportedly found an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm handgun and several items of camping equipment. Officials speculated that the group might have comprised 5 suspects of whom 3 had managed to escape.

Authorities are still looking for the other perpetrators and Thursday’s bombers.

“Soldiers are scouring the area to find the other suspects to ensure the safety of local people in Pattani.”

Thailand’s southernmost provinces have long been racked by a separatist insurgency.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

