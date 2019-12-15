14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder

PHOTO: Facebook/Krpoliceyala

A 14 year old boy is accused of shooting a forestry official in the southern Thai province of Yala, according to police who arrested three suspects on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind.

Authorities say the killing was planned by 34 year old Arseesa Kamae, an accountant who worked for the victim. She allegedly hired 33 year old Treenaphat Suwanpathipat and the 14 year old gunman, whose name is being withheld. All three are now in custody on charges of conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a weapon in public.

Kowit Wangthaveesap, a senior Yala forestry official, was gunned down in broad daylight in a drive-by shooting on December 5. Police say the attack was personal and had nothing to do with the militant insurgency in the province. Arseesa was reportedly angry at not receiving a promotion at work.

Thailand’s southern provinces have long been home to a separatist insurgency. Fifteen people were killed in Yala in November when suspected rebels attacked a security checkpoint in the province.

Security video from the scene showed that two motorcycles were involved in the attack, according to police. One belonged Arseesa and was ridden by a woman. The other was driven by a man with a male pillion rider who fired the shots that killed the victim.

When police called Arseesa in for questioning, she admitted she was the rider seen in the video.

Officers later tracked down Treenaphat, who confessed he rode the second bike and implicated the 14 year old boy as the person who pulled the trigger, according to police.

Treenaphat took police to two houses in Raman district where the disassembled motorbikes were stored, along with clothes, helmets and other evidence. The murder weapon, a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, had belonged to Ms Arseesa’s late brother-in-law.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Police hunt suspect for stabbing ex-girlfriend at work

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Police hunt suspect for stabbing ex-girlfriend at work

Police in Chonburi province are hunting a suspect over the stabbing his ex-girlfriend whilst she was at work. Authorities in the Bowin district of Sri Racha, just north of Pattaya, were notified of the incident at about noon on Friday.

The incident happened at at a factory in Hemmarat. 21 year old Sasiwimon Mutaphon survived the attack but was seriously injured and is currently recovering in hospital.

The suspect, Sasiwimon’s 25 year old ex-boyfriend Saranyu Saetan, fled the scene. The incident occurred while Sasiwimon was working, and in front of her co-workers and other witnesses.

Police believe jealousy was the motive as Sasiwimon was allegedly dating other men. Police are continuing their search and speaking to witnesses of the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Chonburi police arrest nine Chinese nationals for alleged amulet scam

May Taylor

Published

24 hours ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

Chonburi police arrest nine Chinese nationals for alleged amulet scam

Police have arrested nine Chinese nationals in an investigation into alleged amulet fraud in Chonburi, eastern Thailand.

The Nation reports that the accused were running a shop at a Chonburi temple, where they sold fake amulets and Buddha images for prices that ranged from 1,000 baht to over 10,000 baht. They are accused of working with tour agents to target Chinese tourists and part them from their cash.

The suspects all entered Thailand on tourist visas and rented the store at the temple from December 6. Some of the men also pretended to be employed by the temple and would offer to help Chinese tourists take part in a religious ceremony if they paid a fee.

The chief of the Immigration Police says the men’s actions have had a negative impact on Thailand’s reputation. They have now been transferred to local police custody for processing.

This time last year a similar scam was uncovered by The Thaiger in Kathu, Phuket but little seems to have been done about it and the Chinese buses keep racking up each day – rinse and repeat.

Also read about the fake plastic amulets sold in Phuket HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chonburi police arrest nine Chinese nationals for alleged amulet scam

Crime

Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam

Police in Pattaya are hunting for a 49 year old real estate agent, Jidapha Sirikhong, who is alleged to have scammed both Thai and foreigner residents in a 45 million baht property scam. The Pattaya News reports that Jidapha is the owner of Som Property, with an office in an unnamed condominium building near Jomtien beach, where she took deposits for condo bookings.

Another real estate agent, 49 year old Thippawan Boonyam, says she made a number of long term rental bookings through Som Property, for customers in Thailand and overseas.

The customers, who included Australian, American, Austrian and Norwegian nationals, were told their deposits would be passed on to the condominium owners to secure their bookings. But the condo owners say they have not received any money.

Another victim, 52 year old Nanthika Mesnukun, says she bought a condo through Jidapha, paying Som Property in installments, but the current owner of the condo has received nothing.

The victims have now filed a group report with Pattaya City Police. The Acting Chief of police says they are currently hunting for Ms Sirikhong, who has disappeared. She is believed to have conned potential condo buyers and renters out of a total of 45 million baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam

