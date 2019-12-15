Justice minister says he’ll speed up kratom decriminalisation | The Thaiger

Thailand
Justice minister says he’ll speed up kratom decriminalisation
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin says he will speed up the decriminalisation of kratom, after researchers registered patents for kratom-based medicines in Japan and the US. Kratom is a local plant, related to coffee, whose leaves are still classified as a narcotic in Thailand.
Somsak said his ministry has formed a committee to consider legalising kratom-based medicines. Kratom leaves are a mild stimulant and are traditionally chewed by farmers and labourers.
The justice minister, a kratom fanboy, says…”I will proceed with this project as soon as possible because legalisation will truly benefit society.”
He says a team of Thai and Japanese researchers has already registered four patents. Somsak points out that kratom has a long history as a traditional medicine, used to treat pain, fever, dysentery and diarrhoea, and to ease withdrawal from opium addiction.
Kratom is not considered a narcotic drug by the UN, and kratom products can be freely imported and exported in many countries. Yet in Thailand, it has been illegal since 1943 and in 1979 was classified as a narcotic. Possession can result a jail term of up to a year and a 2000 baht fine, and selling it can lead up to two years in jail and a fine of between 40,000-200,000 baht.
In recent years, kratom has also been mixed into a recreational cocktail known as “4 by 100”, named after for its four main ingredients: kratom leaves, cough syrup, Coca-Cola and ice (frozen water not the other ‘ice’).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Future Forward’s Thanathorn says he’ll “bring people to the streets”
It’s the biggest political rally since the general election in March, probably the largest rally in five years since before the military coup in 2014. Thousands of supporters chanted “Prayut get out” at an anti-military demonstration called by former MP, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit.
Thanathorn told demonstrators that last evening’s rally on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations was just the beginning of actions against the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. He threatened to “bring people to the streets,” referring to the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) event, a running event planned for January 12.
Thanathorn says the rally was to demonstrate public anger at what he calls the injustice inflicted on him and the Future Forward Party. He organised the protest three days after the Election Commission voted to ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve Future Forward for alleged campaign finance violations.
The rally was peaceful, lasting less than an hour, with a minor skirmish between protesters and police around 5.40pm. The theme of the protest was a strong anti-military rhetoric. Although police say no permit was granted for the rally, they did not intervene.
Meanwhile PM Prayut dismissed the rally as “a personal matter,” referring to Thanathorn’s current legal problems.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
“This is just the beginning” – Thanathorn warns the government
PHOTOS: Thousands gathered in the first large anti-government rally in over five years – Khaosod English
He tried to do it legitimately by running for office in the March election. His party performed above expectations, garnering the third highest number of votes after less than 12 months of existence. And Thanathorn was just votes away from being elected Thailand’s Prime Minister.
Now he’s back on the streets fighting what he, and his supporters, describe as “anti-democratic forces”.
Thousands of people rallied in support yesterday in the largest street protest in more than five years. Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit threatened “it’s just the beginning”.
Whether the charges against him and his party by the Election Commission are legitimate or trumped-up, Future Forward now find themselves on the back foot, being pushed out of parliament with a string of cases being heard by the Constitutional Court. Putting aside his parliamentary suit and tie for rolled up sleeves and megaphones in the street, puts Thanathorn on course for a head-on clash with the Thai establishment.
Thanathorn called for the central Bangkok protest on Friday after the latest moves to ban Future Forward – the most vocal challenger to the coalition government under the leadership of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The crowd assembled on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations, not shy of making their statement right in the busy heart of the city. They didn’t mince their words.
“We’re just here today as a test run. Prayut, don’t be afraid yet. The real thing is next month.”
The protest, attracting thousands, ran for an hour, was without incident and wrapped up just after 6pm. During the protest many flashed the anti-junta “three-finger” salute, made popular in the movie “Hunger Games” and representing a stand against oppression..
The Election Commission approached the Constitutional Court this week asking for the ruling body to disband the Future Forward Party on grounds it had accepted money or other benefits from “an illegitimate source” under Section 72 of the Political Parties Act.
Thanathorn lent 191 million baht to the party in January this year. The loan was documented and signed off by party officials. Section 66 of the Act prohibits a donation of more than 10 million baht to a party by any individual in any one-year period. But Future Forward say it was a loan, not a donation. If found guilty, Thanathorn and 14 other FF party executives could be banned from politics for at least five years.
Back at the Pathumwan Intersection, Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangruangruangkit told several thousands supporters that the people would no longer put up with political injustice.
“We come together today in a show of force, to show that we will not retreat and will not put up with things any longer. This is not a day to protect the Future Forward, but a day to to protect the future of all Thais.”
“An hour is enough. Once we’re done, we will go home.”
And they did.
But he parted with an invitation and urged supporters of Future Forward to show up next month at the “Run Against Dictatorship” running event scheduled to take place on January 12. He also said there will be a much larger rally in the future.
For the ruling government, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thanathorn is no longer a polite MP discussing matters in the Parliament. He is now a renegade high-profile voice against their legitimacy. The government, using its blunt tools of the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court, has now pushed Thanathorn and the Future Forward Party into a corner. And now they’re fighting back.
Air Pollution
Tax old cars? Relax, it’s just a rumour says Government
The Thai government is dismissing suggestions that it might impose a tax on old cars as just a rumour.
The Pattaya News reports that Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat says there are no plans to introduce a tax for older vehicles, saying it’s merely a baseless rumor circulating in the private sector.
She adds that imposing a tax on cars older than 10 years would require significant planning and studies in order to be implemented successfully. At the time the reason giving for the tax on old cars was related to reduction of air pollution, despite ‘old cars’ being a fraction of the total problem on Thailand’s roads.
However, the Government says correct maintenance of older vehicles is crucial to reducing PM2.5 particulate matter and pollution caused by dirty exhausts. Narumon says the Government is prepared to consider all suggestions before introducing any new policies and is conscious of the need to avoid negative implications for the general public.
Officials have also confirmed that tax on all other vehicles and the method for calculating the amount to be paid remains unchanged for now.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
