Connect with us

Environment

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers

image

Published

 on 

image

As if the remains of Thailand’s decimated elephant population have not suffered enough persecution, farmers in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) still refuse to live in harmony with their big grey neighbours.

A local leader has called on authorities to address the problem – if it is one – of wild elephants from Thap Lan National Park invading farmland and destroying crops.

Oraya Luengkrathok, a kamnan (subdistrict chief) in Khon Buri district, on Saturday led a survey of damaged crops near Khao Phradu community forest. She said more than 100 wild elephants from the national park had invaded farms around five villages since July.

Residents have pushed the animals back on several occasions, but the elephants, who dare to think they live there, keep coming back in search of food.

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers | News by Thaiger

There is no denying the effects of the elephants on farmers’ crops but does Thailand, or the world, need a bunch of bananas more than it needs elephants?

Oraya has warned residents to take extra care and devise new ways to protect their crops.

The local government has so far provided three rounds of financial assistance amounting to a total of about 100,000 baht (US$2,600) to 35 residents for damage to their crops, but many affected residents do not meet the criteria for financial assistance.

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers | News by Thaiger

More than 100 elephants have invaded farms since July.

Necessity is the mother of invention and the elephants have learned to evade attempts to move them on, she said. Incredibly, the elephants seem to think the area is their home and have started to retaliate against rangers, local officials and volunteers who disturb their foraging.

In the early-1900s there were an estimated 100,000 captive elephants in Thailand. By 2007 there were around 3,500 in captivity and roughly a thousand wild elephants. By 2017 the number of captive elephants had risen to an estimated 3,700. The elephant was declared an endangered species in Thailand in 1986.

At least 50 elephants were recently spotted in the community forest, leading to baseless fears that the animals might be planning to attack residents or destroy their property.

Oraya called on agencies responsible to address the increasing threat she says the animals pose.

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers | News by Thaiger

The elephants have learned to evade attempts to move them on and started to retaliate against rangers.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Environment54 mins ago

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers
image
Thailand2 hours ago

US in Asia: President Biden to ASEAN meeting, VP Harris to APEC
image
Ukraine2 hours ago

Who blew it? Putin blames UK Royal Navy for Nord Stream blast
image
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
South Korea3 hours ago

One Thai national confirmed among those dead in Halloween stampede
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
image
Drugs3 hours ago

Shots fired by Bangkok police in drugs bust car chase
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
South Korea4 hours ago

Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves 149 dead, dozens injured
image
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
image
Politics6 hours ago

Last Pakistani in Guantanamo Bay goes home
image
Money22 hours ago

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
image
Election23 hours ago

Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
image
World1 day ago

Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
image
World1 day ago

Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
image
Chon Buri1 day ago

Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
image
Politics1 day ago

“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending