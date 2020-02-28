Coronavirus UPDATE: S Korean cases exceed 2,000, cases in 15 European countries | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: S Korean cases exceed 2,000, cases in 15 European countries
The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has now killed at least 2,858 people worldwide as the focus of the outbreak now moves away from China and to outbreaks in central South Korea, northern Italy and other parts of Europe.
83,379 people are now infected but, notably (and increasingly), 36,562 people have fully recovered. At least 15 European countries now have confirmed cases of coronavirus, some of which have been traced back to Italy.
The South Korean Centres for Disease Control did not report any new deaths, meaning that the national death toll remains at 13. 2,022 people are now confirmed as infected in South Korea. Among the 256 new cases, 182 are from Daegu, the epicentre of the outbreak in central South Korea – many involved in or connected with a church congregation. A total of 1,314 cases since the beginning of the outbreak have come from Daegu, according to the KCDC.
South Korea has the most confirmed coronavirus cases outside of mainland China.
In Thailand, the Office of Private Education Commission ordered the closure of an international school in Don Mueang district, north of Bangkok’s city area, as a precautionary measure after learning that more than 500 students and teachers had returned from a country hit by the Covid-19 virus.
The secretary-general of the Private Education Commission, Attapon Truektrong, says the school’s management had instructed the group, which includes 60 teachers, to stay at home and self-quarantine following their return on February 23. The Office also asked the school’s management to close the school and switch to online classes.
“A school break is coming, but I’m concerned about international schools that have different break intervals and organise overseas field trips on a regular basis. They are being urged to postpone their trips especially to Covid-19-hit countries.”
He said his office was monitoring the situation at the Phraharuthai Donmuang School in Don Mueang district after an 8 year old pupil tested positive for coronavirus this week. Tests on pupils and teachers who had close contact with the boy have so far been negative.
Meanwhile, a privately-run school in Rayong, a province east of Bangkok, will also close today for “cleaning” as a precautionary measure to allay concerns after it was rumoured that a pupil who returned from a trip to Japan had fallen ill.
The acting director of Anuban Taksin Rayong International School, says the child has tested negative for the virus but is staying at home for self-quarantine. Despite this, the school’s management has decided to suspend classes today for “disinfection”.
South Korea and Israel have asked the Thai government to suspend the travel of workers until the situation returns to normal. Cases in Thailand remain at 40 with 22 fully recovered.
In other coronavirus snippets…
Fears of the spread of coronavirus has forced Saudia Arabia to temporarily suspended entry for Muslims seeking to perform the “umrah” or “haj” – the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.
Prasarn Sricharoen, a representative from Thailand’s Office of the Chularatchamontri, says the office is checking with the Saudi Arabian Thai embassy for more details about the temporary suspension of visas for visits to Mecca, Islam’s holiest site. He says the office is checking if those who already have visas can travel and that it is waiting for a reply from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry. It is not known if the suspension will affect the annual haj pilgrimage due to start in late July. Moreover,
Meanwhile, the vice president of the Medical Council of Thailand, says people who have travelled to overseas destinations with a high rate of coronavirus infection “must be socially responsible and be truthful to medical personnel to prevent its further spread in Thailand”.
Professor Dr Prasit Wattanapha, made the appeal at a conference in Bangkok yesterday.
“One of the main contributing factors in the outbreak is the lack of knowledge about healthcare and the prevention of communicable diseases among people who are at risk of exposure to the virus. If you travel to areas with a high infection rate such as China, Hong Kong, Macao, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Iran or Italy, you must quarantine yourself at home for 14 days upon returning and avoid crowds.”
“Anyone with a fever, cough or troubled breathing should seek medical treatment immediately and tell the staff if they have travelled abroad recently. It is simply socially responsible to disclose all relevant information, since failure to do so might jeopardise your own safety and that of your family and the public.”
“During the 14 day home quarantine, it’s also advisable to avoid shared rooms like the bedroom and bathroom and stay isolated as much as possible, preferably in properly ventilated room.”
“Stay alert to changes in body temperature (it should be no higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius when checked orally and 37C at the armpit), and any abnormalities in breathing. Symptoms that appear abruptly such as coughing, a runny nose, a sore throat or increased respiration rate are signals that you should immediately contact the nearest hospital or call the Department of Disease Control Hotline at 1422”.
World Health Organisation head, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, says the coronavirus outbreak has reached a “decisive point” and has “pandemic potential”. He noted, when speaking yesterday, that for a second day, more cases have been reported outside than inside China.
“Iran and Italy have become major centres of infection, with people travelling from there spreading the virus further afield.
“Several high-profile Iranian officials have become infected, the latest being Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar.
Coronavirus
More virus cases reported outside of China than within
For the first time ever, more COVID-19 coronavirus cases were reported in countries other than China yesterday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The US is urging travellers to delay or cancel travel to South Korea after that country’s confirmed cases passed the 1500 mark. New cases were found around the world, from Pakistan to Brazil.
The Iranian government said yesterday that 19 people have died there so far and 139 people have been infected, but the true numbers are expected to be much higher. A WHO team will travel to Iran this weekend to evaluate the situation. In a move sure to cause shudders in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia has put a halt on religious travel to its holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
Authorities in the US say they’ve identified their first coronavirus case with no ties to a known outbreak. The news comes after President Donald Trump assured Americans that they face little risk from the outbreak, and appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to the virus.
Key Developments
Global deaths: 2,801, with 82,084 cases worldwide
China death toll: 2,744, up 29; cases climb to 78,497, up 433
For live updates on coronavirus statistics courtesy of gisanddata, click HERE
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | gisanddata
Coronavirus
Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had harsh words in a press conference yesterday for the 65 year old Thai man who concealed his travel history from medical workers, exposing not only some 30 medics but also his own family members to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The man and his wife had recently returned from Hokkaido in Japan, and, along with their grandson, became the latest confirmed cases of the virus in Thailand, bringing the total to 40. The three are now being treated at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.
The Public Health Ministry warns people against withholding information to public health officials and has suggested state agencies and companies issue an advisory and/or temporary ban on visits to coronavirus-affected countries, as it increases efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
“If he had not been detected fast enough, he could have become a super-spreader, like [the] elderly woman in South Korea.”
Anutin called man’s conduct “very discouraging, not only for people in general, but especially for the medical staff who have been working very hard.”
All of the classmates of the 8 year old boy, meanwhile, have been quarantined and confined to their homes for 14 days, and their parents told to report to doctors if any of them develops flu-like symptoms.
Anutin said he would prefer that health officials not go abroad and will ask tour agencies to stop offering promotional packages to Japan at bargain-basement prices, some as little as 2,000-3,000 baht, saying it is not worth the risk “as it may be their last trip.”
As for political rallies on school campuses, Anutin said he would like organisers of such events to screen participants and provide face masks and sanitizers at the rally sites.
He assured the public, however, that the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand has not yet reached Level 3.
Permanent secretary of the health department Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said that while there are now 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, 24 of them have recovered and returned home.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks.com
“Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on Covid-19”
In what is a continuing storyline on the global coronavirus outbreak, Bill Barnett reports on the impact on Thailand’s most popular island destination, Phuket. He says that the impact on Phuket tourism market is a creating challenging landscape.
“Looking at the largest single drop according to STR data, was the week of January 20 – 27 in the lead up to Chinese New Year, market-wide occupancy fell from 90% down to 60%.”
As of February 17, occupancy was sitting at the mid-50% level, though rate room rates have remained static during the past month. This week hotel numbers continue to shift downward as sentiment worsens due to travel advisories and a uncertainty over return travel are key issues.
Moving over to the aviation gateway of Phuket International Airport as of the February 25, month-to-date arrivals compared to the same period last year were down 37.5%. Looking at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the comparative figure is a negative 45.2%. which ramps into the Phuket situation given it’s a feeder of business to the island.
Forward trading remains speculative, but there remains widespread postponement and/or cancellations of MICE events.
(The Thaiger was speaking to the owner of a big MICE company in Phuket last week who said that they started the year with a good portfolio of upcoming MICE events on the island but ALL had been cancelled)
While there is some movement to motivate the Thai domestic market by the TAT, all of Thailand’s markets are chasing that same tail. The upcoming Songkran period is likely to be dominated by staycations versus international trips abroad. Expectations are that that declining demand and airlift are key factors impacting occupancy and we are starting to see rate-driven promotions which will undoubtedly hit ADR’s (Average Daily Rate).
Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on coronavirus (Covid-19), and for now, travel and tourism are working on day-to-day management of the situation. As the majority of hoteliers are looking for some historical context and the closest thing to grab onto is the SARS crisis in 2003. For Thailand the market hit a freefall over five months from March to July, as market-wide occupancy bottomed out just under the 30% level in May of that year.
Or course, what followed was the big bounce and pent up demand drove recovery in August. It continued with spectacular growth in the decades since.
In the case of the coronavirus, the only takeaway from the current situation is a bit like the Back to the Future gab… “where we’re headed, there aren’t any roads”.
(Almost, the actual quote from the movie is “where we’re heading, we don’t need roads”)
Read a report from The Thaiger about the effect of Coronavirus on the Thai property market HERE.
