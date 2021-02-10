Thai Public Health Ministry starts cannabis cultivation project in Buri Ram | The Thaiger

A cannabis cultivation project is being launched by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry in the Isaan province Buri Ram. 6 cannabis plants will be given to each member of the local Non Malai Community Enterprise as a pilot project on commercial cultivation of cannabis, according to the director of the ministry’s cannabis research group, Kitti Losuwannarak.

Cannabis flowers and buds will be sent to the Khu Muang Hospital in the province. Other parts of the plant will be processed as health products, according to Nation Thailand. Thailand recently removed parts of the cannabis plant with low levels of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, aka THC, from the narcotic’s list. Parts of the plant with high levels of THC, like the buds, are still classified as a Category 5 drug under Thailand’s Narcotics Act.

Since the declassification of of cannabis leaves and stems with low levels of THC, a cannabis cafe opened up in Prachin Buri, east of Bangkok, serving dishes with cannabis leaves. A Bangkok dessert shop also announced it is adding cannabis leaves to their pandan and coconut pancakes.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

