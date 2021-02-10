CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger

157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,909 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 23,903 Covid-19 infections and 80 coronavirus-related deaths.

Out of the 157 new cases, 106 cases were detected in active case finding with 104 in Samut Sakhon and 2 in Samut Songkhram. 38 cases were linked to high risk areas, including 28 cases in Samut Sakhon. 13 cases were detected in quarantine for people entering Thailand from overseas.

A 65 year old woman from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. The woman had laryngeal cancer, hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease. She was infected by a family member. 5 of the 8 people in her family were infected with the virus.

The woman had a Covid-19 test on December 29 when she went to a private hospital for a dialysis treatment. Her symptoms got worse and she started to have difficulty breathing. She was transferred to a hospital in Bangkok where she was put on a respirator. She had a tracheostomy to help her breathe, but there was bleeding around the tube and then fungus was detected in her blood. She died on February 8.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.