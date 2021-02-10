CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,909 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 23,903 Covid-19 infections and 80 coronavirus-related deaths.
Out of the 157 new cases, 106 cases were detected in active case finding with 104 in Samut Sakhon and 2 in Samut Songkhram. 38 cases were linked to high risk areas, including 28 cases in Samut Sakhon. 13 cases were detected in quarantine for people entering Thailand from overseas.
A 65 year old woman from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. The woman had laryngeal cancer, hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease. She was infected by a family member. 5 of the 8 people in her family were infected with the virus.
The woman had a Covid-19 test on December 29 when she went to a private hospital for a dialysis treatment. Her symptoms got worse and she started to have difficulty breathing. She was transferred to a hospital in Bangkok where she was put on a respirator. She had a tracheostomy to help her breathe, but there was bleeding around the tube and then fungus was detected in her blood. She died on February 8.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sick pet cats and dogs to be tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea
Cat and dog owners in Seoul, South Korea are now asked to keep their pets 2 metres away from both people and other pets while sick cats and dogs with flu-like symptoms will be tested for Covid-19. The new health measures for pets comes after the country reported its first feline coronavirus case in January when a kitten in the South Gyeongsang tested positive for the virus. The kitten was in the same religious facility as more than 100 people who contracted Covid-19.
While Covid-19 typically spreads from human to human, in rare cases the virus can spread from humans to animals, or even from animals to humans. Pet cats and dogs in various countries have tested positive for Covid-19. Some other animals like mink, gorillas and tigers have also been infected with the virus.
The pet Covid-19 testing campaign started on Monday and Seoul’s disease control official Park Yoo-mi says cats and dogs will be tested by a team of health workers which includes a veterinarian, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Only cats and dogs with symptoms of a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and an increase of secretion from the eyes or nose will be tested. Park says cats and dogs that test positive for Covid-19 must quarantine at the owner’s home for 14 days.
“Please keep your dogs at least 2 metres away from people and other pets when walking them, and strictly follow antivirus measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands.”
SOURCE: Aljazeera
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19
The governor of the eastern Thai province of Rayong has given the go-ahead for bars and other entertainment venues to re-open after they were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The province has now gone 9 days without a new case of the virus. On February 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration changed Rayong’s status from red to orange, making it a “control zone”.
Technically, bars could have re-opened at that stage, along with gyms, cinemas, and schools. However, a cautious governor chose to only re-open schools at the time, meaning Rayong was the only orange zone where bars and entertainment venues remained shut. Many residents were unhappy with the governor’s decision, saying they were losing money while still being able to travel to nearby Pattaya for a drink and to frequent nightlife venues that were open.
With the latest lifting of restrictions in the Rayong, nearly all shuttered businesses have been allowed to reopen, with the exception of cock-fighting and fish-fighting venues, due to the illegal gambling associated with such events. Illegal gambling dens are blamed in part for the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom.
Bars and other entertainment venues are permitted to remain open until 11pm, while restaurants can once more sell alcohol and offer in-house dining. However, all venues must enforce Covid-19 safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mask wearing, as well as ensuring customers check in with the Thai Chana app.
Meanwhile, Bangkok remains a red zone, with all bars and entertainment venues still closed and the sale of alcohol in restaurants banned.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has refuted accusations that the government has failed to procure Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner, demanding that the media stop confusing the public. A somewhat vexed Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand cannot be compared with other countries as the Kingdom now has a deal to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally. This will make it easier to obtain and distribute the vaccines without having to wait on supplies from overseas.
“Thailand had devised a carefully planned vaccination programme. But when a second wave occurred, it was necessary to adjust the plan. While the second outbreak was the result of violations of laws – illegal entry and gambling — some are trying to point the finger of blame at public health officials. I don’t want anyone to compare the Thai public health system with other countries because Thailand ranked high on the list of countries that are successful in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.”
In January, Thailand was ranked 4th of 98 countries for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Australian think-tank, The Lowy Institute. However, the government has been criticised by some for not signing up to the Covax agreement in the early days of the pandemic. Covax is an alliance of organisations, that includes the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organisation, which aims to guarantee the fair distribution of vaccines worldwide. The alliance supplies poor countries with free or low-cost vaccines, but Thailand is classified as “self-financing”.
The Bangkok Post reports that countries that joined the Covax agreement are now starting their vaccine rollouts. Thailand decided not to join the programme, choosing instead to strike deals with manufacturers directly. Anutin says the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines should arrive this month and will be given to priority individuals. He has also confirmed that the private sector and local administrations are not authorised to purchase vaccines. Several business groups and representatives on the southern island of Phuket had proposed funding the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, with the aim of achieving herd immunity and being able to open to international tourists from October 1.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Kingdom will take delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses this month, with a further 800,000 arriving next month, and 1 million in April. Health officials say Thailand will have vaccinated 50% of its population by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 4:53 pm
The woman who died was 65 and had cancer and kidney disease.
Maybe some healthy people die of this covid, does anyone know of a case?
I have yet to read of one.
Notice, they are now claiming the deaths are now coronavirus related deaths.
They are playing their cards right, in case it comes out some were not corona deaths.