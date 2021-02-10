World
North Korea steals $300 million USD in cryptocurrency for nuclear weapons – UN report
Hackers in North Korea stole cryptocurrency worth more than $300 million USD to pay the government’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, according to a confidential report by United Nations experts monitoring sanctions on the country’s capital Pyongyang.
From 2019 to November 2020, North Korea stole around $316.4 million USD worth of “virtual assets,” according to AFP, which obtained a copy of the report. The so-called “hermit kingdom” has an army of thousands of “well trained” hackers who have done numerous cyberattacks on South Korean firms, institutions and researchers in the past, according to AFP.
Two hackers are linked to the recent cyber-heists. The UN panel says it had been investigating a cryptocurrency exchange hack from September 2020 where $281 million USD worth of cryptocurrency was stolen. A month later, $23 million USD was stolen in another cyberattack.
“Preliminary analysis, based on the attack vectors and subsequent efforts to launder the illicit proceeds strongly suggests links to the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.)”
SOURCE: AFP
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sick pet cats and dogs to be tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea
Cat and dog owners in Seoul, South Korea are now asked to keep their pets 2 metres away from both people and other pets while sick cats and dogs with flu-like symptoms will be tested for Covid-19. The new health measures for pets comes after the country reported its first feline coronavirus case in January when a kitten in the South Gyeongsang tested positive for the virus. The kitten was in the same religious facility as more than 100 people who contracted Covid-19.
While Covid-19 typically spreads from human to human, in rare cases the virus can spread from humans to animals, or even from animals to humans. Pet cats and dogs in various countries have tested positive for Covid-19. Some other animals like mink, gorillas and tigers have also been infected with the virus.
The pet Covid-19 testing campaign started on Monday and Seoul’s disease control official Park Yoo-mi says cats and dogs will be tested by a team of health workers which includes a veterinarian, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Only cats and dogs with symptoms of a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and an increase of secretion from the eyes or nose will be tested. Park says cats and dogs that test positive for Covid-19 must quarantine at the owner’s home for 14 days.
“Please keep your dogs at least 2 metres away from people and other pets when walking them, and strictly follow antivirus measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands.”
SOURCE: Aljazeera
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO
The world of tourism has been turned upside down, not just in Thailand but around the world. Globally, it’s certainly the hardest hit industry from the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down hotels, tour companies, grounding aeroplanes and putting millions out of work.
Before we look at the latest situation, and predictions for Thailand, let’s take a quick tour of some of the other world top tourist spots and their experiments with re-opening amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
DUBAI
MALDIVES.
COSTA RICA
BALI
THAILAND
In Thailand, the gravity of the impact on the country’s tourist sector appears to have eventually sunk in. After a year of hubris that the world’s tourists were ready to burst through Thailand’s doors, even the perennially-positive TAT governor Yuttthasak Suphasorn admitted that it will be another 2-3 years before any semblance of a tourism industry returns.
His comments were made at the same time as industry leaders urge the Thai government to save what is left of the shattered tourism sector, before it is too late and there is literally nothing for foreign tourists to return to.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
South Africa stalls AstraZeneca vaccine campaign after trial found “minimal protection” against new strain
South Africa’s rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has been put on pause following reports that it only provides “minimal protection” for the new strain of the virus first detected in South Africa. The country will continue plans to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, only provides limited protection against the mild variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa known as B.1.351, according to early data from a trial. South Africa Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says immunisations using the AstraZeneca vaccine would be put on hold while scientists review the vaccine.
The study was done on 2,000 volunteers who were an average age of 31. Half the group received the vaccine and half received a placebo. A news release from the University of the Witwatersand Johannesburg said researchers found that viral neutralisation by the vaccine against the B.1.351 variant was substantially reduced when compared with the original strain. Researchers did not study the vaccine’s protection against moderate to severe infections.
An AstraZeneca spokesperson says the company is “working closely with the South African Ministry of Health on how best to support the evaluation against severe disease of the B.1.351 variant, and start to bring this vaccine to the South African people should it prove to be successful.”
Thailand has secured 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. With export restrictions imposed by the European Union, the company plans to send a batch of 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a factory in Asia, due to arrive in March or April.
SOURCES: CNN | Wits University
