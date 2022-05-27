Connect with us

Cannabis

Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Olga Novikova via Unsplash

Cannabis smoke is a “public nuisance” and smoking it recreationally – at home or in public – is illegal, warns Thailand’s Department of Public Health. From June 9, growing cannabis plants at home will become legal, but smoking cannabis recreationally will remain a punishable offence.

The only prerequisite to legally growing cannabis at home, from June 9, is downloading and registering via the Plook Ganja mobile application. All parts of cannabis and hemp plants will be delisted as a Grade 5 narcotic from June 9, but consuming or smoking high-grade tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, flowers will still be illegal, in whichever form.

The aim of growing cannabis at home is not to get high, but to use the plant’s leaves or stalks in cooking or tea, for medicinal purposes only. People will also be permitted to make extracts from their homegrown cannabis plants, as long as the THC content is lower than 0.2%.

To prevent misuse of cannabis, Director-General of the Department of Public Health Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai suggests that there should be clear rules set out to control cannabis use. Suwanchai fears that with all the fuss surrounding the quasi-legalisation of cannabis in Thailand, people might wrongly assume that they can use cannabis recreationally.

Suwanchai said cannabis smoke is annoying and can be harmful to other people’s health, which is why releasing cannabis smoke into the air is illegal. Suwanchai suggests that releasing cannabis smoke should be written into the Public Health Act as a “an act of public nuisance” so that annoyed neighbours can file complaints if they are annoyed by clouds of smelly cannabis smoke. The department will put the suggestion forward to the Ministry of Public Health in an upcoming meeting on May 30.

The proposed penalty for those causing “public nuisance” by cannabis smoke should firstly be warned to stop. If they fail to stop, then they should face up to one month in jail, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: MGR Online | Bureau of Technical Advisors

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    JohnC
    2022-05-27 19:13
    10 minutes ago, Chatogaster said: The answer to "How is this going to work?" is simple: haphazardly, as usual! The “public nuisance”-solution is a low-level patch to what is a high-level problem in the new legislation. I expect a lot of…
    image
    palooka
    2022-05-27 19:48
    Means the cops catch you, they still get tea money.
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-05-27 19:52
    These “reminders” everyone keeps getting are only necessary because of the government’s vagueness, indecisiveness and infighting. They’re really annoying. They should just $h!t or get off the pot. BTW the giveaway plants are likely all male plants… no buds.
    image
    KaptainRob
    2022-05-27 19:57
    3 minutes ago, ThaiEyes said: BTW the giveaway plants are likely all male plants… no buds. A nut would hardly give away any of his prized 400 rai crop.
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-05-27 21:39
    1 hour ago, KaptainRob said: A nut would hardly give away any of his prized 400 rai crop. I was referring to the plants the government was supposedly giving away. As far as the real THC plants, yeah I wouldn’t…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

    image

