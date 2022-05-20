Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand

Starting from June 9, downloading the “Plook Ganja” mobile application will be the only requirement to legally grow cannabis and hemp plants at home in Thailand. Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced that all parts of marijuana and hemp plants will be delisted as a narcotic from June 9, except for extracts containing more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which are still considered illegal category 5 narcotics.

The Thai government expects cannabis growers to use parts of the plant in cooking, e.g. boiling the leaves to use in Tom Yam soup, or for “medicinal purposes.” However, rolling up and smoking high-grade THC marijuana flowers is still very much illegal in Thailand. So if you have registered with the “Plook Ganja” (Grow Cannabis) application, you can grow cannabis, but you can’t get high.

If your plant is a female – she may grow “buds” – the THC-rich flowers of a cannabis plant. As the Thai law currently stands, you won’t get in trouble if your plant grows buds, but you will break the law if you smoke the flowers or extract them into a product containing more than 0.2% THC.

Anyone who wishes to import cannabis and hemp seeds, leaves or branches from overseas does not need a permit, but does need to seek permission to do so according to the Plants Act 1975 and Plant Quarantine Act 1964, according to the Director-General of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration Dr. Withit Saritsadeechaikul.

As of May 20, ‘Plook Ganja’ is not yet available on the App Store.

If you have a question about growing marijuana at home in Thailand, call 025907767 or 025907793 or contact your provincial public health office.

SOURCE: KhaoSod