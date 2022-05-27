Connect with us

Pattaya

Yet another necklace theft against an Indian tourist in Pattaya

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

The seventh Indian tourist in the past few weeks says thieves in Pattaya stole his pricey necklace. The tourist, 28 year old Gourab Paul, says 2 women approached him when he was heading back to his hotel with his friends early this morning after a night out in South Pattaya.

In a story that seems almost identical in all the recent necklace theft cases, Gourab says the women “offered him companionship”, according to The Pattaya News. Gourab says one of the women then went behind him and discretely took his gold necklace valued at 85,000 baht. He said he pushed the ladies away and walked off, when he noticed later that his necklace was gone.

Gourab said he was very disappointed, and would warn his friends about the incident. Meanwhile, Pattaya Police planned to review security footage to track down the suspects.

Pattaya’s gold theft problem against Indian tourists has caused such a stir that earlier this month, a Pattaya police chief announced that a ‘specialised’ police patrol force will be formed to monitor any inappropriate incidents in tourist areas, or crimes against tourists.

Some, though not all of the suspects behind these thefts, have been transgender women. Last month, An Indian tourist in Pattaya claims that a Thai woman, and a ‘transgender individual’, who both wore ‘sexy dresses’, stole his gold necklace worth about 33,000 baht. The tourist, 45 year old Sathishkumar Govindarju, told The Pattaya News the pair also tried to convince him to sleep with them.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-05-27 18:25
    59 minutes ago, WilliamG said: What's Thai for 'Serves You Right'? Walking home late at night with Bht85k necklace showing. Silly man. what's Thai for insurance scam.
    image
    palooka
    2022-05-27 19:43
    1 hour ago, Pinetree said: what's Thai for insurance scam. I'll go with---- He's Indian, gold is status, he's one of those "look at me and my gold "crowd. Another dumb tourist cleaned out.
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-05-27 19:50
    5 minutes ago, palooka said: I'll go with---- He's Indian, gold is status, he's one of those "look at me and my gold "crowd. Another dumb tourist cleaned out. 7 reports of gold snatched from Indians, in Pattaya, in 2…
    image
    Ivo_Shandor
    2022-05-27 20:02
    11 minutes ago, Pinetree said: They surely can't all be that stupid, can they? You're too optimistic 😁
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-05-27 22:32
    4 hours ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Must be very light fingered to find the clasp, and the little piece you move to open it up. Especially when you have BIG HANDS....😝
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

    Trending