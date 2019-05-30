Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Daily News | VIDEO: Jeep Jenjira Pansena
A video posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena has prompted the Chiang Mai police to arrest a Burmese man caught doing stunts on the city’s roads.
21 year old “Mai”, who lives in San Sai and works as a masseur, was standing up on his Honda Click, amongst other ‘moves’ while hurtling around the Chiang Mai streets.
Police tracked him down and arrested him yesterday. They got him to do a ‘re-enactment’ at the police station, or perhaps he was auditioning for a part in the Chiang Mai live performance of ‘Titanic’.
He received five charges for his efforts – Negligent and dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention for other road users, not having the proper equipment on his motorcycle, unregistered bike and not wearing a helmet.
SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News
#คิงเป็นง่าวหยัง#ฮาเก๋าคนเหลียว
Posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena on Monday, May 27, 2019
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.
“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”
Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.
Affected areas are:
Thursday
North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.
East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.
Friday
North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.
Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.
Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…
PHUKET
BANGKOK
CHIANG MAI
KHON KAEN
Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations
Hua Hin and Chiang Mai are two of the best retirement destinations in Asia, according to the US News and World Report. Phuket and Bangkok, usually included in lists of Asian retirement locations, didn’t make it onto this list.
ThaiVisa reports that they were included in the site’s 10 best places to retire in Asia. The report considers the cost of living, weather and medical care.
“Chiang Mai has been luring expats from the west with its low cost of living, great weather, rich history and distinct culture.”
“Chiang Mai offers a mix of traditional Thailand alongside mega malls, multinational grocery and department stores and other trappings of 21st-century living”.
“The biggest advantage of retirement in Chiang Mai is the low cost of living and affordable health care.”
But whilst gushing about the many wonders of the northern capital the report did point out the most recent problems in the area.
“The biggest downside can be air pollution during the annual burning season, mid-February through to mid-April, when farmers burn their fields.”
For Hua Hin the report cited the “good year-round weather and a large foreign community.”
“A retiree can afford a high standard of living, including days on the city’s golf courses and regular dinners out at first-class restaurants, on a modest budget.”
“The standard of medical care is good, and you’re less than three hours from Bangkok, which boasts some of the region’s top hospitals.”
“Housing options include modern condos, beachfront homes and modern gated communities.”
“The big foreign community connects through reading clubs, festivals, cycling clubs, soccer leagues, wine tastings and darts tournaments”.
The rankings for the best places to retire in Asia, according to the US-based report, are…
• George Town, Malaysia
• Bali, Indonesia
• Da Nang, Vietnam
• Udagamandalam “Ooty”, India
• Chiang Mai, Thailand
• Kota Kinabalu, Malaysian Borneo
• Da Lat, Vietnam
• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
• Hua Hin, Thailand
• Taipei, Taiwan
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
American Alzheimer’s patient, living in Thailand, heads to The Philippines
PHOTOS: Thaivisa
“Mum is doing OK. She keeps forgetting who I am. But we must live completely in the moment with Alzheimer’s, and stay happy.”
In an exclusive interview with Thaivisa, the daughter of the Alzheimer’s patient who claimed that her 77 year old mother was forced out of Thailand by new immigration rules, sent Thaivisa photos of their departure.
57 year old Deanna Denis, the daughter, was seen at the airport and on the plane with her mother 77 year old Anna Padgett. ThaiVisa reports that people online were claiming that the story was a publicity stunt.
The mother and daughter flew from Chiang Mai to Bangkok this morning and were scheduled to fly to Manila today.
The family told Thaivisa that Thai financial requirements, having to have 800,000 baht kept in the bank for their mother, had forced them to seek alternative care in Manila, The Philippines, where the costs for aged care are a lot lower.
They said this is available for $1,000 a month compared to nearly $3,000 in Thailand, the family told Thaivisa.
SOURCE: Thaivisa
