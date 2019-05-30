Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Daily News | VIDEO: Jeep Jenjira Pansena

A video posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena has prompted the Chiang Mai police to arrest a Burmese man caught doing stunts on the city’s roads.

21 year old “Mai”, who lives in San Sai and works as a masseur, was standing up on his Honda Click, amongst other ‘moves’ while hurtling around the Chiang Mai streets.

Police tracked him down and arrested him yesterday. They got him to do a ‘re-enactment’ at the police station, or perhaps he was auditioning for a part in the Chiang Mai live performance of ‘Titanic’.

Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

He received five charges for his efforts – Negligent and dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention for other road users, not having the proper equipment on his motorcycle, unregistered bike and not wearing a helmet.

SOURCE: Thai Visa Daily News

#คิงเป็นง่าวหยัง#ฮาเก๋าคนเหลียว

Posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena on Monday, May 27, 2019



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south | The Thaiger

Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.

The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.

“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”

Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.

Affected areas are:

Thursday

North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.

East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.

Friday

North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.

Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.

Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…

PHUKET

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

BANGKOK

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

CHIANG MAI

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

KHON KAEN

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations | The Thaiger

Hua Hin and Chiang Mai are two of the best retirement destinations in Asia, according to the US News and World Report. Phuket and Bangkok, usually included in lists of Asian retirement locations, didn’t make it onto this list.

ThaiVisa reports that they were included in the site’s 10 best places to retire in Asia. The report considers the cost of living, weather and medical care.

“Chiang Mai has been luring expats from the west with its low cost of living, great weather, rich history and distinct culture.”

“Chiang Mai offers a mix of traditional Thailand alongside mega malls, multinational grocery and department stores and other trappings of 21st-century living”.

“The biggest advantage of retirement in Chiang Mai is the low cost of living and affordable health care.”

But whilst gushing about the many wonders of the northern capital the report did point out the most recent problems in the area.

“The biggest downside can be air pollution during the annual burning season, mid-February through to mid-April, when farmers burn their fields.”

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations | News by The Thaiger

For Hua Hin the report cited the “good year-round weather and a large foreign community.”

“A retiree can afford a high standard of living, including days on the city’s golf courses and regular dinners out at first-class restaurants, on a modest budget.”

“The standard of medical care is good, and you’re less than three hours from Bangkok, which boasts some of the region’s top hospitals.”

“Housing options include modern condos, beachfront homes and modern gated communities.”

“The big foreign community connects through reading clubs, festivals, cycling clubs, soccer leagues, wine tastings and darts tournaments”.

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations | News by The Thaiger

The rankings for the best places to retire in Asia, according to the US-based report, are…

• George Town, Malaysia

• Bali, Indonesia

• Da Nang, Vietnam

• Udagamandalam “Ooty”, India

• Chiang Mai, Thailand

• Kota Kinabalu, Malaysian Borneo

• Da Lat, Vietnam

• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

• Hua Hin, Thailand

• Taipei, Taiwan

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

American Alzheimer’s patient, living in Thailand, heads to The Philippines

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 28, 2019

By

American Alzheimer’s patient, living in Thailand, heads to The Philippines | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Thaivisa

“Mum is doing OK. She keeps forgetting who I am. But we must live completely in the moment with Alzheimer’s, and stay happy.”

In an exclusive interview with Thaivisa, the daughter of the Alzheimer’s patient who claimed that her 77 year old mother was forced out of Thailand by new immigration rules, sent Thaivisa photos of their departure.

57 year old Deanna Denis, the daughter, was seen at the airport and on the plane with her mother 77 year old Anna Padgett. ThaiVisa reports that people online were claiming that the story was a publicity stunt.

The mother and daughter flew from Chiang Mai to Bangkok this morning and were scheduled to fly to Manila today.

The family told Thaivisa that Thai financial requirements, having to have 800,000 baht kept in the bank for their mother, had forced them to seek alternative care in Manila, The Philippines, where the costs for aged care are a lot lower.

They said this is available for $1,000 a month compared to nearly $3,000 in Thailand, the family told Thaivisa.

SOURCE: Thaivisa

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 6237 mins ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 hours ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย] | The Thaiger
หนังใหม่2 hours ago

ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 hours ago

ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 hours ago

เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล20 hours ago

[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS รีวิวชุดแรก มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง23 hours ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS รีวิวชุดแรก มีทั้งชมและสับ
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า | The Thaiger
หนัง1 day ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 days ago

จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2” | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ

Trending