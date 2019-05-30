30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

30 major intersections will be fitted with red-light cameras to fine people going through intersections and ignoring red traffic lights. Testing will take place during June and the cameras likely to be operational in July. The cameras will detect the registration plate number and send you an automatic fine through the post.

Police say that despite rumours of Bangkok being a sea of CCTV cameras, they confirmed that there are only 15 cameras in operation since May, 2018 to detect illegal lane changing. It was reported last year that these have resulted in more than 100,000 fines being sent out netting millions.

Here’s the list of the new red light camera intersections…

1. Urapong

2. Mengjai

3. Prachanukun

4. Pradiphat

5. Rom Klao

6. Ratchada/Lat Prao

7. Choke Chai

8. Nida

9. Bang Phra

10. Henri Dunant

11. Pho Kaew

12. Klong Tan

13. Pattanakarn Park Sri Nakharin Road

14. Sulakakorn

15. Withayu (Wireless) /Ploenchit

16. Asoke/Sukhumvit

17. Ratchada/Rama IV

18. Asoke/Petchaburi

19. Pathumwan

20. Narinthorn

21. Sathorn

22. Sanghee

23.Phayathai

24. Sri Nakharin Pattanakarn cut

25. Samsalee area

26. Tha Phra

27. Bang Phlat

28. Taksin

29. Prawet

30. Ban Khaek.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Daily News





