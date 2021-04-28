Hot News
Balding, once a Caucasian problem, grows in Asian men
While around half of Caucasian men will experience hair loss by middle age, Asian men had largely escaped balding, until now. In Korea only 14% of men experience hair loss, in China, 13% of 30-something men will lose hair, and Japanese men start losing their hair 10 years later than Europeans.
But these figures are changing, not due to genetics, but the stress of modern life. Lack of sleep, bad eating habits, and smoking can all hasten a receding hairline. In fact, a recent Chinese survey of 50,000 men found that people in their 30s were balding faster than any other demographic from the stress. And Tsingshua Univerity in Beijing reported 60% of students experienced some hair loss. State media called it an epidemic.
Across Asia, hair transplants are a growing trend. China expects it to be a nearly US $3 billion industry this year, quadruple what it was in 2016. Many Asian cultures view a boyish look with big hair as the male beauty standard, with very few balding or bald celebrities. The International Journal of Dermatology ran a Korean study that showed 90% of non-balding people thought balding men were older and less attractive and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea fought against discrimination against bald men. In contrast, an American study found that when showed photos of men with their hair digitally edited out, people found them taller, stronger, and more dominant.
A Thai hair transplant expert said he’s tracked Asian hair loss accelerating since 2002. His transplant clinic is booming, as are sales of sprays, serums, and shampoos advertised as preventing hair loss. Rogaine sales are projected to be up 5% in Asia from 2018 to 2024, and Alibaba reports 70% of hair loss prevention orders are from customers under 40. Traditional Chinese medicine has offered unconfirmed remedies as well, some with dangerous side effects like hepatitis.
Shoji Okuda is thought to have performed the first hair transplant in 1937, though the outbreak of World War 2 hampered the development and New York’s Norman Orentreich later became known as the father of modern hair transplants. But now Asian and Japanese science is taking the forefront against balding again, using stem cells to grow hair transplanted to mice, although the human application is far away still.
In Korea, a process called micropigmentation tattoos thousands of dots on a scalp to give a shaved head look. The illusion is effective and popular, but one problem exists. Shaved heads in Korea have traditionally been stereotyped as thuggish, the hairstyle of gangsters though it’s hoped modern street fashion will help alleviate that outlook.
Still, in a culture that embraces the long-hair male model, Korean drama boys, and pop star idols, there are only a few high-profile bald or balding Asian men. As the Asian population sees an increase in male pattern baldness, a rise in bald celebrities might finally break the stigma in Asian culture.
SOURCE: CNN
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Transport
Phuket closes Sarasin bridge at night to give fatigued health workers a break
Phuket is closing the Sarasin bridge nightly to give fatigued health workers a break after working nonstop to screen travellers for Covid-19. Only those operating emergency service vehicles will be allowed to use the bridge from 11pm to 5am. The checkpoint was previously open 24 hours a day, but since there were only a few travellers during the night, Vice Governor, Piyapong Choowong, is giving health workers a break.
“To make the management at the checkpoint better, we have decided to close the checkpoint during the night. However, we have exempted vehicles transporting necessary goods and other essential services. These people must apply for approval in advance, as we have already informed operators to follow the rule.”
“For those who are worried about the exact hours and when the checkpoint will be closed, please follow up official announcements. The official order may come in one to two days. I just want to inform the public so they can prepare. The closure [during the night] will last about two weeks, it will not be for the long term.”
Piyapong also says the number of people allowed to attend activities has been cut from 50 to 30.
“Previously, we allowed not more than 50 people, but right now we have reduced that to 30 people, except for meetings held by officials or traditional ceremonies, such as funerals, which can still be held with strict disease control measures [and with prior approval from local authorities].”
“During the meeting we were asked about people holding celebrations. I would say a celebration is a type of gathering that is banned, no matter how many people gather.”
The committee also reviewed cockfighting regulations.
“An operator of a cockfight venue asked that although the venues have been ordered closed, can cock owners conduct training at the venue. The venues for cock fighting, fish fighting, bull fighting and any kind of gambling must be closed for both fighting and training.”
“Additionally, I want to point out that drinking alcohol in public places was banned in the first order [issued for the current outbreak]. In the order, we gave only 1 example like beaches, but you must understand the concept of public places. We mean every public place which may not be [specifically] mentioned in the order.”
Piyapong says the issue of reopening tutorial schools will be discussed later.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
Police arrested 3 Buddhist nuns at a meditation centre in Thailand’s Isaan region for allegedly scamming more than 400 people, promising returns to those who invested in a fund for the poor. Victims say the nuns took off with a total of around 10 million baht. A nun at the centre claims those who made merit would receive returns, but many became greedy.
The hundreds that fell victim to the scam say they were promised high returns in either cash or gold if they contributed to the centre’s “pha pa” funds. Reports say each of the investors gave the centre 2,000 baht to 3,500 baht, but complaintants did not receive returns promised by the nuns.
49 year old Mae Chee Ou, or nun Ou, of the Phra Phutsikkhi meditation centre allegedly ran the scheme. She denied the claims of fraud and told reporters she’s a “noble individual, similar to a monk.” Nun Ou does not have a clerical title, according to the chief of the Provincial Buddhism Office.
According to the Bangkok Post, the nun told reporters that the “pha pa” funds were set up to help the poor and those who made merit would receive returns, but many became greedy.
The 2 other nuns, 45 year old Arunee Chanthanam and 31 year old Pailin Sunthornsuwan, allegedly persuaded people to invest in the “pha pa” fund. The 3 nuns were arrested in charges of fraud. They are being held in detention while the investigation continues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thai Airways employee union push against forming a new airline
Plans to create a new national airline to replace the struggling Thai Airways are meeting oppositions from the employee union. The union insists that Thai Airways is a known brand worldwide and has contributed significantly to the economy of Thailand and deserves aid and rehabilitation.
In the past, Thailand’s flagship international airline spent years as a state-owned property until the Thai Ministry of Finance reduced it’s majority stake to only 47% in 2020. The Finance Minister says that they are not discussing taking over Thai Airways as a government-owned carrier again. So the future of the airline will depend on the current long list of creditors.
Formed in cooperation with Scandinavian Airlines in 1960 to create Thailand’s first international airline, The government eventually bought out SAS. But now the Finance Ministry reduced their ownership in order to make Thai Airways eligible for debt rehabilitation. The airline is now seeking assistance through the Central Bankruptcy Court to help with the over 300 billion baht of debt the airline is currently holding.
The workers union has been pushing the government not to give up on the distressed airline, and to support debt-restructuring in hopes that Thai Airways can surge back after Covid-19 stronger than ever. The union argues that while the industry outlook is still bleak during the pandemic, the airline can still cut operating costs, streamline operations, and focus on profit-generating sectors of the business. Ground services, cargo logistics, and aircraft repair can still generate revenue and help Thai Airways fight to stay afloat.
The union argues that pulling the plug on Thai Airways and forming a new national airline would be counterproductive as the airline industry during the pandemic would not allow a new company to thrive.
The International Air Transport Association has predicted a global loss of about 1.47 trillion baht (US $47.7 billion) for the airline industry this year. This is actually an improvement over last year’s losses of nearly 4 trillion baht (US $126.4 billion) at the global peak of Covid-19 lockdowns. While an estimated 2.4 billion people are expected to fly this year, with government travel restrictions and tight border controls, a further US $81 billion in losses are still predicted for the airline industry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Balding, once a Caucasian problem, grows in Asian men
Thailand News Today | Scrap THAI and rebuild, Phuket promises expats will be vaccinated | April 28
Bangkok places biohazard bins throughout the city for used face masks
Hat Yai’s Kim Yong market closed after trader infected with Covid
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates
Phuket closes Sarasin bridge at night to give fatigued health workers a break
Miss Grand helps “inefficient” government find Covid-19 beds
List of provinces in Thailand that have set nightly curfews
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19
Chon Buri province sees 108 new infections today
Thai Airways employee union push against forming a new airline
Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand News Today | 2-tier pricing uproar, Ministry to pay 11.8 B baht compensation | April 22
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Bangkok2 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis