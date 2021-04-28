Thailand
National Vaccine Institute head says Thailand never turned down an offer from Pfizer
After reports claiming that the Thai government turned down an offer from Pfizer for 13 million vaccine doses, the director of the National Vaccine Institute is debunking the claims saying the reports are false and the country is still looking into acquiring doses from the company.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is negotiating with several Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to acquire more doses. The country plans to acquire a total of 100 million doses of the vaccine from various companies within this year, according to the director of the institute, Nakorn Premsri. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government has set a goal to administer 300,000 doses of the vaccine per day, aiming to fully vaccinate more than half of the population by the end of the year.
Nakorn says some reports have falsely said the Thai government rejected an offer from Pfizer for 13 million vaccine doses on a buy now, pay later deal. Pfizer had submitted a proposal to the company’s headquarters but had not yet approached Thailand with an offer and there is no buy, pay later deal, he says.
Pfizer regularly presents information from continuous research on the vaccine to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control and the National Vaccine Institute. Nakorn says the Thai government has never turned down a meeting with Pfizer’s representatives. The vaccine has been declared safe for children over 12 years old. At the moment, Thailand is only administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 18 and older, and the Sinovac vaccine to adults between the ages of 18 to 60 years old.
Health officials from the ministry are now following up with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca after samples from 2 batches of its Covid-19 vaccine, which were locally produced by Siam Bioscience, recently passed quality tests. Reports say the local production is on track to be ready for public use by June.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok places biohazard bins throughout the city for used face masks
To help combat the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok where cases have soared past 10,000 over the past month, more biohazard garbage bins are being placed throughout the city to dispose of used face masks and other waste that could be contaminated with the virus.
Medical waste in Bangkok has increased to 20 tonnes per day since the start of the recent outbreak, leading city officials to deploy another 1,000 biohazard bins. Residents are told to separate used face masks from other garbage and place the masks in sealed plastic bags before throwing them away in the specified bins. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the bright orange bins are for face masks.
“The bins for used face masks will be coloured in orange while the garbage bags for medical waste are red to indicate it needs to be disposed of properly… These bins will be placed at district offices, health service centres, hospitals, city halls, schools, sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, markets and in front of shopping malls.”
Wearing a face mask is now mandatory in Bangkok, along with more than 60 other provinces. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Since April 1, Bangkok has reported 10,899 Covid-19 infections, including 830 new infections reported today. Hospitals and intensive care units in the city have become overcrowded, leading to some patients with mild symptoms to be sent to field hospitals in neighbouring provinces.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hat Yai’s Kim Yong market closed after trader infected with Covid
Thailand’s southern city of Hat Yai’s Kim Yong market is closed after a trader there became infected with Covid-19. The market, popular with both foreigners and Thais, has been closed for 3 days for disinfecting. The market, a major tourist landmark in the heart of the city, is closed until April 30. The market sells fruit, snacks, clothing and flowers. A male vendor tested positive for the virus, with 6 close contacts being sent in for Covid testing.
Starting last night, the market’s 2 floors and surrounding area are being sprayed with disinfectant, leaving it eerily quiet today. A woman trader says this is the first time the market has been closed since 2010. As of today, Songkhla province has reported a total of 515 Covid infections, with 402 being in Hat Yai.
Today, Thailand reports 2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported. There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.
63 of 77 provinces in Thailand are now requiring the public to wear face masks while outside to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Police say the fine for mask violations is set at up to 20,000 baht, but for first-time offenders it would start at 6,000 baht and gradually increase on subsequent offences. Recently, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was apparently a first time offender as he was fined 6,000 baht by the Bangkok Governor for not wearing a mask during a cabinet meeting.
In Phuket, government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates
2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported.
There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.
Out of the 2,012 new Covid-19 cases, 1,893 are local transmission and 108 cases were detected in active case finding. Another 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.
Here are the provincial totals, courtesy of the NBT…
And here are the provinces imposing voluntary curfews for their citizens. These curfews are ‘requests’ from the provincial offices…
The recent wave of cases makes up more than half of Thailand’s total case count of 61,699 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 178.
Numerous clusters have been linked to bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and since April 1, more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the capital, leading to overcrowded hospitals and limited beds in intensive care units.
More than half of the Covid-related deaths this month are people over 60 years old who have pre-existing conditions, although a number of recent deaths have been young adults who were diagnosed with diabetes or obesity.
Recently, there have been more than 10 Covid-related fatalities per day. Out of the 15 deaths reported today, 9 were in Bangkok. Deaths were people between the ages of 35 and 88. Most had pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and thyroid disease. Most of them contracted the virus from family members and co-workers.
Most provinces in Thailand have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Restrictions and closure orders have been set in Bangkok to help slow the spread of the virus, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss today whether to impose a lockdown in the city.
And yesterday, the Minister of Education announced that the next term for Thai schools will now open on June 1, instead of mid-May.
Since February 28, there been 1,227,032 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Thailand. Yesterday, 26,572 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 26,109 received their second dose.
SOURCE: Matichon
Tppriv
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:20 pm
I am not really surprised. It is said that some people have vital interest is the local Astra Seneca production, hence trying to prevent on any other potential import of alternatives. These people are insane and should be brought to court for negligence and betrayal of its own people: