Thailand News Today | Scrap THAI and rebuild, Phuket promises expats will be vaccinated | April 28

2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported.

There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.

Out of the 2,012 new Covid-19 cases, 1,893 are local transmission and 108 cases were detected in active case finding. Another 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.

Here are the provincial totals, courtesy of the NBT…

And here are the provinces imposing voluntary curfews for their citizens. These curfews are ‘requests’ from the provincial offices…

The recent wave of cases makes up more than half of Thailand’s total case count of 61,699 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 178.

Numerous clusters have been linked to bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and since April 1, more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the capital, leading to overcrowded hospitals and limited beds in intensive care units.

More than half of the Covid-related deaths this month are people over 60 years old who have pre-existing conditions, although a number of recent deaths have been young adults who were diagnosed with diabetes or obesity.

Recently, there have been more than 10 Covid-related fatalities per day. Out of the 15 deaths reported today, 9 were in Bangkok. Deaths were people between the ages of 35 and 88. Most had pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and thyroid disease. Most of them contracted the virus from family members and co-workers.

Most provinces in Thailand have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Restrictions and closure orders have been set in Bangkok to help slow the spread of the virus, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss today whether to impose a lockdown in the city.

And yesterday, the Minister of Education announced that the next term for Thai schools will now open on June 1, instead of mid-May.

Since February 28, there been 1,227,032 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Thailand. Yesterday, 26,572 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 26,109 received their second dose.

SOURCE: Matichon

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates