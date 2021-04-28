image
Thailand News Today | Scrap THAI and rebuild, Phuket promises expats will be vaccinated | April 28

Tim Newton

Published 

30 seconds ago

 on 

Plans to create a new national airline to replace the struggling Thai Airways are meeting opposition from the national airlines’ employee union, Phuket’s resident foreigners are being called out again over their alleged failures to comply with Covid-19 safety measures. Phuket Governor re-promises that expats and foreigners will be vaccinated. 2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported today and Thailand’s Commerce Minister is preparing to hold urgent talks with Myanmar following the news that Burmese officials are planning a ban on the import of Thai soft drinks over land.

 

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,900 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 450 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and is now the General Manager and writer for The Thaiger. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok places biohazard bins throughout the city for used face masks

Thaiger

Published

43 mins ago

on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

To help combat the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok where cases have soared past 10,000 over the past month, more biohazard garbage bins are being placed throughout the city to dispose of used face masks and other waste that could be contaminated with the virus.

Medical waste in Bangkok has increased to 20 tonnes per day since the start of the recent outbreak, leading city officials to deploy another 1,000 biohazard bins. Residents are told to separate used face masks from other garbage and place the masks in sealed plastic bags before throwing them away in the specified bins. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the bright orange bins are for face masks.

“The bins for used face masks will be coloured in orange while the garbage bags for medical waste are red to indicate it needs to be disposed of properly… These bins will be placed at district offices, health service centres, hospitals, city halls, schools, sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, markets and in front of shopping malls.”

Wearing a face mask is now mandatory in Bangkok, along with more than 60 other provinces. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Since April 1, Bangkok has reported 10,899 Covid-19 infections, including 830 new infections reported today. Hospitals and intensive care units in the city have become overcrowded, leading to some patients with mild symptoms to be sent to field hospitals in neighbouring provinces.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By

amnesty.or.th

2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported.

There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.

Out of the 2,012 new Covid-19 cases, 1,893 are local transmission and 108 cases were detected in active case finding. Another 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.

Here are the provincial totals, courtesy of the NBT…

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by Thaiger

And here are the provinces imposing voluntary curfews for their citizens. These curfews are ‘requests’ from the provincial offices…

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by ThaigerThe recent wave of cases makes up more than half of Thailand’s total case count of 61,699 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 178.

Numerous clusters have been linked to bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and since April 1, more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the capital, leading to overcrowded hospitals and limited beds in intensive care units.

More than half of the Covid-related deaths this month are people over 60 years old who have pre-existing conditions, although a number of recent deaths have been young adults who were diagnosed with diabetes or obesity.

Recently, there have been more than 10 Covid-related fatalities per day. Out of the 15 deaths reported today, 9 were in Bangkok. Deaths were people between the ages of 35 and 88. Most had pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and thyroid disease. Most of them contracted the virus from family members and co-workers.

Most provinces in Thailand have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Restrictions and closure orders have been set in Bangkok to help slow the spread of the virus, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss today whether to impose a lockdown in the city.

And yesterday, the Minister of Education announced that the next term for Thai schools will now open on June 1, instead of mid-May.

Since February 28, there been 1,227,032 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Thailand. Yesterday, 26,572 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 26,109 received their second dose.

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by Thaiger

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as 27 April 2021, according to Worldometers.

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new infections, provincial updates | News by Thaiger

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of 27 April 2021, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Miss Grand helps “inefficient” government find Covid-19 beds

Neill Fronde

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil hopes to help Covid-19 patients.

Miss Grand International Thailand has jumped in to help find hospital beds, citing an inefficient government response to the newest Covid-19 outbreak. The beauty pageant has launched the “Covid Patients Must Be Treated” campaign, pledging to use their resources to connect Covid-19 infected patients with available hospital beds for treatment. Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil was moved by the recent story of the death of an 85 year old grandmother who begged for help when no ambulance came for her and vowed to take action to stop Covid-19 patients from dying due to lack of availability to medical attention.

Nawat declared in a press conference Tuesday that the Ministry of Health can’t be relied on solely to provide care for Coronavirus. So he offered to use @MissGrand, the pageant’s Line ID, as a contact centre where people with Covid-19 who can’t find a bed can give their information and Miss Grand International will contact hospitals to connect patients with free beds. They will also collect timeline information to help with contact tracing.

The Line ID was flooded in the last 4 days, with 347 requests coming in. Nawat says they struggled but have placed 25 of the 80 patients they took on so far. They even have the lines manned by former Miss Grand beauty pageant contestants like Juthamas “Aoy” Mekseree and Patcharaporn “Nam” Chantarapadit.

With Covid-19 cases and subsequent deaths on the rise, Nawat recognizes they aren’t equipped to help every infected person, but offers their resources as an option for people diagnosed with the virus and unable to connect to hospitals or helplines to secure a hospital bed. He hopes the clout of Grand Miss International can at least get a faster response and help.

Nawat has been hailed for his progressive actions and stances after the organisation supported Han Lay, the Miss Grand International contestant from Myanmar who spoke out about the military coup and the harsh and deadly crackdown on citizens since then. The pageant offered her sponsorship to stay in Thailand, fearing she would be punished or imprisoned should she return to Myanmar.

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

