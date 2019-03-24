Chiang Mai ‘s tourism holds up despite smoke and smog | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai’s current poor air quality and smoke haze is raising concerns on the potential impact on tourism as Thailand’s Songkran water festival approaches.
Smog has been a yearly occurrence in Northern Thailand, but this year the situation appears to be the worst with Chiang Mai topping the air pollution ranking and the media tracking daily results.
But La-iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association (Northern Chapter), says there appears to be a short-term decline in the market.
However, she attributes the current performance to March being part of the traditional low season rather than the pollution, adding that there has been no booking cancellation from leisure or MICE guests.
The Songkran festival typically sees leisure demand for Chiang Mai from South-east Asia, Europe, China and Thailand. According to La-iad, room occupancy in April last year was 65 per cent, reaching 85 per cent during the Songkran period (April 12-14).
She expects similar figures for Songkran this year but also greater competition arising from new hotels around Chiang Mai and Airbnb.
Similarly, a spokesperson of Standard tour, Somchai Sandnee, said the company’s business has not been affected by the air pollution. Chinese tourists are less perturbed by smog issues than political turmoil and recent events such as the boat accident in Phuket last year, Somchai pointed out.
Chotechuang Soorangura, associate managing director of NS Travel & Tours, also says he doesn’t see the smog having an impact on sales.
“The smog is considered an annual situation and our company always (issues) an advice to customers. In the case where customers really want to visit Chiang Mai, we will suggest they limit their stays in the city in favour of other provinces instead such as Sukhothai,” Chotechuang explained.
SOURCE: ttgasia.com
Nico
March 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm
Have been in Chiang Mai for the past ten winters! We are retirees and like to spend the winters outside of our harsh climate at home in the charming area of CM. Every year we thought about skipping March alltogether but this year we actually decided to laeve at March 10 th. amd booked accordingly.What a wrong decision! This still left us with plenty of unhealthy days. Next step is to never again visit CM ( the most polluted city in the world!!!!!) and look for some other places! We give way to the Chinese who actually seem to come to Thailand for the “clean air” of AQI 400 -500.
Rujirada Teepapasn
March 24, 2019 at 3:12 pm
ฺBut they should solve the air pollution properly because right now the PM2.5 is hazardous to everyone. If they can/t solve this problem ], I think the tourist must decline in the Songkran day due to this air pollution problem.
Edward
March 27, 2019 at 1:02 am
Unfortunately for so many people, every year it’s the same story in Chiang Mai and Northern Thailand as the cool season draws to an end around late February or early March, the air quality quickly takes a turn for the worse and the haze doesn’t fully clear until the burning stops and rains come to wash the pollution out of the sky. The air in Chiang Mai is actually quite good for about ten months of the year.
If you think they will enforce burning bans, while it’s good to be optimistic, it’s even better to be realistic and make plans to deal with the pollution here or escape for several weeks to somewhere more breathable, because there’s not a lot they can do now and as the article title states tourism is holding up despite the hazardous smog and smoke.