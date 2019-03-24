Connect with us

Chiang Mai ‘s tourism holds up despite smoke and smog

The Thaiger

Published

7 days ago

on

by Siriarpa Kamjan, ttgasia.com

Chiang Mai’s current poor air quality and smoke haze is raising concerns on the potential impact on tourism as Thailand’s Songkran water festival approaches.

Smog has been a yearly occurrence in Northern Thailand, but this year the situation appears to be the worst with Chiang Mai topping the air pollution ranking and the media tracking daily results.

But La-iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association (Northern Chapter), says there appears to be a short-term decline in the market.

However, she attributes the current performance to March being part of the traditional low season rather than the pollution, adding that there has been no booking cancellation from leisure or MICE guests.

The Songkran festival typically sees leisure demand for Chiang Mai from South-east Asia, Europe, China and Thailand. According to La-iad, room occupancy in April last year was 65 per cent, reaching 85 per cent during the Songkran period (April 12-14).

She expects similar figures for Songkran this year but also greater competition arising from new hotels around Chiang Mai and Airbnb.

Similarly, a spokesperson of Standard tour, Somchai Sandnee, said the company’s business has not been affected by the air pollution. Chinese tourists are less perturbed by smog issues than political turmoil and recent events such as the boat accident in Phuket last year, Somchai pointed out.

Chotechuang Soorangura, associate managing director of NS Travel & Tours, also says he doesn’t see the smog having an impact on sales.

“The smog is considered an annual situation and our company always (issues) an advice to customers. In the case where customers really want to visit Chiang Mai, we will suggest they limit their stays in the city in favour of other provinces instead such as Sukhothai,” Chotechuang explained.

SOURCE: ttgasia.com



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Nico

    March 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Have been in Chiang Mai for the past ten winters! We are retirees and like to spend the winters outside of our harsh climate at home in the charming area of CM. Every year we thought about skipping March alltogether but this year we actually decided to laeve at March 10 th. amd booked accordingly.What a wrong decision! This still left us with plenty of unhealthy days. Next step is to never again visit CM ( the most polluted city in the world!!!!!) and look for some other places! We give way to the Chinese who actually seem to come to Thailand for the “clean air” of AQI 400 -500.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Rujirada Teepapasn

    March 24, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    ฺBut they should solve the air pollution properly because right now the PM2.5 is hazardous to everyone. If they can/t solve this problem ], I think the tourist must decline in the Songkran day due to this air pollution problem.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Edward

    March 27, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Unfortunately for so many people, every year it’s the same story in Chiang Mai and Northern Thailand as the cool season draws to an end around late February or early March, the air quality quickly takes a turn for the worse and the haze doesn’t fully clear until the burning stops and rains come to wash the pollution out of the sky. The air in Chiang Mai is actually quite good for about ten months of the year.

    If you think they will enforce burning bans, while it’s good to be optimistic, it’s even better to be realistic and make plans to deal with the pollution here or escape for several weeks to somewhere more breathable, because there’s not a lot they can do now and as the article title states tourism is holding up despite the hazardous smog and smoke.

    Reply

Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 30, 2019

By

Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North | The Thaiger
by Pratch Rujivanarom 

An academic is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency as Chiang Mai and most Northern Provinces face ‘disastrous’ levels of PM2.5 smog and smoke haze.

Citizen in the North are being advised to stay inside air conditioned buildings and avoid all outdoor activities, as some areas of Chiang Mai recorded PM2.5 levels reaching higher than 700 micrograms per cubic metre of air this morning.

Witsanu Attavanich, a lecturer at Kasetsart University, said that with such deadly levels of PM2.5 pollution in the air over 500 micrograms, it is far beyond the capacity of the local authorities to cope with the situation and the central government needs to step in now and declare a state of emergency.

“Such a disastrous level of PM2.5 is probably the highest level ever recorded in Thailand,” Witsanu said.

“No need to consider the level of threat from such dangerously hazardous air pollution on our health, as breathing in only 100 micrograms of PM2.5 is considered to be very harmful to the health of healthy persons.”

Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North | News by The Thaiger

Earlier on January, all schools in Bangkok were temporarily shut down when the PM2.5 level was around 70 to 120 micrograms. But, so far, except for the preparation of safe zones in Chiang Mai city centre, no such emergency procedure has been ordered by Chiang Mai Provincial Authority.

Chiang Mai University’s Research Institute for Health Sciences director Professor Kwanchai Suparatpinyo said the situation was critical. He cited the worsening haze from the many forest fires that ravaged Chiang Mai and the northern region while the trans-border smoke from neighbouring countries were also a factor.

He urged people to stay indoors and refrain from all outdoor activity – especially small children, elderly persons and pregnant women as well as those with chronic ailments such as allergies and heart disease.

Some of the reading stations around Chiang Mai are reading well into the ‘Hazardous’ level today.

Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

March 29, 2019

By

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Air pollution levels remain high in many of the northern population areas with little respite on the horizon for the smog-stricken northern provinces.

Chiang Mai Natural Resource and Environment Office director Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya says that public, private and other sectors are contributing to the lowering the levels of air pollution by spraying water and cleaning road surfaces.

But the generally high levels of air pollution and smoke haze persist despite the best efforts of locals.

Many areas of Chiang Mai still report high levels of haze – ranking 63-90 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department today.

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | News by The Thaiger

Here’s Chiang Rai’s readings today as well…

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | News by The Thaiger

Most of Chiang Mai smoke and haze issues are largely due to multiple forest fires – a total of 31 hot spots reported in the past 24 hours, most of which were in conserved forestland in Chaing Dao and Fang districts.

The PCD report that from January 1 until March 26, Chiang Mai had a total of 934 hot spots – 461 of which occurred in conserved forestland. The authority imposed an outdoor burning ban from March 1 through April 30 and has so far arrested nine violators, most of whom were poachers looking for forest products.

In Phayao’s Mae Chai district, Mae Puem National Park’s participation promoting division head Pathom Meesap revealed that his team had a key mission to fight forest fire that had ravaged areas in Chiang Rai and Phayao in the past month.

Many forest firefighters have now developed health issues with rashes, skin and eye irritation and were deprived of sleep, having a total of eight hours of sleep in three days, according to forestry officials.

Weather over the next five days in Chiang Mai shows little sign of the natural weather conditions helping to clear the situation.

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com

Study: Psychosis in teens linked to air pollution

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

March 28, 2019

By

Study: Psychosis in teens linked to air pollution | The Thaiger

“One of the most consistent findings over the past few decades has been a link between cities and psychosis.”

Whilst the high levels of air-pollution, smog and smoke remain high in the north and north-eastern provinces of Thailand, a new study has been released that links high levels of smog and psychoses in young adults.

Joanne Newbury, lead author of into the study looking at possible links between air pollution and teen psychosis at King’s College London, says that children who are born and raised in urban versus rural settings are almost twice as likely to develop psychosis in adulthood.

For the study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, Newbury and her co-authors explor whether psychotic experiences are more common among teens exposed to higher levels of air pollution. They applied data from a study with more than 2,000 participants, all born in England and Wales in the years 1994/1995.

Researchers have followed up with each child repeatedly at ages 5, 7, 10, 12 and most recently at 18.

“Psychotic experiences are more common among teens exposed to the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide and other forms of air pollution. Nitrogen oxides, including nitrogen dioxide, are tailpipe pollutants, entering the air due to burning fuel.”

A study co-author, and a reader of developmental psychopathology at King’s College, Dr. Helen Fisher says, “when we talk about psychotic experiences, we are talking about people who are experiencing things like hearing or seeing things other people don’t, or feeling very paranoid.”

30% of the teens (623 individuals) reported at least one psychotic experience between ages 12 and 18.

Next, the researchers gathered hourly emissions data from monitoring sites to assess pollution levels in the places where each teen spent the most time: a home address and two other places such as school.

Psychotic experiences were significantly more common among teens in the highest areas of pollution exposure, even after the researchers accounted for factors that might also be linked to psychosis, such as cigarette smoking, cannabis dependence and neighborhood crime levels.

“The teens exposed to high levels of nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (PM2.5, fine inhalable particles derived from chemical smoke) had 71%, 72% and 45% greater odds, respectively, of psychotic experiences compared with those exposed to the lowest-quartile levels.”

SOURCE: CNN

Trending