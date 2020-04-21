11 soldiers being investigated after allegedly torturing and killing one brother, injuring the other | The Thaiger

Hot News
11 soldiers being investigated after allegedly torturing and killing one brother, injuring the other
Police officers in Nakhon Phanom (northeastern Thailand bordering Laos) are investigation a parent’s complaint filed on Sunday that two of her sons were taken away by soldiers leading to the death of one and the other being seriously injured. 11 soldiers are now under investigation over the incident.
The complaint was made by 59 year old Niwat Saisa and his wife 56 years old Pan to the That Phanom Police Station.
The parents told police that “about 8.30 pm on Friday two or three men in camouflage uniforms arrived in a pickup at their cottage in a rubber plantation near in That Phanom sub-district. They claimed to be soldiers on a drug suppression operation, and took away their two sons, 33 year old Yutthana, and 29 year old Nathapong.”
“Later that night I received a phone call at around 1 am from Yutthana’s phone but it was someone else speaking. He told me to go to That Phanom Crown Prince Hospital where their son was being treated.”
Once arriving at the hospital they were informed by doctors and nurses that their eldest son, Yutthana, had died.
Reports of the medical staff state “from Yutthana’s appearance, they believed he had been severely beaten.”
After filing their complaint, in a search for their second son, the couple went to the military operations centre at a temple in Tambon Fang Daeng, where their two sons had been detained for questioning.
At the military operation centre, they found Nathapong, where he was badly injured. They took him to That Phanom Crown Prince Hospital, where he was found to have two broken ribs and bruises all over his body.
The police have accepted the complaint for further investigation.
The body of Yutthana was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute in Khon Kaen for an autopsy for further legal actions, the process is expected to be completed this week.
On Sunday Colonel Boonsin Phadklang, deputy commander of the Surasakmontree Task Force, paid a visit to Nathapong at the hospital.
“An investigation had been launched into the case. He promised to ensure justice for all concerned, without bias.”
Mr Niwat says the commanding officer assured him that the soldiers will be investigated in line with military regulations, and that the 2nd Army Region has set up a panel to investigate the seven officers, pending Yutthana’s official autopsy results.
Representatives from a drug prevention and suppression centre in the Northeast on Monday gave 10,000 baht in financial assistance to Mr Niwat and asked to sponsor Yutthana’s funeral.
A group of soldiers from the Surasakmontree Task Force was sent to help with funeral preparations, and sources said that senior military officers are planning to meet with the family to discuss compensation.
UPDATE:
Phanom police chief colonel Srinakorn Naiyawat, said today that… “the investigators had expedited the gathering of evidence will be filing charges against those responsible.”
“The preliminary investigation pointed out that 11 soldiers being involved – 1 commissioned officer, 6 non-commissioned officers and 4 conscripts.”
No charges can be filed at this stage, due to the delay in results from the autopsy on Yutthana, and a report on the physical examination of Nathapong.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post / Bangkok Post
American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy
This morning at 8:3oam officers at Bangkok’s Lumphini Police Station were notified of a suspicious western man who placed a suspicious box in front of the US embassy. A bomb disposal team was sent to the scene but in the box there was only a Muay Thai doll, some clothes, A3 batteries, papers and a plastic bottle was found nearby. The bag also contained pharmaceutical drugs however the suspect would not say what the medicines were for.
The American man, identified as 35 year old Lucas William Mackemie, was arrested and taken to be questioned at the station. His visa and ID showed that he works as a teacher in Chon Buri province. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital to have his mental condition checked
Authorities revealed that the US embassy did a background check on the man revealing that he is an ex-marine who served in Iraq, and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.
SOURCE: The Nation
Indonesian man arrested for fraud
Police in Bangkokk’s Don Mueang district say revealed a 72 year old Indonesian man has been arrested for “misappropriation of funds.” The victim filed a report after realising he’d been scammed.
In his complaint the victim claims that “Ricky” Hartono Widjaj invited him to invest in the metal business, importing metal into Thailand from Malaysia. The victim handed Ricky about 10 million baht, and Ricky told him money would be exchanged into euros and used in Malaysia to buy the metal as agreed.
The pair travelled to Malaysia together, but when they arrived at the metal factory they were informed that all the metal had “already been sold.”
Returning to Thailand, the victim asked Ricky for the money back. Ricky said he’d exchange the money back to Thai baht before transferring it to the victim’s account, but only transferred 5,012,500 baht, far short of the original 10 million baht. Ricky blamed the exchange rate.
The victim knew this was untrue and demanded Ricky return the rest of the money, which he promised to do before 13 December. Shortly afterward he went silent.
Officers from the Crime Suppression Division investigated and arrested Ricky at a parking lot on Saturday. Ricky admitted to the charges and is now waiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality
Last night at around 6pm, an army private is alleged to have shot and killed his father in law, in Samut Prakarn province (South of Bangkok). After police officers from Bangmeuang Station were informed of the multiple gunshots at a house in Sub Yang Yein housing estate in Mueang district, they quickly set up a blockade surrounding the area.
The authorities tried to negotiate with the shooter who had reportedly holed himself in a car parked in front of the house.
After an hour of negotiations the suspected decided to surrender.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was an Army private of the Military Police Division aged 37 years old, named ‘Phubet’. At this stage police assumed that the motive for the crime was a personal conflict.
SOURCE: The Nation
