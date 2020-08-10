Hong Kong
Hong Kong officials arrest high-profile media boss under new national security law
The arrest of the Hong Kong media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, is the latest in a number of arrests carried out under the controversial national security law introduced by Beijing at the end of June. Thai PBS World reports that 71 year old Lai stands accused of colluding with foreign forces. He has been a longtime critic of the Beijing administration and a fervent pro-democracy activist. His arrest is being seen as further evidence of attempts to stifle press freedom and curtail liberties guaranteed to Hong Kong at the time of its handover from British rule in 1997.
Steven Butler, Asia Programme Coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists says Lai should be released immediately, saying his arrest, “bears out the worst fears that Hong Kong’s National Security Law would be used to suppress critical pro-democracy opinion and restrict press freedom. Jimmy Lai should be released at once and any charges dropped.”
The controversial new law introduces strict punishment, including up to life in prison, for anything China considers subversion or secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces. Its supporters say its introduction will bring more stability, after more than a year of political unrest in Hong Kong. However, opponents of the new law accuse Beijing of using it to crush dissent and the freedom of the press.
The arrest of Jimmy Lai is the latest in a number of arrests across Hong Kong, with police confirming 7 people have been apprehended for violation of the national security law. All are believed to be local men, aged between 39 and 72. Officials say more arrests may follow.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Hong Kong
Concerns over virus spread in boarding houses as Hong Kong records 95 new cases
Hong Kong has seen a slight uptick in Covid-19 infections, with a new daily total of 95 cases. A report in Coconuts says a domestic helper from Indonesia has tested positive for the virus after a stay in a boarding house. Such boarding houses are used by agencies in Hong Kong to accommodate domestic workers who are in between jobs. The facilities are usually cramped and overcrowded, providing an ideal breeding ground for a contagious disease, as Singapore has already learnt. There are now concerns that similar outbreaks of the virus are developing in Hong Kong’s boarding homes, with Chuang […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hong Kong reverses daytime ban on restaurant dining after workers forced to eat in the street
Hong Kong officials are rowing back on a decision to extend a ban on restaurant dining to daytime hours and will now allow tables of up to 2, until 6pm. The move comes after photos went viral of workers having to balance takeaway boxes on the backs of cars, or on narrow ledges along the side of buildings. Some were forced to seek shelter under bridges while trying to eat their lunch in the rain. A report in Coconuts says Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung prompted outrage when he initially dismissed the problem by saying workers could take their lunch back […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What’s behind Hong Kong’s third wave of Covid-19 infections?
Hong Kong has had its ups and downs throughout the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic but its reaction was considered a text book response as it contained the virus quickly. But then there was a smaller 2nd wave, and now a 3rd. Despite being a part of China and sharing a border with the mainland to the north, Hong Kong kept its infection numbers low and was able to avoid overly draconian lockdowns when compared to other parts of China. Now the Hong Kong government officials are warning hospitals that they could face collapse if it doesn’t stem the growing […]
Former policeman smashes airport laptop after missing flight – VIDEO
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Jailed Thai activist Anon Nampa speaks in Chiang Mai whilst on bail – VIDEO
Hong Kong officials arrest high-profile media boss under new national security law
Global cases of Covid-19 top 20 million
Repatriation of Thai citizens from Bahrain suspended as embassy worker tests positive for virus
3 motorbike riders die in road traffic accident in central Thailand
Elderly drivers may need to take test in order to keep licence
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Trending upwards, but consumer confidence in Thailand still at a 22 year low
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Academics and opposition say government must listen to protesters’ demands to end unrest
Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges
Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
Independent panel recommend re-instatement of ‘Boss’ charges
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
- Opinion3 days ago
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
- News3 days ago
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
- Bangkok2 days ago
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
- Bangkok2 days ago
After outcry, foreigners will be allowed to run in Bangkok Midnight Marathon
- Environment3 days ago
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Brian
August 10, 2020 at 1:03 pm
Step by step, the CCP will strangle HK and render it just another Chinese city devoid of the spark that made it a precious gem in the world. It’s a great loss. IMO, everyone in HK who is able should flee.