Krabi’s 5 best hotels
Krabi province is brimming with amazing things to do and see, all against the backdrop of beautiful limestone cliffs. If you are wanting to go island hopping, this is the place to do it as the islands are unforgettable. Many hotels feature sea views with beaches protected by a national park status, making them all the more pristine. Here, we have the best hotels in Krabi for your consideration below.
1. Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort (SHA Plus +)
The Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort is known for its 7,000 square metre pool, which is thought to be the largest in Thailand. Here, guests can relax in the pool while sipping on a cocktail as they take in the surrounding scenes. Moreover, this hotel also features a 9 hole golf course and tennis court if you are looking for a bit of sport during your stay.
And, after a long day of exercising, guests here can take advantage of the on-site spa, where a plethora of treatments are available. Located on the Klong Muang Beach and just a short drive to Ao Nang Beach, this hotel is one of the best in the area. The 5 star property comes with exotic views of the jungle, limestone cliffs and sea. Furthermore, guests can try out the on-site cooking school for a bit of Thai-style cuisine. Kids can also play at the children’s playground while parents relax in the Turkish bath. With every type of amenity you can dream of, this hotel truly offers a one-of-a-kind holiday stay.
Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, yoga room, hot tub, sauna, libary, kids’ club, game room, tennis court, garden, golf course, bar, restaurants, free breakfast
Pricing: 2,772 baht-14,400 baht
Address: 200 MOO 3 T. Nongtalay, A. Muang, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180
2. Beyond Resort
Located along Andaman Sea, Beyond Resort is nestled right on the beach, offering endless tropical views. The resort is also conveniently located near top attractions such as the Klong Muang Plaza, Klong Muang Beach, and Tubkaak Beach. The resort pool is also something to try out as it is overlooking the beach.
Many rooms feature a separate living area, making them extra spacious. The beachfront rooms are unrivaled as they are some of the best in Krabi. Guests can access the fitness centre or relax at the full-service spa. Moreover, the spa includes the much-desired steam rooms and sauna, making your stay here come with ultimate relaxation. Visitors can also enjoy a free, daily breakfast along access to on-site bars and restaurants.
Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, steam room, sauna, pool, library, bar, restaurants, free breakfast
Pricing: 978 baht-5,294 baht
Address: 98 Moo 3, Klong Muang Beach, Nongtalay, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000
3. Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi
Located in the centre of Ao Nang, Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi is an ideal spot in which to stay in order to discover Krabi. With first-rate services and facilities, guests can be sure their needs are addressed upon checking into the hotel.
All guest rooms feature the expected amenities to ensure ultimate comfort. And, the resort offers plenty of things for kids to do with its kids’ club and game room. The entire family can have fun at the tennis court, garden, and pool or relax by the pristine beach. And, with free breakfast in the on-site restaurant, guests can be sure to start the day off right. Moreover, the hotel’s spa and fitness centre offer a convenient way to stay healthy and unwind.
Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, pool, kids’ club, game room, restaurants, bar, tennis court, free breakfast, garden
Pricing: 1,294 baht-5,600 baht
Address: Moo 1, Tambon Ao Nang, Amphur Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180
4. Sand Sea Resort Krabi
Located in the heart of Krabi’s famous Railay Beach, this 3 star hotel is not only affordable, but convenient. Close to sandy beaches and the sea, guests can simply walk to the beach and stay the day. Moreover, the resort’s waterfront position allows easy access to Pranang and Nammao Beaches.
The resort bungalows are spread out over a lush tropical garden, that ensures plenty of privacy. Here, the beachfront restaurant offers the perfect way to enjoy sunsets while dining on Thai, Chinese and Western cuisines. Additionally, the beachfront pool features a jacuzzi and children’s area, making it a great place to stay for families. Guests here can also exclusively access horseback riding, making the Sand Sea Resort Krabi stand out from others.
Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, kids’ club, horseback riding, restaurants, bar, free breakfast
Pricing: 999 baht-5,386 baht
Address: 192 Moo 5, Saitai, Muang Krabi Thailand 81000, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000
5. Rayavadee Krabi
Considered one of the most luxurious resorts in Krabi, Rayavadee offers views of 3 of the most stunning beaches: Railay Beach, Nam Mao Beach, and Phra Nang Beach. As they are all part of the Krabi Marine National Park, their condition is top-notch as they are protected land. The resort forms a triangle that spreads across Krabi, with direct access to Railay Beach.
Each room has natural lighting and is equipped with either floor to ceiling windows or large double doors that open up to majestic views. Moreover, the elegant Thai-style suites are unrivalled in decor, making guests truly feel like they are part of something special. The resort’s pavilions are a sight to see as they are opulently decorated with teak wood furniture and silk hangings. Thus, guests at Rayavadee Krabi certainly will be pleasantly suprised at the resort’s high-class appeal.
Facilities: Pool, restaurants, shops, free breakfast, fitness centre, spa, sauna, library, tennis court, squash court
Pricing: 8,816 baht-49,228 baht
Address: 214 Moo 2, Tambol Ao-nang, Amphur Muang, Railay, Krabi, Thailand
Krabi province is one of the best areas in Thailand to visit, as it is teeming with natural beauty. This is especially evident in its national parks and beautiful limestone cliffs, which are out of this world. Therefore, when visiting, don’t forget your cameras as the views in the province are something to cherish.
